China looks at all the global hate Russia is receiving and says Hold My Beer Y'all
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Ugly, but sensible?
Unless they start vaxxing pets, I guess.
 
Slaxl [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Theres a whole region of innocent people enslaved, tortured, tested on, murdered, and you finally give a fark now because they put down some sick animals?

Jesus...
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Since the order was quickly reversed, it was more likely one local bureaucrat with a cat allergy.
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: Ugly, but sensible?
Unless they start vaxxing pets, I guess.


Help me out here, how is that sensible? Is there evidence that household pets can carry and spread Covid?
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: Since the order was quickly reversed, it was more likely one local bureaucrat with a cat allergy.


Maybe some mean woman wanted a new fur coat.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Slaxl: Theres a whole region of innocent people enslaved, tortured, tested on, murdered, and you finally give a fark now because they put down some sick animals?

Jesus...


Someone doesn't understand how Fark and Farkers operate......
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Not for covid, but to shore up some partially-depleted food stores.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Living in a country that invaded Afghanistan after a bunch of Saudis attacked us, I'll just sit here quietly.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: Since the order was quickly reversed, it was more likely one local bureaucrat with a cat allergy.


The cat tripped his daughter.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

dildo tontine: dionysusaur: Ugly, but sensible?
Unless they start vaxxing pets, I guess.

Help me out here, how is that sensible? Is there evidence that household pets can carry and spread Covid?


It's sensible only in the sense that it was an idea some idiot in government came up with to look like they were doing *something* because they're impotent too stop the spread of the pandemic.

It was justified since the party is never wrong.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

dildo tontine: dionysusaur: Ugly, but sensible?
Unless they start vaxxing pets, I guess.

Help me out here, how is that sensible? Is there evidence that household pets can carry and spread Covid?


There's lots of evidence they can carry it.  I don't believe the risk of transmission from pets to humans is very high.
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

dildo tontine: dionysusaur: Ugly, but sensible?
Unless they start vaxxing pets, I guess.

Help me out here, how is that sensible? Is there evidence that household pets can carry and spread Covid?


FTFA:  The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said that pets can get COVID-19 from humans but that the risk of pets spreading the disease to people was "low."
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Slaxl: Theres a whole region of innocent people enslaved, tortured, tested on, murdered, and you finally give a fark now because they put down some sick animals?

Jesus...


Old-ass account feigns the ignorance of a 1 year old infant to erect a strawman.

More at 11.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

edmo: Living in a country that invaded Afghanistan after a bunch of Saudis attacked us, I'll just sit here quietly.


Do you want Hitler?  Because that's how you get Hitler.
 
ryebread [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

dildo tontine: dionysusaur: Ugly, but sensible?
Unless they start vaxxing pets, I guess.

Help me out here, how is that sensible? Is there evidence that household pets can carry and spread Covid?


CDC says:
"Animals reported infected include:
Companion animals, including pet cats, dogs, and ferrets.
Animals in zoos and sanctuaries, including several types of big cats, otters, non-human primates, a binturong, a coatimundi, a fishing cat, and hyenas.
Mink on mink farms.
Wild white-tailed deer in several U.S. states."

But they also say "there is no evidence that animals play a significant role in spreading SARS-CoV-2"
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
If they tried to enforce that in the US, the cops would be pelted with just about everything coming out of every single window. From bags of feces to old TV sets. It would be a tsunami of filth.
 
barefoot2008
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Go f*&k yourself
 
King Something
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Someone in that neighborhood had or has covid, had or has pet(s), and liked something the Party does not like.

That's my guess as to why they're doing this.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 minute ago  
There's an official in charge of that city that's about to have a very, very uncomfortable discussion with his higher-ups about embarrassing them.

As a Chinese Youtuber I follow explained, there's folks who a generation ago were eating dogs and cats for food, they just don't recognize them as members of a person's family. But that was then, and this is now, and a lot of younger Chinese DO have pets and treat them as pets and they are gonna be piiiiiiiiiiiiiiissed. And the central government does NOT like it when a sub-official does something that makes the government look bad.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Someone comes for my cat, they will be inundated by a debilitating, never-ending assault of fur clinging to their clothes.

\But the cat will beg for treats first.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ less than a minute ago  
nah, not even close to what Russia is doing.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Happy Woofday!

/but not in China
 
