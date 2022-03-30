 Skip to content
(News4Jax)   He's not the hero Florida deserves, but the one Florida needs. Meet Weatherman   (news4jax.com) divider line
9
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well done!
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's only one Weatherman:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I used to play City of Heroes and there was one guy who called himself The Weather-man. He wore a blue suit and had weather powers. When he'd join a fight, he'd call out a catch phrase like, "Get your Winter coat, because the forecast calls for snow!" Then he'd shoot ice at a bad guy and fly off.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
They should make the videos on that page bigger so we can see them clearly.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kb7rky
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Malenfant: They should make the videos on that page bigger so we can see them clearly.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Eravior
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
At least he has a kickass theme song.

Dead Sara - Weatherman
Youtube y5vr_Vhoumc
 
MrBonestripper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Eravior: At least he has a kickass theme song.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/y5vr_Vhoumc]


I was just about to ask if he had skin soft as leather.
 
hammettman
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
5/10 for the pilot episode.  He battles insufficient hosing, an annoying iWatch and a horrible aspect ratio of a website to recount his McGuyeresque mission.

Please tell me that he has a sidekick hottie back at the station or an alternate personality that secretly drowns billionaires in their gold-plated bathtubs if you want me to subscribe.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

