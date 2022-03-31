 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WISN Milwaukee)   Bad cop, who stole $3700 from her union, faces the judge. Her fiancé, a former police officer who killed 3 men in his 5 years on the force, was in court to show his support   (wisn.com) divider line
7
    More: Dumbass, Police, Constable, Criminal law, Patricia Swayka's resignation, Milwaukee Police officer, law enforcement officer, felony theft charge, Police officer  
•       •       •

406 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Mar 2022 at 5:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
OptimisticCynicism [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
He's not a former officer.

He's a current detective, that resigned from his last posting after the 3 kills in exchange for getting a slap on the wrist.
 
OptimisticCynicism [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Oh and fark this policy:


"If a member resigns or retired in the midst of an investigation, the case is closed as 'member resigned-investigation pending,' and the investigation stops at that point. If the member ever applies for employment in the future, the case is reopened," the spokesperson said in an email Wednesday."
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Don't let a bunch of bad apples destroy a bunch
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: Don't let a bunch of bad apples destroy a bunch


The whole barrel is rotten due to the lack of any substantive consequences.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Button #1: Protect all dirty cops!

Button #2: She stole my shiat!

Police Union Rep, nervously wipes sweat from brow
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

OptimisticCynicism: Oh and fark this policy:


"If a member resigns or retired in the midst of an investigation, the case is closed as 'member resigned-investigation pending,' and the investigation stops at that point. If the member ever applies for employment in the future, the case is reopened," the spokesperson said in an email Wednesday."


I wish we had that option as private citizens.

Go on a crime spree, get "suspected" of it, resign from whatever your current job is, go free.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"Being a law enforcement officer and being in law enforcement, you failed in your responsibilities in following the law and you should have known better," Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey Wagner told Swayka in court.


They know, they just don't care.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.