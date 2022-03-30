 Skip to content
(Fark Fiction Anthology)   "You don't write because you want to say something, you write because you have something to say." ― F. Scott Fitzgerald. Well, that makes my excuses for not writing kind of awkward. This is your Fark Writer's Thread, Saying Little Edition   (farkfiction.net) divider line
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I used to work with a guy who was, let me put this politely, not a particularly astute literary critic. And by that I mean he read The Great Gatsby (I'll be damned if I know why, by all appearances reading anything looked to be painful for him) and claimed he loved it. I asked him what it was about and he said "It's about rich people doing fun things!" He was later promoted to manager. That place went out of business. I was not surprised.
F. Scott Fitzgerald by his own advice appears to have been the opposite of a pantser: the first tip on this list of his writing tips is literally 'spend two months working on your plan' which as the headline alludes to, more time that I can actually spend writing at all.

"Invent a system ... buy a file. On the first page of the file put down an outline of a novel of your times enormous in scale (don't worry, it will contract by itself) and work on the plan for two months. Take the central point of the file as your big climax and follow your plan backward and forward from that for another three months. Then draw up something as complicated as a continuity from what you have and set yourself a schedule."

Man, and I thought I was overdoing it by writing an outline in a weekend.

Another of his memorable quotes is "Show me a hero and I will write you a tragedy." It does reflect a bit of cynicism, but the fact that his life mirrored The Great Gatsby as closely as it did (and the fact that he lived through the Great Depression) is probably an excuse. According to my deep research (Wikipedia, of course) he felt that many critics misunderstood the novel, and that would have driven resentment as well.

Of course, if he'd met that co-worker of mine, it probably would have either ended in tragedy so maybe resentment is forgivable.

Fark Fiction Anthology Update!

We are open for submissions for the 2022 Fark Fiction Anthology!

We've started getting in a good clip of excellent submissions, so far with good representation in . . . you guessed it, comedy! But we could use a whole lot more of everything.

We're looking for short, less than 10,000 word fiction submissions in the following genres:

Fantasy!
Science Fiction!
Humor!
Horror!
Suspense/mystery/thriller!

(And if you have a great story that doesn't fit into any of those, send it in any way! We'll find a way to make it work!)

The 2022 Fark Fiction Anthology Submissions Page
 
thatguyoverthere70
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I wrote 23 pages of a screenplay outline yesterday. I'm happy about that. I've had most of it brewing in my head for a long time, and last week I hand wrote about 10 pages of a rough first draft outline (that I barely had to consult) so it was not really any pantsing at all.

Whether it is any good or not is a different story!
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I think I shared this last week, but The-Editing-Room.com has accepted my Abridged Script for Wall Street and will post it any day now.
 
Spawn_of_Cthulhu
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I'm over 5,000 words into the 2nd novel in my series.  I need to finish it by May 1.  🤞
 
