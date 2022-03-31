 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Typical of today's youth, only doing ten percent of the job   (yahoo.com) divider line
4
    More: Sad, United States, Youth detention center, 9,246-square-foot, Sequoyah County, Oklahoma, Sequoyah County Sheriff, former basketball player, arrest of a juvenile, gunshot victims  
•       •       •

311 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Mar 2022 at 1:05 AM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BraniacsDaughtr [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I expected this to be an article saying 90% of the people working at McDonalds are over 20 years old.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Now they are going to have to go and change the name of the lake aren't they?
 
Toxophil
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Toad the Wet Sprocket - Crazy Life
Youtube KqZ4FZHEZAI


/Bad joke
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.