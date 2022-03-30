 Skip to content
(ABC7 San Francisco)   Wherever this bicyclist is going, subby hopes it's to buy a lottery ticket   (abc7news.com) divider line
28
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Nope. He used up all his luck at that intersection.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Driver of the black SUV gets out and bolts, from the looks of it?
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The video shows that both the SUV and the cyclist ran the red light. The accident actually saved the cyclist's life since it seems the car would have t-boned him to death.

As an avid cyclist, I never run red lights, or stop signs. I don't want to get killed or hurt in a cycling accident due to my fault.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

hugram: The video shows that both the SUV and the cyclist ran the red light. The accident actually saved the cyclist's life since it seems the car would have t-boned him to death.


And oddly enough, if the cyclist had stopped at the red light, the colliding cars would likely have run over him. I also find it a bit funny that they just rode on as if nothing had happened.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

fatassbastard: hugram: The video shows that both the SUV and the cyclist ran the red light. The accident actually saved the cyclist's life since it seems the car would have t-boned him to death.

And oddly enough, if the cyclist had stopped at the red light, the colliding cars would likely have run over him. I also find it a bit funny that they just rode on as if nothing had happened.


Likely? Those cars crossed exactly where I would have been stopped waiting for the light. If he were stopped at the intersection he would most certainly been hit.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fatassbastard: hugram: The video shows that both the SUV and the cyclist ran the red light. The accident actually saved the cyclist's life since it seems the car would have t-boned him to death.

And oddly enough, if the cyclist had stopped at the red light, the colliding cars would likely have run over him. I also find it a bit funny that they just rode on as if nothing had happened.


I thought about that too when I first saw the video. He would have been killed and/or hurt very badly if he did actually had stopped at the red light. On my original comment, I meant to say that the accident saved his life.  If the SUV didn't run the red light, he would have been hit by the car.
 
WayneKerr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like San Jose. Not too many cities have Alumentary schools.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He went home to change his underwear.
 
WayneKerr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NateAsbestos: Driver of the black SUV gets out and bolts, from the looks of it?


Yeah, that guy was nuts and now he's screwed. Sucks to be him.
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For a non-news-site video:


Cars collide, nearly hitting bike rider in dramatic video
Youtube DEV_huXEiYQ


NateAsbestos: Driver of the black SUV gets out and bolts, from the looks of it?


The reporting in this video suggests he was running from police, so that part isn't surprising.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Herb Utsmelz: Nope. He used up all his luck at that intersection.


Fark user imageView Full Size

              "Your future is all used up."
 
dericwater
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

hugram: The video shows that both the SUV and the cyclist ran the red light. The accident actually saved the cyclist's life since it seems the car would have t-boned him to death.

As an avid cyclist, I never run red lights, or stop signs. I don't want to get killed or hurt in a cycling accident due to my fault.


I run red lights and stop signs all the time. But I do look first to make sure I'm not going to get hit. It's look, look, and another look, then cross. I just don't like sitting there waiting for the light to turn green, unless there are plenty of cross-traffic cars, in which case, it makes perfect sense to wait for the green.

Same goes for when I walk.

When I drive, I never run lights or stop signs. And it's full on stop: 0 mph, count to three before going.
 
Jumpthruhoops [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

hugram: As an avid cyclist, I never run red lights, or stop signs.


You might be the only one.
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

hugram: The video shows that both the SUV and the cyclist ran the red light. The accident actually saved the cyclist's life since it seems the car would have t-boned him to death.

As an avid cyclist, I never run red lights, or stop signs. I don't want to get killed or hurt in a cycling accident due to my fault.


As an avid cyclist, I know that many sensors on the lights in the Detroit suburbs aren't triggered by a cyclist so I proceed when I can safely do so. And I slow down and roll through stop signs when it's clearly visible that there is no cross traffic - pretty much like ever person driving a car. If there is a car that has the right of way, I stop. It actually ticks me off when drivers wave me through when I don't have the right of way because drivers behind them don't see the first driver wave me through, they just see a cyclist not cede the right of way.

Anyway, this'll probably become another irrational cyclist hate thread.
 
Beerguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

wxboy: For a non-news-site video:


[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/DEV_huXEiYQ]

NateAsbestos: Driver of the black SUV gets out and bolts, from the looks of it?

The reporting in this video suggests he was running from police, so that part isn't surprising.


Well done.

I was just coming in to do my usual "direct link" post of this.

Cheers!
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Bicyclist was wearing ear buds, listening to Dionne Warwick.  Missed the whole thing.
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Jumpthruhoops: hugram: As an avid cyclist, I never run red lights, or stop signs.

You might be the only one.


