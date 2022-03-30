 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   "Carry all you carry in the vault modular EDC organizer." No, fark you, I'm not carrying all that shiat every day   (werd.com) divider line
64
    More: Stupid, Vault Modular EDC Organizer, Organizing, PD EDC, versatile EDC, pens, knives, tools, EDC gear  
•       •       •

1178 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Mar 2022 at 11:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



64 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The perfect gift for preppers who are so thoroughly prepared for the apocalypse that they can't successfully build their own container for things.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is NuFark, must make how you say the purchase
 
capn' fun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So... a "tactical murse"
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like an ad for a sh*tty product
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used to carry my lunch to work in a bread bag.  Sandwich, apple, can of pop.  Rarely, if ever got stranded between the car or the bus stop and the office.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see someone's getting desperate for links.
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trapper Keeper?
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
IOW: A solution in search of a problem

/Keys
//Phone
///Wallet
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Looks like an ad for a sh*tty product


Careful now, we can no use word 'ad' here. All glory to what is NuFark
 
seelorq [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is there a secret compartment for all the Q intel?
 
benelane
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone's getting a new Leviathan
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The shiattyploppers of the world drool over that murse.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was confused about what EDC was.  I'm sorry I looked.

As the Everyday Carry community grows, I hear from intrigued visitors who end up scrolling through pages and pages of photos and still not completely understand what it's all about. In this installment of Carry Smarter, I'll take a step back to try to answer some frequently asked questions about the everyday carry lifestyle! If you've seen what we do here but still don't quite "get" it, let me fill you in.

If I understand it correctly, there's a "community" of people who are interested in carrying everyday things around!  What a magical time to be alive!
 
gnosis301
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a lot of knives for an "everyday carry" situation.
 
Hubris Boy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because when you need to change your tacticool Punisher patch, you need to change it RIGHT. NOW.
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems like a good way to get all your good sh*t in one spot so it can be stolen.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
EDC is stuff you can sit with. Like a Leatherman type tool and a Covert Companion pick set. This is like an EDC locker. Your EDC might vary from mine. A computer tech might want a compact computer tool set and a box knife. A paranoid person conceal carries. This is something you'd have to leave in the car, and you'll probably be better off with a tool box. I recommend using a beat up dirty cooler so it looks like lunch instead of valuables.
 
Ed Willy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The picture with all the (I am assuming Velcro) patches of various organizations is perfect for the Patriot™ who needs to switch alliances in a pinch, like that scene of the cowardly guy from The Mummy

The Mummy (5/10) Movie CLIP - The Mummy Threatens Beni (1999) HD
Youtube pDWR5RkWRTY
 
princhester
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gnosis301: That's a lot of knives for an "everyday carry" situation.


Think of them more as being more like stamps or porcelain teapots.

Its about collecting, not practicality.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As bad as this is...it gets so much worse.

There's currently a trend that is, basically, slap Trump or his stupid face on something and then sell it for 3 times what you were selling it for before.

/ think trump guns, magazines, MREs, ammo, pens, knives and *of course* hats
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you choose the right multitool then you don't have to carry all that crap.

Sometimes I carry a Gerber MP400, sometimes a Leatherman OHT.  I have mag pouches that fit horizontally on my belt for the occasion, a smaller one for the MP400, a larger one for the OHT.

In the pockets go the wallet, phone, keys, and sunglasses case.  the multitool is the only thing that goes on the belt.  For the last twenty or so years this arrangement has suited me well, even to the point that it does the job professionally if I'm not going in to a situation with a specific need to say, rack or unrack a lot of network equipment.  But the point of carrying a multitool is that it's available when you unexpectedly need to do something, and it's a compromise that works well enough even if it isn't perfect.  When you know that you need to rack a bunch of equipment or disassemble a laptop then you bring those tools along.  You use the multitool when the need catches you otherwise by surprise.
 
Ed Willy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: There's currently a trend that is, basically, slap Trump or his stupid face on something and then sell it for 3 times what you were selling it for before.


That's been Trump's brand for decades.
 
brilett
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: As bad as this is...it gets so much worse.

There's currently a trend that is, basically, slap Trump or his stupid face on something and then sell it for 3 times what you were selling it for before.

/ think trump guns, magazines, MREs, ammo, pens, knives and *of course* hats


Trump brand adult diapers.
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: IOW: A solution in search of a problem

/Keys
//Phone
///Wallet

Spectacles
Testicles

//good to go
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Sometimes EDC folks are a bunch of gear queer guys and other nerds who like pens and multitools, and sometimes it is a declaration of how pathetic you are.

/I appreciate a good watch, pen, & pocket knife as much as anyone, but I am not going to define myself by it.
//OTOH, I am not sure how the EDC thing is much different from the woman who insists that rotating her jewelry every six months "is cheaper in the long run".
 
TWX
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

brilett: iheartscotch: As bad as this is...it gets so much worse.

There's currently a trend that is, basically, slap Trump or his stupid face on something and then sell it for 3 times what you were selling it for before.

/ think trump guns, magazines, MREs, ammo, pens, knives and *of course* hats

Trump brand adult diapers.


Ironically, the one thing from Trump that ends up not being full of shiat.

/because it doesn't work very well
 
chewd [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

gnosis301: That's a lot of knives for an "everyday carry" situation. rave.


styleandtrends.netView Full Size
 
Ed Willy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

princhester: gnosis301: That's a lot of knives for an "everyday carry" situation.

Think of them more as being more like stamps or porcelain teapots.

Its about collecting, not practicality.


Sounds like EDC is just NFTs for the real world.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Seems too small for one of these and a katana.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: As bad as this is...it gets so much worse.

