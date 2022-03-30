 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Nice helicopter you have... err, *had* there   (twitter.com) divider line
21
    More: Cool  
•       •       •

576 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Mar 2022 at 6:05 PM (15 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like it blowed up real gud!
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Helicopter went SPLAT~!
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: Looks like it blowed up real gud!


No, then the pieces would be scattered
It just burned
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like it was hit by a cosmic fly swatter.
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Falling, yes I am falling, and she keeps calling, me back again.
 
Old_Chief_Scott [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably took a hit, caught fire, landed and the crew GTFO while the getting was good. It looks flat because so much of it has burned.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Cyka Splyat
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Bayraktar.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Whoops?
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Hey guys, what's happening here?!
 
coyo [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Ohhhh Blast
 
maddermaxx
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

cretinbob: OldRod: Looks like it blowed up real gud!

No, then the pieces would be scattered
It just burned


but real gud?
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Well that's rude, the invader pilot didn't leave much helicopter for the Ukrainian farmer to haul off. Motherfarkers can't even crash and burn without farking it up.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Might have done it on it's own. What's the aerospace version of a carbecque?
 
litespeed74
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
zzzzzz....zzzzzzzz.....zzzzzz
 
phedex
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
What story the picture doesnt tell, is the dashcam footage of a group of gopniks getting out of the helicopter that was trailing this one, & smashing it with baseball bats because it was going too slow.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Well, that sucks."
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Gravity always wins.
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

wildcardjack: Might have done it on it's own. What's the aerospace version of a carbecque?


Cost plus 10%
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.