On my bike, for suburban neighborhood stop signs, I will always be prepared to stop but if it's ridiculously clear I just go.  For busy street 2-way stood, I stop.  At red lights, I will also stop but I usually won't trigger the change on non-timed lights so I don't feel particularly bound to wait for the green.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I like how immediately after the collision the biker yeets onto the sidewalk. 'Fark that road business!'
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

eddie_irvine: hugram: The video shows that both the SUV and the cyclist ran the red light. The accident actually saved the cyclist's life since it seems the car would have t-boned him to death.

As an avid cyclist, I never run red lights, or stop signs. I don't want to get killed or hurt in a cycling accident due to my fault.

As an avid cyclist, I know that many sensors on the lights in the Detroit suburbs aren't triggered by a cyclist so I proceed when I can safely do so. And I slow down and roll through stop signs when it's clearly visible that there is no cross traffic - pretty much like ever person driving a car. If there is a car that has the right of way, I stop. It actually ticks me off when drivers wave me through when I don't have the right of way because drivers behind them don't see the first driver wave me through, they just see a cyclist not cede the right of way.

Anyway, this'll probably become another irrational cyclist hate thread.


Uggh.  Being waved through by a driver after coming to a complete stop and unclipping is the farking worst.  I almost wish they just never saw me and just blew through the intersection like a normal person.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Holy crap, this isn't spiffy, everyone who broke the rules of the road here deserves the DUMBASS tag.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: hugram: The video shows that both the SUV and the cyclist ran the red light. The accident actually saved the cyclist's life since it seems the car would have t-boned him to death.

And oddly enough, if the cyclist had stopped at the red light, the colliding cars would likely have run over him. I also find it a bit funny that they just rode on as if nothing had happened.


He also rode on the sidewalk, which is a good way to get hit by a car also.
 
Jumpthruhoops [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

OptionC: Jumpthruhoops: hugram: As an avid cyclist, I never run red lights, or stop signs.

You might be the only one.

On my bike, for suburban neighborhood stop signs, I will always be prepared to stop but if it's ridiculously clear I just go.  For busy street 2-way stood, I stop.  At red lights, I will also stop but I usually won't trigger the change on non-timed lights so I don't feel particularly bound to wait for the green.


Why can't the cyclists in my town be like Farker cyclists? I'm in the market for a dashcam because there's a guy that likes to blow a red light and then spend half his time in the wrong lane. I think he's trying to get killed. I have had to swerve to the right to keep from hitting him. Yes, the right, because he swings through the red light into oncoming traffic. I know I'm going to be at that light and he will just plow into my hood.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Dr. DJ Duckhunt: I like how immediately after the collision the biker yeets onto the sidewalk. 'Fark that road business!'


Which is far more dangerous than the road, coincidentally enough.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

dericwater: When I drive, I never run lights or stop signs. And it's full on stop: 0 mph, count to three before going.


I do this as well, because I have a dashcam that captures internal audio and a GPS reading of speed (superimposed to show 0 MPH). Thrice it's saved me from tickets for allegedly failing to stop at signs when overzealous cops were looking to make their quota for the month. The camera has paid for itself multiple times over when you factor in fines, fees, court costs, and insurance rate hikes.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Bicyclist was wearing ear buds, listening to Dionne Warwick.  Missed the whole thing.


Someone said a little prayer for him.

But once he hit the road, oh baby, there ain't no, ain't no turning back.
 
Snort
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Typical cyclist running a red light.
 
Snort
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

wxboy: For a non-news-site video:


[YouTube video: Cars collide, nearly hitting bike rider in dramatic video]

NateAsbestos: Driver of the black SUV gets out and bolts, from the looks of it?

The reporting in this video suggests he was running from police, so that part isn't surprising.


Drive it like you stole it.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
There's a left turn at a major intersection I have to make to get home from the park&ride where I leave my car during the day.

Anyway, I'm at the head of the line. Protected left for me turns on, as well as opposing traffic protected left, as traffic do. I start the turn and this DUMB MOTHER FARKER on a bike shoots through the red light and into my turn lane.

So I slam the brakes, the horn, and spin the wheel, nearly hitting the center curb for the lane I'm turning into. Near as I could tell, I missed him by the grace of inches. And he just stared at me like I'M the goddamn moron. Meanwhile opposing left had also locked brakes, as well as the people behind me.

Legit damn near took my heart from my chest. He ran the red. He was not in the crosswalk.

I can only assume he wanted to die. My damn near 3000 pounds of honda wins you idiot.

Fark cyclists that run reds. They are VEHICLES, and should obey road laws.

eddie_irvine: Anyway, this'll probably become another irrational cyclist hate thread.


You're a vehicle, not a pedestrian. Obey the road laws. That is literally it, because we don't want you under our tires because you broke the law.
 
