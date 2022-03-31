 Skip to content
(Jerusalem Post)   All your favorites take home bling in the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine Oscars. Come for "Ukrainian Tractor in The Taming of the Shrew," stay for "A Kiss From Stinger" and "Bayraktar. The Song of a Turkish Guest"   (jpost.com) divider line
alex10294
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Best bridge support demolition in a supporting role goes to.......
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn, those tanks got slapped harder than Chris Rock.
 
maddermaxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Best Comedy: The long walk home.

🔴 Ukraine War - Drone Shows Russian Military Fail • Russian Troops Leaving Their Men Behind?
Youtube Og18vn9aqIQ
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like the last video with the tanks turned around trying to NOPE back the way they came while the rest of the column gets blown to shiat.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maddermaxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Best Thriller: The Puckering

🔴 Ukraine War - Ukrainian Civilians Driving Straight Through Minefield
Youtube cIL27AoTTAU
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maddermaxx: Best Thriller: The Puckering

[YouTube video: 🔴 Ukraine War - Ukrainian Civilians Driving Straight Through Minefield]


I'm assuming those mines have some sort of anti-tamper measure that means they'll detonate if you try to pick them up?
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smoking GNU: maddermaxx: Best Thriller: The Puckering

[YouTube video: 🔴 Ukraine War - Ukrainian Civilians Driving Straight Through Minefield]

I'm assuming those mines have some sort of anti-tamper measure that means they'll detonate if you try to pick them up?


I would consider a very, VERY, long stick and try to push them to the side. Or just lob rocks at them until they all set off.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Dr. DJ Duckhunt: Smoking GNU: maddermaxx: Best Thriller: The Puckering

[YouTube video: 🔴 Ukraine War - Ukrainian Civilians Driving Straight Through Minefield]

I'm assuming those mines have some sort of anti-tamper measure that means they'll detonate if you try to pick them up?

I would consider a very, VERY, long stick and try to push them to the side. Or just lob rocks at them until they all set off.


Except if they all set off like that you'll likely ruin the road there anyway, possibly blocking any passage for a good long while.

Also, if you're gonna want to set them off, i'd suggest rather staying a good long distance farther away than rock-throwing distance and shoot at them with a sniper rifle. Preferably when you've moved them all to a field right next to each other. Or just use a small bit of remote explosive and stand even farther away.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

