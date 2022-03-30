 Skip to content
(Engadget)   Canada will ban sales of combustion engine passenger cars by 2035. Yeah, well, we'll see aboot that   (engadget.com) divider line
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
... Somehow, I just *cannot* picture Red Green driving an Electric Possum Van ...
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Are they going to ban sub-zero weather too?

/funny things tend to happen when batteries get frosty cold
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
People follow economic incentives. If we subsidize EV's and remove subsidies on fossil fuels people would be buying EV's.

Make it economical to be climate conscious.

Or: More green for driving green.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Good thing they are starting the Whabouchi lithium project
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

fragMasterFlash: Are they going to ban sub-zero weather too?

/funny things tend to happen when batteries get frosty cold


Finland has a very healthy EV market. Sales of electric cars outnumbered diesel cars for first time in Finland in June (helsinkitimes.fi) Even better in Norway. Norway's stunning new EV numbers: 84% of new car sales in January all electric (thedriven.io)
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

fragMasterFlash: Are they going to ban sub-zero weather too?

/funny things tend to happen when batteries get frosty cold


Instead of block heaters they'll just have battery heaters.
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
My uncle is getting a shed ready for his Red Barchetta to get around the motor law.
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: fragMasterFlash: Are they going to ban sub-zero weather too?

/funny things tend to happen when batteries get frosty cold

Finland has a very healthy EV market. Sales of electric cars outnumbered diesel cars for first time in Finland in June (helsinkitimes.fi) Even better in Norway. Norway's stunning new EV numbers: 84% of new car sales in January all electric (thedriven.io)


Your comment has more SUBSIDY than SUB-ZERO about it.

/ obscure Scrooge reference?
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Sub Human: People follow economic incentives. If we subsidize EV's and remove subsidies on fossil fuels people would be buying EV's.

Make it economical to be climate conscious.

Or: More green for driving green.


It is true. I can't deny or refute it. Somewhere rattling around in my head is a notion that every nation and indeed every person, can find a way that is economical FOR THEM to adapt and find ways to make a contribution.

I find it at once noble and "neat" that Norway and Finland people are going to make a go of it with EVs. And yet, how much easier it would be for Texas to achieve as much, if not more, by simply switching to hybrid trucks, or even EV trucks.

Canada could accomplish more with more nuclear plants and more exports of natural gas than it could with an ICE ban. Raising carbon taxes would do more, tomorrow, than an ICE ban 10 years from now would.

This timeline is going to bring down harsh demands for conformity rather than simply trusting people to make good choices. I accept it. I expect it. But I do lament it.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Thanks for the new complaint points for regressive donkeys. We were lacking fresh content there.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: ... Somehow, I just *cannot* picture Red Green driving an Electric Possum Van ...


A home made one maybe
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: ... Somehow, I just *cannot* picture Red Green driving an Electric Possum Van ...


it starts with 4 washer motors behind each wheel and Harold on a treadmill in the back to charge the batteries.  It ends, of course, with duck tape.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just got one of those ioniq 5s I love it
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarnoKonrad: Nicholas D. Wolfwood: ... Somehow, I just *cannot* picture Red Green driving an Electric Possum Van ...

it starts with 4 washer motors behind each wheel and Harold on a treadmill in the back to charge the batteries.  It ends, of course, with duck tape.


Do you think it will have enough power to run the window air conditioner plywood boxed into the rear
window? :D
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 1 hour ago  

2fardownthread: Sub Human: People follow economic incentives. If we subsidize EV's and remove subsidies on fossil fuels people would be buying EV's.

Make it economical to be climate conscious.

Or: More green for driving green.

It is true. I can't deny or refute it. Somewhere rattling around in my head is a notion that every nation and indeed every person, can find a way that is economical FOR THEM to adapt and find ways to make a contribution.

I find it at once noble and "neat" that Norway and Finland people are going to make a go of it with EVs. And yet, how much easier it would be for Texas to achieve as much, if not more, by simply switching to hybrid trucks, or even EV trucks.

Canada could accomplish more with more nuclear plants and more exports of natural gas than it could with an ICE ban. Raising carbon taxes would do more, tomorrow, than an ICE ban 10 years from now would.

This timeline is going to bring down harsh demands for conformity rather than simply trusting people to make good choices. I accept it. I expect it. But I do lament it.


