(NBC Right Now)   And you thought the customers of Wal-Mart were sketchy   (nbcrightnow.com) divider line
8
8 Comments     (+0 »)
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Gross, an open wound in that dirty place???
 
ShutterGirl [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Being at Wal-Mart makes me stabby too.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Oh Auburn, Washington.....you do you.

/Lived there briefly when I was a baby.
//Should thank my parents for moving.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Brought a knife to a gun fight.
Other guy forgot his gun though.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Oh Auburn, Washington.....you do you.

/Lived there briefly when I was a baby.
//Should thank my parents for moving.


I thank mine every day for moving us away from Jeannette, PA.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

blondambition: The_Sponge: Oh Auburn, Washington.....you do you.

/Lived there briefly when I was a baby.
//Should thank my parents for moving.

I thank mine every day for moving us away from Jeannette, PA.


Heh.

Actually, I need to thank them twice because I was born in Ohio.
 
jtown
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I like shopping at the United Grocery Outlet because it is convenient and casual.  I don't have to get all dressed up like I'm going to Wal-Mart or something.
 
Wings4Marie
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Both were dismissed and replaced by 2 nonfunctional  self check out machines.

/in the end we pay the price.
 