There's currently a trend that is, basically, slap Trump or his stupid face on something and then sell it for 3 times what you were selling it for before.

/ think trump guns, magazines, MREs, ammo, pens, knives and *of course* hats


I know.. sigh.. if one had the right connections to cheap chinese knock off crap, no morals and a head for business you could make a killing slowly bleeding the right of it's cash. Those farking people will buy anything.
 
focusthis
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Coming soon to a TSA checkpoint near you!
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Anyone who rants about their EDC or shows this item is someone who definitely doesn't need to carry anything at all every day.
 
TWX
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Noah_Tall: gnosis301: That's a lot of knives for an "everyday carry" situation. rave.

[styleandtrends.net image 768x483]


d3vhc53cl8e8km.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Hubris Boy: Because when you need to change your tacticool Punisher patch, you need to change it RIGHT. NOW.


I've seen a lot more wolfsangels, odals and blacksuns than usual floating around gun shows. There's always that one *NOPE* table in the corner that sells that shiat normally, but it's become a lot more prevalent recently.
 
Waffle Party
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: IOW: A solution in search of a problem

/Keys
//Phone
///Wallet


////P365 in pocket

There we go, now it's complete.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That's an every day schlep.

Fark user imageView Full Size


No, not him.
 
Speef
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
 Not only is it a purse to carry all your stupid penis supplement bullshiat in, it has a tactikool acronym.

"There was a situation at the mall parking lot, but I had my MilSpec TactiWipes in the hot bay of my EDC, and after field deployment of those babies you could hardly even tell that I was crying because a squirrel pooped on my Hummer."
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
In this economy, this is about to be my EDC...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Wait, EDC is for "every day carry". So who carries 10 farking knives with them "every day" that isn't directly related to the culinary industry?
 
BuckTurgidson [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
werd.comView Full Size


So I count at least seven folding tactical blades (pocketknives) and two balisongs (also pocketknives) just on the first page of this recycled CD-ROM wallet.

Stand behind me babe while I see to these ninjas...

*Collapses telescoping handle on wheelie carry-on bag, deftly setting it upright*

*Opens carry-on bag compartments - there it is, you are so screwed now I have my Vault Modular EDC Organizer, villains!*

*zzzziiipp  ... Hmm, let's see ... the tactical SPECOPS lapel pin?  Maybe one of my several titanium toenail trimmers? How about the two-inch folding knife with the SAS-style serrations?  *flip* or maybe Duran-Duran's Hungry Like the Wolf?
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Speef: Not only is it a purse to carry all your stupid penis supplement bullshiat in, it has a tactikool acronym.

"There was a situation at the mall parking lot, but I had my MilSpec TactiWipes in the hot bay of my EDC, and after field deployment of those babies you could hardly even tell that I was crying because a squirrel pooped on my Hummer."


It does have one feature I like (I use a much smaller similar type thing for the various computer supplies/cables/thumb drives/ adapters I carry around. I do like that you can isert/remove those "cards", so you can add or decrease the storage area inside as you need it.

It's a nice feature, but nothing I would need or buy, thougn.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

BuckTurgidson: [werd.com image 850x680]

So I count at least seven folding tactical blades (pocketknives) and two balisongs (also pocketknives) just on the first page of this recycled CD-ROM wallet.

Stand behind me babe while I see to these ninjas...

*Collapses telescoping handle on wheelie carry-on bag, deftly setting it upright*

*Opens carry-on bag compartments - there it is, you are so screwed now I have my Vault Modular EDC Organizer, villains!*

*zzzziiipp  ... Hmm, let's see ... the tactical SPECOPS lapel pin?  Maybe one of my several titanium toenail trimmers? How about the two-inch folding knife with the SAS-style serrations?  *flip* or maybe Duran-Duran's Hungry Like the Wolf?


Actually, I think there are either 10 or 11 knives. They have "mini" ones on the one end, and one that looks like a mini multitool that I have laying around somewhere. So I think there are 10 freaking knives (counting the butterfly knives) and that small Leatherman.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: I see someone's getting desperate for links.


Next up: Tuscan Whole Milk
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: I'll take a step back to try to answer some frequently asked questions about the everyday carry lifestyle!


lol
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This is the douchiest thing I've seen in quite some time.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The Jerk (10/10) Movie CLIP - That's All I Need! (1979) HD
Youtube rSWBuZws30g
 
fat boy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

brilett: iheartscotch: As bad as this is...it gets so much worse.

There's currently a trend that is, basically, slap Trump or his stupid face on something and then sell it for 3 times what you were selling it for before.

/ think trump guns, magazines, MREs, ammo, pens, knives and *of course* hats

Trump brand adult diapers.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
If all of that crap is your everyday carry then just get a f*cking daypack.

I used to be a member of a bushcrafting group on Facebook but it quickly became apparent that this group was a prepper hangout and most of the posts were about prepping and not about actual bushcrafting skills. I remember one post where people were going over their EDC items and it was mindboggling what some of these folks were carrying every day in their pockets, such as tourniquet, 4 knives, pocket saw, multiple lighters, etc. So I posted my EDC, which is a small pocket knife I use as a money clip and on my keychain I have a small ferro rod and P38 can opener (both given to me by good friends many years ago), and a pill case with a folded up 50-dollar bill in it (emergency taxi money). Boy did I get mocked! One guy asked me what I was going to do if the Government suddenly collapsed and I was not at home. I said I would walk home because I am not some batschitt crazy conspiracy theorist. And that was when I deleted my post and quit the group.
 
Displayed 50 of 64 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.