Probably because there's nothing actually "simple" about "switching to hybrid trucks, or even EV trucks"
 
Clearly Canadian [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This absolutely, positively, will not actually happen nationally. There will be carve-out after carve-out after carve-out until the ban on EVs looks like swiss cheese.

There are too many rural parts of Canada that do not have enough physical power to suddenly handle the load of charging half a town of EVs every night.

All along the border? Easy.

500 miles north of that? N o p e.
 
neaorin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

qorkfiend: 2fardownthread: Sub Human: People follow economic incentives. If we subsidize EV's and remove subsidies on fossil fuels people would be buying EV's.

Make it economical to be climate conscious.

Or: More green for driving green.

It is true. I can't deny or refute it. Somewhere rattling around in my head is a notion that every nation and indeed every person, can find a way that is economical FOR THEM to adapt and find ways to make a contribution.

I find it at once noble and "neat" that Norway and Finland people are going to make a go of it with EVs. And yet, how much easier it would be for Texas to achieve as much, if not more, by simply switching to hybrid trucks, or even EV trucks.

Canada could accomplish more with more nuclear plants and more exports of natural gas than it could with an ICE ban. Raising carbon taxes would do more, tomorrow, than an ICE ban 10 years from now would.

This timeline is going to bring down harsh demands for conformity rather than simply trusting people to make good choices. I accept it. I expect it. But I do lament it.

Probably because there's nothing actually "simple" about "switching to hybrid trucks, or even EV trucks"


Not today it isn't. I would expect things to be markedly different ten years down the road. Range, speed of charging and charging network availability should each have taken huge steps forward.
 
neaorin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Clearly Canadian: This absolutely, positively, will not actually happen nationally. There will be carve-out after carve-out after carve-out until the ban on EVs looks like swiss cheese.

There are too many rural parts of Canada that do not have enough physical power to suddenly handle the load of charging half a town of EVs every night.

All along the border? Easy.

500 miles north of that? N o p e.


Ninety percent of Canadians live within 100 miles of the US border.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Clearly Canadian: This absolutely, positively, will not actually happen nationally. There will be carve-out after carve-out after carve-out until the ban on EVs looks like swiss cheese.

There are too many rural parts of Canada that do not have enough physical power to suddenly handle the load of charging half a town of EVs every night.

All along the border? Easy.

500 miles north of that? N o p e.


The combustion engine cars and trucks aren't going to just stop working on a specific date.
It's just that no new ones will be available. So maybe a little less dramatic worry is in order...
 
Clearly Canadian [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neaorin: Clearly Canadian: This absolutely, positively, will not actually happen nationally. There will be carve-out after carve-out after carve-out until the ban on EVs looks like swiss cheese.

There are too many rural parts of Canada that do not have enough physical power to suddenly handle the load of charging half a town of EVs every night.

All along the border? Easy.

500 miles north of that? N o p e.

Ninety percent of Canadians live within 100 miles of the US border.


Uh huh. That's not going to change power availability for the other 10% though.

I'm not saying the 90% improvement won't be good, I'm only saying that it's not actually going to happen throughout all of Canada.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neaorin: Clearly Canadian: This absolutely, positively, will not actually happen nationally. There will be carve-out after carve-out after carve-out until the ban on EVs looks like swiss cheese.

There are too many rural parts of Canada that do not have enough physical power to suddenly handle the load of charging half a town of EVs every night.

All along the border? Easy.

500 miles north of that? N o p e.

Ninety percent of Canadians live within 100 miles of the US border.


Clearly they're staging for an invasion, just like their California cousins.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Currently, the difference in price between EV and ICE isn't enough to result in a net savings even over a 12-13 year vehicle lifetime. It would threaten to come close if EVs dropped another 10K, but honestly it'd have to be more like 20K before EVs became a financially attractive option.

I'm less worried about range now that there are some 'affordable' EVs out there with a 400km range.   Though given the recommendation is to try and keep your batteries in the 20-80% range and avoid going higher or lower unless you want to reduce your battery lifetime... that range is probably more like 320km without heat.  Still fine for a daily commute, but not great for longer trips.  Going on vacation even in-province means mapping out the charging stations you'll be stopping at for extended periods.

There's a lot of work to do before EVs are a practical 100% replacement for ICE here.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: The combustion engine cars and trucks aren't going to just stop working on a specific date.
It's just that no new ones will be available. So maybe a little less dramatic worry is in order...


