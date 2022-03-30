 Skip to content
(WSMV Nashville)   Wind damages NOAA radio transmitter. That blows   (wsmv.com) divider line
    Ironic, Tennessee, Transmitter, NOAA Weather radio transmitter, National Weather Service, Nashville, Tennessee, High winds, Nashville NOAA weather radio transmitter, NOAA Weather Radio transmitter sites  
Diabolic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Again?! This happens every year on state burrito day.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The weather stations are built in fairly small trailers. If one gets taken out, someone drives a backup from the storage and plugs it into permanently installed power. I don't know if they use radio or hardlines, but it's a matter of easy updates and replacements rather than trying to fix them on-site.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
So, did NOAA arc when it failed?
 
