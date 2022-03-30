 Skip to content
(Lubbock Online)   San Angelo police chief found guilty of receiving kick backs via... his Earth, Wind, and Fire cover band   (amp.lubbockonline.com) divider line
12
•       •       •

12 Comments
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I'm just disappointed that he wasn't arrested on the 21st night of September.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yay my adopted hometown (Since 1981) finally makes headlines.

It's in the literal middle of nowhere in Texas.  It's 90 miles to anything.  Population just over 100,000 people, and when the first Starbucks there opened, the mayor held a ribbon cutting ceremony.

It's a great place to retire if you never want to travel anywhere.
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

markie_farkie: Yay my adopted hometown (Since 1981) finally makes headlines.

It's in the literal middle of nowhere in Texas.  It's 90 miles to anything.  Population just over 100,000 people, and when the first Starbucks there opened, the mayor held a ribbon cutting ceremony.

It's a great place to retire if you never want to travel anywhere.


ASU grad here, due to military service. Wife and I both did time at Goodfellow.
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

revrendjim: markie_farkie: Yay my adopted hometown (Since 1981) finally makes headlines.

It's in the literal middle of nowhere in Texas.  It's 90 miles to anything.  Population just over 100,000 people, and when the first Starbucks there opened, the mayor held a ribbon cutting ceremony.

It's a great place to retire if you never want to travel anywhere.

ASU grad here, due to military service. Wife and I both did time at Goodfellow.


We were there in 1981. I graduated in 82.
 
Error 482
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another ASU grad here ('06 for me). First couple of times I read the headline as "San Antonio police chief..." Apparently my brain refused to accept that anything in San Angelo could have been newsworthy.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lindalouwho: I'm just disappointed that he wasn't arrested on the 21st night of September.


Right?  Still, the story is kinda bonkers.  Who else was in the band, what did they know?  It sounds like a decent act of you ask me, but then turned into grift.  I'm grateful they weren't a jimmy buffet cover band.  People are scoundrels.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guy who knows an ASU grad here. I've never been to San Angelo. But I will certainly recommend it for fans of Earth, Wind, and Fire cover bands from now on.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He'll no longer be flashing his Shining Star.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I keep seeing this every time they mention the department name.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Ha, my mom said that Harris was trying to get L3 off everything. This happened while she was an executive for L3.

George Hrab has recently said that wedding prices for an 8 piece band was 10x a club or other party gig. This bribe was only in the middle, provided they actually showed up to play.
 
rfenster
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I grew up there...Mom was ASU student and met Dad while he was at Goodfellow AFB.

You have to admit that the Police Chief was resourceful.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The name of my Earth, wind, and fire cover band? "The planet and two results of eating Taco Bell"

/I'm here all week
//tip your veal
///try your waitress
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