We shall see. Hopefully more and cheaper options are available by then.
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is just aligning policy with other places, which actually helps the car makers by guaranteeing a market for EVs.
 
arrogantbastich [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's 2035, not 2025. Odds are subby will be be dribbling and just watching their shows in a home by then. That's the equivalent to from today to when the first iphone came out. shiat's leaps and bounds.
 
CurmudgeonInDevelopment
‘’ 1 hour ago  

2fardownthread: Canada could accomplish more with more nuclear plants and more exports of natural gas than it could with an ICE ban. Raising carbon taxes would do more, tomorrow, than an ICE ban 10 years from now would.


Then they can do those things too. Its not one or the other.
 
Clearly Canadian [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Clearly Canadian: This absolutely, positively, will not actually happen nationally. There will be carve-out after carve-out after carve-out until the ban on EVs looks like swiss cheese.

There are too many rural parts of Canada that do not have enough physical power to suddenly handle the load of charging half a town of EVs every night.

All along the border? Easy.

500 miles north of that? N o p e.

The combustion engine cars and trucks aren't going to just stop working on a specific date.
It's just that no new ones will be available. So maybe a little less dramatic worry is in order...


Not dramatic and not worried; just very confident there are going to be a slew of carve-out exceptions for the parts of Canada that literally do not have enough power for their current populations and are not going to get anything to resolve that within 15 years.
 
neaorin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Clearly Canadian: neaorin: Clearly Canadian: This absolutely, positively, will not actually happen nationally. There will be carve-out after carve-out after carve-out until the ban on EVs looks like swiss cheese.

There are too many rural parts of Canada that do not have enough physical power to suddenly handle the load of charging half a town of EVs every night.

All along the border? Easy.

500 miles north of that? N o p e.

Ninety percent of Canadians live within 100 miles of the US border.

Uh huh. That's not going to change power availability for the other 10% though.

I'm not saying the 90% improvement won't be good, I'm only saying that it's not actually going to happen throughout all of Canada.


Sure but "swiss cheesing" the ban isn't going to be a thing. There will be some exceptions but the vast majority of folks will get with the program. I think that's the point anyway.
 
Clearly Canadian [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

neaorin: Clearly Canadian: neaorin: Clearly Canadian: This absolutely, positively, will not actually happen nationally. There will be carve-out after carve-out after carve-out until the ban on EVs looks like swiss cheese.

There are too many rural parts of Canada that do not have enough physical power to suddenly handle the load of charging half a town of EVs every night.

All along the border? Easy.

500 miles north of that? N o p e.

Ninety percent of Canadians live within 100 miles of the US border.

Uh huh. That's not going to change power availability for the other 10% though.

I'm not saying the 90% improvement won't be good, I'm only saying that it's not actually going to happen throughout all of Canada.

Sure but "swiss cheesing" the ban isn't going to be a thing. There will be some exceptions but the vast majority of folks will get with the program. I think that's the point anyway.


You're probably right, except Alberta and Saskatechwan will probably invoke the Notwithstanding clause over it because rea$ons.
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Hopefully there will be some honda civics made electric, instead of basing the future of climate change on everyone buying a $120,000 luxury vehicle.

Some of the new EV's are really farkin cool, and have a load of amenities that blow ICE cars out of the water, but they are all like $60,000 for a base model.

When It comes down to like $15,000 for a new EV, then we'll be in business.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: fragMasterFlash: Are they going to ban sub-zero weather too?

/funny things tend to happen when batteries get frosty cold

Finland has a very healthy EV market. Sales of electric cars outnumbered diesel cars for first time in Finland in June (helsinkitimes.fi) Even better in Norway. Norway's stunning new EV numbers: 84% of new car sales in January all electric (thedriven.io)


General Motors Super Bowl Commercial 2021 Will Ferrell No Way Norway
Youtube y4U5nit_WkY
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
University in Norway responds to Will Ferrell and GMs Super Bowl ad - Sorry (not sorry)
Youtube Mi3JQa1ynDw
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: [YouTube video: University in Norway responds to Will Ferrell and GMs Super Bowl ad - Sorry (not sorry)]


Funny. But the irony burns. Norway is rich because if it's oil and gas exports. Free education, year long maternity leave, subsidies for EV... thanks the the evil environment-killing fossil fuels.
 
Ray_Finkle
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
So far the main theme of this comment sections seems to be this isn't a perfect plan and there's no possible way to fix any of the issues in the next 13 years so Canada might as well do nothing.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Since most of the rest of the world is heading in that direction, how are things looking for availability of materials such as metals for batteries?
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: Since most of the rest of the world is heading in that direction, how are things looking for availability of materials such as metals for batteries?


