(The Daily Beast)   If you're a high school teacher who finds a black doll with a noose around its neck, don't hang it up in front of your class to find who it belongs to   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
5
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Here's an update video!

CPS teacher pulled from Whitney Young after Black doll hung in classroom
Youtube ZI4SZh80kxE


TLDW;
Teacher was known for being a racist POS, students described the incident as "on brand for him", and he has now been suspended.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The teachers at Whitney M. Young Magnet High School got caught in an intense argument Monday that wound up being recorded by a student and circulated between thousands of their classmates on Snapchat.

Sounds like that school is ....attracting... the wrong kind of teachers.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
In a statement posted to its Twitter account Wednesday morning, the Chicago Teachers Union-a network of 25,000 instructors who serve Chicago Public Schools-addressed the ordeal, saying, "Practices that mitigate the harm of racial biases must be...consistent, in our schools."

Well, that sounds like some mealy-mouth bullshiat.  How about "Racism will not be tolerated in our schools and will be dealt with using extreme prejudice."

/no pun intended on that last part
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Will Smith just sending his love to Chris Rock.  Had this note attached to it: "Remember biatch.  Philly born and raised!"
 
IDisposable
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
And to report on this story about racism, we're going to make a black guy go stand out in the rain ...
 
