(IOL.co.za)   The new Russian Instagram clone looks like it's going to be a hoot: "Post sad pictures of yourself, show this to your sad friends, be sad together"
    More: Awkward  
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
sadanduseless.b-cdn.netView Full Size

https://www.sadanduseless.com/preved-medved/
 
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like it will be too depressing if only sad pics are allowed.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sad hair.
Sad girlfriend.
Even a sad Santa in the background.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Sadimir Putin likes this post.
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Nooo! This is their chance to free themselves from the yoke of social media.
 
Unrepentant Fool
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/daily "what I eat in a day" posts will never be the same
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I haven't been this excited to sign up on a social media app in a long time!

But it's okay they're not launched yet, I need to gather pictures of my sad vegan meals, sad wardrobe (I mean, I have bought new clothes since 2010, but just sweat pants), sad dented car fender, sad neighborhood tennis court, sad empty deck, sad basement troll... so much to do here!
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
imagesvc.meredithcorp.ioView Full Size
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Ahhhh... good ol' Sad Trump from back in the day when he only had the comb-over issue and not the weight problem.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

I'd party with her

I mean, look at those slippers. She's gotta be fun
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It's a shame since they were such jovial, happy folks:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


But there was that one time for awhile, recently even:
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Farking Boris Yeltsin, man."
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size


cdn1.thecomeback.comView Full Size


i.huffpost.comView Full Size
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"Eez next: E-eemo Vear."
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

What a bunch of morose looking motherf*ckers.
 
phishrace
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
images.fineartamerica.comView Full Size


/amused
 
WhoGAS
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Nudie pics...show everything...no, not penis...is potato.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

There is a noose in that man's future.
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

At least he has a girlfriend, which is more than most farkers 😀
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It's either Riff Raff or Karl Hungus, Jr.
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc).
 
