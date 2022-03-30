 Skip to content
(Kansas.com)   It's like a real-life Shawshank Redemption, except with a flamingo, an animal prison in Kansas, and a beach in Texas. Also no Morgan Freeman voiceovers, sewer crawls, or boiler room assaults   (kansas.com) divider line
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You are now re-reading the headline in Morgan Freeman's voice.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Pink Floyd is the flamingo who escaped from its owner in Great Salt Lake but continued to return to the area until it was last seen in 2005, the same year No. 492 escaped.

So, it was running like hell this whole time?
 
DemonKing561
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This is a repeat

https://news.yahoo.com/flamingo-escaped-kansas-zoo-2005-164816414.html?utm_source=fark&utm_medium=website&utm_content=link&ICID=ref_fark
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Everything can have a Morgan Freeman voiceover

Everything should have a Morgan Freeman voiceover
 
DemonKing561
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Bith Set Me Up: Pink Floyd is the flamingo who escaped from its owner in Great Salt Lake but continued to return to the area until it was last seen in 2005, the same year No. 492 escaped.

So, it was running like hell this whole time?


Run, run, run, run
Run, run, run, run
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Andy Dufresne drops Venetian Snares
Youtube HcStVkgmgTE
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Warthog: You are now re-reading the headline in Morgan Freeman's voice.


"My, my, Flamingo Dufresne."
 
DemonKing561
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Everything can have a Morgan Freeman voiceover

Everything should have a Morgan Freeman voiceover


Everybody fawns over Morgan Freeman narrating stuff, but they're all just sleeping on the Powerpuff Girls narrator

He's the best there ever was

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Stewart Lee - March Of The Morgan Freeman
Youtube UdQ5uQG78iA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EmyZoFChDOQ
 
Psychohazard
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That scene where all the flamingos are drinking beer after tarring a roof really makes me think, if I were a flamingo, I'd like to tar a roof then drink cold beer.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Peat Flamingo, not his brother Pink
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size


/ any excuse
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Repeating flamingo.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Everything can have a Morgan Freeman voiceover

Everything should have a Morgan Freeman voiceover


Your libido is stronger than mine.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Everything can have a Morgan Freeman voiceover

Everything should have a Morgan Freeman voiceover


Even darth vader?
 
BilldaCat10
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Maybe I'll get a gun, and rob the zookeeper.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

DemonKing561: pastramithemosterotic: Everything can have a Morgan Freeman voiceover

Everything should have a Morgan Freeman voiceover

Everybody fawns over Morgan Freeman narrating stuff, but they're all just sleeping on the Powerpuff Girls narrator

He's the best there ever was

[Fark user image 190x265]


There was a question that went around on Facebook a couple of weeks ago: "Who would you want to narrate your life (other than Morgan Freeman)?" I said the guy from the honey badger video.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: There was a question that went around on Facebook a couple of weeks ago: "Who would you want to narrate your life (other than Morgan Freeman)?" I said the guy from the honey badger video.


Bobcat Goldthwaite, in the '80s
 
