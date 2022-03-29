 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   If you thought Microsoft Minesweeper was hard, wait until you see the Ukrainian version   (twitter.com) divider line
50
    More: Scary, shot  
•       •       •

806 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Mar 2022 at 5:50 PM (29 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



50 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Sapper_Topo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Surface placed mines on a paved road? I have wet dreams about how easy that would be to clear! Pop and drops and a little bit of sympathetic detonation... Easy peasy.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Sapper_Topo: Surface placed mines on a paved road? I have wet dreams about how easy that would be to clear! Pop and drops and a little bit of sympathetic detonation... Easy peasy.


Thankfully, the Russians appear lazy.
 
Squik2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Sapper_Topo: Surface placed mines on a paved road? I have wet dreams about how easy that would be to clear! Pop and drops and a little bit of sympathetic detonation... Easy peasy.


Stand on the far side of the guard rail, where it's below street level, and throw rocks/whatever onto them?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Those appear to be live.  I guess if you're willing to use the crosswalks over there, a little minefield looks like a piece of cake.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Shuffleboard anyone?
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Any car can be a minesweeper.

Once.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just thinking that a Bethesda dev just had a wet dream.
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rolling 55 gallon drums of water over them, y'know? For science!
 
Sapper_Topo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Squik2: Sapper_Topo: Surface placed mines on a paved road? I have wet dreams about how easy that would be to clear! Pop and drops and a little bit of sympathetic detonation... Easy peasy.

Stand on the far side of the guard rail, where it's below street level, and throw rocks/whatever onto them?


No small blocks of C-4 primed with short time fuse. Drop that little package on a few of them the pressure detonates the mine and when the mines blows they sympathetically detonate the other mines. I play a lot of Call of Duty or something lol.
 
Jeff5 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sapper_Topo: Surface placed mines on a paved road? I have wet dreams about how easy that would be to clear! Pop and drops and a little bit of sympathetic detonation... Easy peasy.


Not going to do wonders for the road...
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Sapper_Topo: Surface placed mines on a paved road? I have wet dreams about how easy that would be to clear! Pop and drops and a little bit of sympathetic detonation... Easy peasy.

Thankfully, the Russians appear lazy.


And stupid. They'll probably pick them up thinking they're caviar tins.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Jesus, I can't watch this!  *covers eyes*
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Russians are using the kind you don't have to touch to have them kill you:

The mine used by Russia is a newly developed type called POM-3, also known as "Medallion," that is equipped with a seismic sensor to detect an approaching person and eject an explosive charge into the air. The subsequent detonation of the charge and metal fragments it projects can cause death and injury within a 16-meter radius, according to the limited information available publicly on this landmine.

Illegal for them to use these in Ukraine of course, but add it to the list.

https://www.hrw.org/news/2022/03/29/ukraine-russia-uses-banned-antipersonnel-landmines#
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Jesus, I can't watch this!  *covers eyes*


I concede that Ukrainians are more badass than I ever could be.

/I would have just turned around
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If they're AT mines, a shovel would do.  Move 'em aside until they can be cleared properly.

A plastic/fiberglass shovel, just in case.
 
Braggi
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
No thanks.  I'll just stay home.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Jesus, I can't watch this!  *covers eyes*


Like seriously, my life is easy. I never had to commute by driving between land mines.
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Kuroshin: If they're AT mines, a shovel would do.  Move 'em aside until they can be cleared properly.

A plastic/fiberglass shovel, just in case.


We'll have to tuck a few snow shovels with extra-long handles in with the next lot of Javelins and Switchblades.
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Walker: Russians are using the kind you don't have to touch to have them kill you:

The mine used by Russia is a newly developed type called POM-3, also known as "Medallion," that is equipped with a seismic sensor to detect an approaching person and eject an explosive charge into the air. The subsequent detonation of the charge and metal fragments it projects can cause death and injury within a 16-meter radius, according to the limited information available publicly on this landmine.

Illegal for them to use these in Ukraine of course, but add it to the list.

https://www.hrw.org/news/2022/03/29/ukraine-russia-uses-banned-antipersonnel-landmines#



These aren't those.

And yeah, those are nasty.  Similar mines have been used for over 70 years.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: raerae1980: Jesus, I can't watch this!  *covers eyes*

I concede that Ukrainians are more badass than I ever could be.

/I would have just turned around


RIGHT??!!   This is like GTA, only you get 1 life.
 
mrparks
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Get the logging chain Igor, Ivan has dropped a 💩 on the road.
 
martiandooz [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Those appear to be live.  I guess if you're willing to use the crosswalks over there, a little minefield looks like a piece of cake.


That's a hell of a way to police jaywalking.
 
chipaku
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Better double check you don't have a dangling muffler or something 😳
 
NobleHam
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Uhh, Microsoft Minesweeper isn't hard.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Kuroshin: If they're AT mines, a shovel would do.  Move 'em aside until they can be cleared properly.

A plastic/fiberglass shovel, just in case.


