(West Kentucky Star)   After a two year hiatus comes the triumphant return of Tater Day   (westkentuckystar.com) divider line
12
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Ron White is still touring?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Well if'n that don't just toss your salad..."
 
ParadoxDice
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Potatoland | A Mickey Mouse Cartoon | Disney Shorts
Youtube bElcEMabhoU
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Ron White is still touring?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BuckTurgidson [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Walker:

Fark user imageView Full Size


It was about a week into the first COVID stay-at-home (toilet paper, rice, pasta, etc already stripped from store shelves) that I stumbled upon the TotWaffle, permanently improving my existence on Earth.

/The circle of life.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Man, I was at an Iranian friend's house and his wife made some kind of bread that was stuffed with potato and cheese, and I damn near ate myself into a coma. I'm diabetic, and I'm willing to risk death to have it again. Outside of the cheese, it was all starch, and it was gloriously chewy. Think of a giant bread-based dumpling stuffed with potato, cheese, and spices. It looked like the kind of thing you'd make in a stone oven, but she said she made it with an extra large cast iron skillet on her stove.

I really can't eat potatoes anymore, and I miss them. The Irish were onto something...
 
Johnny Bananapeel [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
elitehacker
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Man, I was at an Iranian friend's house and his wife made some kind of bread that was stuffed with potato and cheese, and I damn near ate myself into a coma. I'm diabetic, and I'm willing to risk death to have it again. Outside of the cheese, it was all starch, and it was gloriously chewy. Think of a giant bread-based dumpling stuffed with potato, cheese, and spices. It looked like the kind of thing you'd make in a stone oven, but she said she made it with an extra large cast iron skillet on her stove.

I really can't eat potatoes anymore, and I miss them. The Irish were onto something...


Recipe or name of dish? That sounds lovely!
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
sammyk
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That's the kind of positive news I think we all need. I must put this glorious event on my bucket list.
 