There are major advances being made in the lab with regards to batteries that don't require expensive materials.  We'll probably see at least some of those advances actually hitting the market after a decade.

It's still a concern, but I don't think it's anywhere near the top of the list anymore.
 
Perrybucsdad
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
At some point, the EV might overtake the combustion engine, but until they can solve the range issue, and the cost issue, as well as the replacement battery cost issue, I don't see it happening.

Cars are too darn expensive anymore.  Trucks aren't truck's anymore either... they are yuppie vehicles that have leather, touch screen's, etc.  What ever happened to the truck that had real rubber floor mats, that you could take a garden hose and wash out the interior when you got too much mud in it?
 
Arkkuss [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: Since most of the rest of the world is heading in that direction, how are things looking for availability of materials such as metals for batteries?


China produces 60% of the world's rare earth metals. The US is 2nd with 15%. Everyone else was in the single digits.

https://www.statista.com/statistics/270277/mining-of-rare-earths-by-country/
 
goodncold
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Right now I have two vehicles. A 2009 Subaru Forester with 350000 Km's paid for and a 2017 Jeep with $80k and one year of payments left.

Thenjeep is doing 18l/100 and at $2 a liter I was thinking of swapping that out but my family needs two cars and the Subaru is held together with tape and good wishes. What I really want is a used EV for short trips but the cheapest used I can find that still gives me 5-7 years of good battery are those little Chevy sparks ($16k Canadian)  And those are good for 100km per charge on a warm day on the flat with no wind.

I would love an incentive to bring in my old beater for another used ev or phev. I have no desire for 5 more years of payments.  But they will only ever give incentives to new car sales unfortunately.
 
tfresh [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Are they going to ban sub-zero weather too?

/funny things tend to happen when batteries get frosty cold


Also why low lead fuel will never go away. Gotta transport supplies to where there are no trains or roads and jet A starts to gel (even with prist)
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

2fardownthread: Sub Human: People follow economic incentives. If we subsidize EV's and remove subsidies on fossil fuels people would be buying EV's.

Make it economical to be climate conscious.

Or: More green for driving green.

It is true. I can't deny or refute it. Somewhere rattling around in my head is a notion that every nation and indeed every person, can find a way that is economical FOR THEM to adapt and find ways to make a contribution.

I find it at once noble and "neat" that Norway and Finland people are going to make a go of it with EVs. And yet, how much easier it would be for Texas to achieve as much, if not more, by simply switching to hybrid trucks, or even EV trucks.

Canada could accomplish more with more nuclear plants and more exports of natural gas than it could with an ICE ban. Raising carbon taxes would do more, tomorrow, than an ICE ban 10 years from now would.

This timeline is going to bring down harsh demands for conformity rather than simply trusting people to make good choices. I accept it. I expect it. But I do lament it.


Holy shiat, people are still using the "It will take too long" argument?
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Ray_Finkle: So far the main theme of this comment sections seems to be this isn't a perfect plan and there's no possible way to fix any of the issues in the next 13 years so Canada might as well do nothing.


see also: covid, health care, infrastructure, every other farking thing under the sun
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

tfresh: fragMasterFlash: Are they going to ban sub-zero weather too?

/funny things tend to happen when batteries get frosty cold

Also why low lead fuel will never go away. Gotta transport supplies to where there are no trains or roads and jet A starts to gel (even with prist)


People still ride horses, too. Not near enough to keep paddocks everywhere, tho.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Clearly Canadian: This absolutely, positively, will not actually happen nationally. There will be carve-out after carve-out after carve-out until the ban on EVs looks like swiss cheese.

There are too many rural parts of Canada that do not have enough physical power to suddenly handle the load of charging half a town of EVs every night.

All along the border? Easy.

500 miles north of that? N o p e.


Just spin up the diesel and gasoline power plants, problem solved!
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Clearly Canadian: This absolutely, positively, will not actually happen nationally. There will be carve-out after carve-out after carve-out until the ban on EVs looks like swiss cheese.

There are too many rural parts of Canada that do not have enough physical power to suddenly handle the load of charging half a town of EVs every night.

All along the border? Easy.

500 miles north of that? N o p e.


Who's banning EVs? Sounds like something only Florida would do.
 
