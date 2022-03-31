 Skip to content
Drugs enter wellness culture
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ive done so many drugs in my life.
I can't compare 60s, 70s, or 80s acid but the early 90s had some ridiculously good acid. I wouldn't take LSD these days but I would still shroom on a good setting camping trip or something.
And weed? Yeah I live in Alaska where we get some incredible strains. It helps with my anxiety, depression and pain. I can't take pain killers due to a horrible liver disease, but I was never a fan of pills anyway.
 
Argus Prescott
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ketamine therapy is legal in Kentucky and it has likely saved my life. I was so depressed I was ruining everything in my life but I feel.. hope again. Almost happy. My therapist is super good so that also counts for a lot.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Late.
I've been self-medicating for years.
 
Streetwise Hercules
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I lack the self-discipline for microdosing. If I gots it, I'm eating it.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Protesters in Portland found a lot of relief with microdosing. I've never done shrooms, and I ended up overdoing weed to the point of paranoia, but I'll never fault anyone who uses either of those to help their issues.

Hopefully we can get some of this rescheduled.
 
anuran
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Caffeine addiction is so common it's unusual to meet an adult who doesn't have it.
Nicotine addiction used to be close to the same.
Self-medication with alcohol, a really nasty drug, is incredibly common.

But "Just Say 'No' to Drugs!"
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I readily admit I sometimes drink too much because I'm self-medicating for depression and anxiety. In the past, I was mis-prescribed antipsychotics. The worst was Vraylar which turned me into a zombie. Even SSRIs make my brain fuzzy. I'm a writer professionally and a very sociable person so I'd like not to interfere with that. If I could legally be prescribed small amounts of a psychedelic with an exact dosage and formulation, I'd jump at the chance.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Had a high school math teacher with the most monotone voice dropping acid was the only thing that would keep me awake. And I turned out totally fine.


TOTALLY FINE!
 
