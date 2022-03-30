 Skip to content
(Forbes)   Cruise ships not risky for Covid, apparently   (forbes.com) divider line
    More: News, Vaccination, cruise ships, Cruise ship, travel health notice, cruise ship, Disease Control, high risk, Cruise Lines International Association  
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Was on one recently.  Everybody had to be vaxxed, everybody was tested in the port before boarding.  Two artists couldn't get on the boat.  Their bands played without them.  Washy washy was everywhere and no crew or pax got sick according to the people running the cruise.  Only 62% of capacity but it was still a blast.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'd be more worried about the Plane Trip, Taxi/bus, ride to the port than the cruise.

From the vlogs I've seen they (cruise lines) are super serious about Covid and having to have multiple tests, and rapid test on file before boarding.
(seems some aholes where just printing up fake 'HAD MY TEST HA HA')...

So now they have to do their own testing at the port area/day before or rapid before boarding.
Masking requirements are lessening, but you still need masks in loading and large group 'holding areas'.
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The plane was the scariest part.   The bus from hotel and to the airport after wasn't bad because you know everyone was vaxxed and masked.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.

Norovirus was looking a bit side-eyed at Covid for stepping into it's territory.
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From the URL:

"cdc-drops-covid-19-warning-for-cruising"

That's...not the same thing.

/NTTAWWT
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Social Justice Warlock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unlikely tag in isolation?
 
KingBiefWhistle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We (very stupidly I will readily admit) flew during the height of holiday wave. Airports and airlines seemed to be trying to take things pretty seriously, enforcing masks, and at least the medical masks, while most people were opting for some N/KN95 variant. Also helped that where we were flying (MD to CA and back) were also still taking masking and shiat seriously as well
 
caguru
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think a cruise ship is any more risky than the fully packed bars across the US.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a risky Cruise may look like:

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The pandemic has gone in waves as we relax and gather, then get sick and tighten up. I hope I am wrong but I expect we will have another wave incoming this spring.

Maybe the waves will shrink and shrivel as the virus has fewer targets, thanks to vaccines, infections and deaths.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 1 hour ago  

How does being as risky as another absolutely stupid thing make this sensible?
 
Malenfant
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We'll keep having waves, and people who are too delusional to vaccinate will continue to die in waves.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This is probably the best time to cruise. Because they're taking COVID very seriously and keeping the capacity restricted, it cuts down on the risk.

As soon as they relax both of those things is when the fun will probably start.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
In other news, the CEOs of several corporations that operate cruise lines gave many handjobs today...
 
McRat
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Everyone who wanted to be vaccinated had plenty of time. 

If someone chooses to roll the dice, I see no further need to inconvenience society to protect the hold outs.

Good luck to 'em, but my concern reserves are empty
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Damn. I knew I should have booked a cruise.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size


Maybe not funny, but whatever it is, I'm tired of pretending it's not.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Username checks out?
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Well, let's hope. My wife just booked us for a January cruise. All the upgrades included for base price. She just couldn't pass that up. Guess they're desperate for revenue
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
media4.giphy.comView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gimlet
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Good! I have a couple cruises coming up!
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Cruises are best when going with a group of like minded people. Like a big gay cruise, Trek Cruise (o no no no),
And Drew even attends a "comedy/music/media/gamer' gamer cruise with Will Wheaton as a frequent guest. And guests like Adam Savage and musical Guests "They Might be Giants"

The JoCo Cruise.
https://jococruise.com/
I look forward to that being rebooted.
JoCo Cruise 2018 Highlights
Youtube EbT1a0V_PU8
 
fonebone77
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Holy shiat, a thread about cruises that isnt full of "I HaTe CrUiSe ShIpS!"   Someone restart the internet, its broked.
 
skyotter
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I got nothing, so here's a ship I filmed docking in Juneau AK last summer.
Serenade of the Seas docking timelapse 7-30-21
Youtube RmQw6whT0q8
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
If you're dumb enough to go on a cruise with everything that's happened in the last couple of years, you deserve what you get...
 
Teddy Brosevelt [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Well you see two Stupids make a Smart so by the law of transitive stupid, going to bars is smart as long as you also go on a cruise.

It's just science.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Do those fully packed bars have vaccination and testing requirements prior to entry?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

The curves are already trending up again in some places.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

15 days all together packed into a small environment where Covid was present and only a small number caught it? Yeah, actually that seems pretty damn safe to me.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

gimlet: Good! I have a couple cruises coming up!


Can I have your stuff?
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: The curves are already trending up again in some places.


imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

When you see a state with 'blank' data...that's because the Republican have roadblocked releasing that state data
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Enjoy your floating disease factory of boredom.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Begoggle: Enjoy your floating disease factory of boredom.


Oh yeah...now do DragonCon.
 