I was imagining looping a rope or chain around that cluster of mines and using that to drag them off the side of the road from a distance. If they drop into a pile in the ditch and blow up there that'd be fine, you could still use the road.
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It doesn't need to be a good minefield, it just has to be good enough to slow down a convoy long enough to ensure rocket hits.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: It doesn't need to be a good minefield, it just has to be good enough to slow down a convoy long enough to ensure rocket hits.


Except the Russians put this one down, not the Ukrainians.
So... one more for "warcrime: endangering civilians."
 
jjorsett
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Hey, watch me closely record random drivers of unknown skill levels crossing over a bunch of closely-spaced highly explosive devices.  It'll be super cool on Tik Tok.
 
uberalice
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
They must have extra stiff suspension in those cars to keep the sheer weight of the drivers balls from the car dragging the road.
 
LeoffDaGrate
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
My question is how much damage would they do to the road? I'm guessing that's why they haven't been detonated yet. They don't wanna fark up a major roadway.
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Just steal a Russian tank and roll it over the mines. Granted, the road will be completely farked afterwards but, hey, EXPLOSIONS!
 
sdkOyOte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Dude...
with a freaking trailer attached...
damn.

bawlz. of. steel.

respect.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Sub Human: Rolling 55 gallon drums of water over them, y'know? For science!


Now you have a road with dozens of small potholes.    A shame, that looks like a very nice new highway.
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Myrdinn: State_College_Arsonist: It doesn't need to be a good minefield, it just has to be good enough to slow down a convoy long enough to ensure rocket hits.

Except the Russians put this one down, not the Ukrainians.
So... one more for "warcrime: endangering civilians."


The Ukrainian army is on the offensive in some areas, defensive tactics go both ways.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Walker: Russians are using the kind you don't have to touch to have them kill you:

The mine used by Russia is a newly developed type called POM-3, also known as "Medallion," that is equipped with a seismic sensor to detect an approaching person and eject an explosive charge into the air. The subsequent detonation of the charge and metal fragments it projects can cause death and injury within a 16-meter radius, according to the limited information available publicly on this landmine.

Illegal for them to use these in Ukraine of course, but add it to the list.

https://www.hrw.org/news/2022/03/29/ukraine-russia-uses-banned-antipersonnel-landmines#


The plus side is that if they're that sensitive, there should be quite a few ways to trigger them without getting anywhere near the blast radius.
 
Jeff5 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Just waiting for a Ukrainian with a street sweeper to show up and brush them off the road...
 
Monac
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
If I had to guess, these mines are all fakes, molded out of whatever is cheap and available.  Otherwise it just seems like a waste of mines.

There was supposedly an incident in the Spanish Civil War where the Republicans held up a Nationalist tank column by placing dinner plates face down at a choke point on a road.  The various press reports coming out of Ukraine remind me a lot of the Spanish Civil War.
 
proteus_b
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
still safer than the civilian evacuation channel
 
PunGent
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Sapper_Topo: Squik2: Sapper_Topo: Surface placed mines on a paved road? I have wet dreams about how easy that would be to clear! Pop and drops and a little bit of sympathetic detonation... Easy peasy.

Stand on the far side of the guard rail, where it's below street level, and throw rocks/whatever onto them?

No small blocks of C-4 primed with short time fuse. Drop that little package on a few of them the pressure detonates the mine and when the mines blows they sympathetically detonate the other mines. I play a lot of Call of Duty or something lol.


Username checks out...
 
Cinedelic
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Myrdinn: Just thinking that a Bethesda dev just had a wet dream.


If you start to compare the Russian army's problems with the litany of glitches in NPC behavior in Bethesda games, the whole war starts to make a lot more sense.  Ukraine is just the beta test for Todd Howard's next triumph.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

NobleHam: Uhh, Microsoft Minesweeper isn't hard.


There's always one person...
 
jjorsett
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

chipaku: Better double check you don't have a dangling muffler or something 😳


Low ri duh
Drives a little slowah
Low ri duh
Is a little lowah 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Monac: If I had to guess, these mines are all fakes, molded out of whatever is cheap and available.  Otherwise it just seems like a waste of mines.

There was supposedly an incident in the Spanish Civil War where the Republicans held up a Nationalist tank column by placing dinner plates face down at a choke point on a road.  The various press reports coming out of Ukraine remind me a lot of the Spanish Civil War.


Agree. With *real* mines hidden under leaf litter at the side of the road...
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So, no magnetic function to land mines?  Is that used only in marine ones?
 
Akuinnen
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Akuinnen
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Akuinnen: [pbs.twimg.com image 800x441]


Dammit.. wrong thread.
 
Diabolic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Sapper_Topo: Surface placed mines on a paved road? I have wet dreams about how easy that would be to clear! Pop and drops and a little bit of sympathetic detonation... Easy peasy.


Haha. Jokes on you. They're really flying saucers and they hate wet dreams. Look out for cornhole tonight, buddy.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pheelix
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Kuroshin: If they're AT mines, a shovel would do.  Move 'em aside until they can be cleared properly.

A plastic/fiberglass shovel, just in case.


Be my guest. I'll even loan you a shovel.
 
Displayed 50 of 50 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.