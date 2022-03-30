Fark NotNewsletter: Excuse me, do you speak cat?

|
Posted by DisseminationMonkey at 2022-03-30 2:14:56 PM
Drew is feeling shy this week or he's stuck in a tree or something, so there won't be a Fark News Livestream. Speaking of being stuck in a tree, let's talk about cats. I'll start.
So late one night, I was sitting outside on my balcony enjoying the cool air when I saw a cat trotting by. Another cat came zipping toward it and angrycatsounds! ensued. Their fur stood up and their backs arched and they threatened each other in Cat. I wanted to break it up, but I didn't want to be noisy because it was the middle of the night and I have neighbors who might not appreciate loudmonkeynoises in addition to the angrycatsounds. I have cat allergies, so I don't spend much time around them, so I was at a loss for what to do when suddenly I remembered something from the internet. "Pspsps," I said... and it worked! The startled cats instantly stopped mrowrrrrrRRRing at each other and their heads pivoted wildly as they looked for the pspspser. Then one darted away, and the second started to follow when I said "pspsps" again, then it took off in the other direction.
Thanks, internet!
XOXO,
DisseminationMonkey
Top Comments
Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week
Funny:
chipaku felt some pity for a guy who was shot while attacking a couple who rescued him from drowning
Sin_City_Superhero demonstrated some philately knowledge
Sin_City_Superhero knew what would be at a community's "anal egg hunt"
Wanebo figured an altercation where a jet skier was killed happened at the sister camp of one featured in a horror franchise
foo monkey played the odds in a thread about cops punching a store owner who called them about a shoplifter
Firm Tautology told us the secret to living on less than $15 an hour
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat responded to the invitation to the "anal egg hunt"
SumoJeb made an exciting Discovery in a home listing
chipaku had a question about backing up black box data
Demetrius pointed out the problem with another Farker's comment about "the one person who uses Apple Maps"
Smart:
Wolfling shared a sad story about a friend struggling to get by
cameroncrazy1984 knew why GIF is pronounced "jif"
Gubbo argued that tornadoes are scarier than hurricanes
bostonguy discussed the lasting harm that bullying can cause
Mr. Shabooboo brought up one way to get bad cops out of policing
Gyrfalcon explained why a bunch of cops didn't seem sincere about their reason for refusing to leave a man's house
maxandgrinch was sad about the death of Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters
cherryl taggart shared some things that help when trying to get by on $15 an hour
Monual discussed Doja Cat's desire to leave music
Politics Funny:
TWX explained who Mike Godwin is
Mr. Coffee Nerves described the documents from Russia's Central Bank that were released by Anonymous
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That shot a more convincing basket than Charlie Kirk's
NewportBarGuy translated the equipment Ukraine captured from Russian forces
Thoreny thought that Azerbaijan had the right idea
Politics Smart:
Ishkur discussed the history of Supreme Court confirmation hearings
Warthog had a message for Donald Trump regarding a new lawsuit
Carter Pewterschmidt talked about Russia's trouble with getting parts for tanks
Jeff5 knew what to say about Trumpers making a POW flag for insurrectionists
cherryl taggart believed Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp had reasons other than the law for refusing to overturn his state's election results (here's what the comment is referring to)
Top Contest Entries
Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week
Photoshops:
samsquatch gave these rangers somewhere to release their energy
RedZoneTuba did a twist on the distracted boyfriend meme
Wrongo had distracted Pakistan Rangers
Wrongo ruined this flower
bugdozer dedicated a study room to a dad joke
RedZoneTuba greatly improved a creature from Star Wars
opalakea moved this ranger to a village
Circusdog320 needed a dermatologist
whatsupchuck created a questionable toothpaste
samsquatch drew a portrait of an esteemed physician
Captions:
From Caption this odd couple:
maxandgrinch combined the photo with a story that appeared on Fark
Heamer had a well-known message
Fartist Friday theme: Wildlife encounters
Ldrtchbrd was attacked by a moth
This week's Fartist Friday theme, brought to you by E-brake: In honor of "National Tater Day" we'll make REAL LIFE artful creations using potatoes. Russet potato, Sweet potato, Mr. Potato Head, Tater tots, etc. Grab any kind of potato and get creative before chowing down. Show us your original made-in-real-life tater creations and remember, all votable entries must be newly-created especially for this contest.
Farktography theme: All the World's a Stage
This one ended in a tie between MorningBreath's Dead & Company and orionid's Trans-Siberian Orchestra
Fark Headlines of the Week
A selection of some of the top headlines from last week
The Merriam-Webster word of the day for March 20 is largesse. As in, "the snail put a largesse on his car so people would say, 'look at that s-car go'"
Fears of Ukraine wheat crop losses lead to shortage of instant noodles in Indonesia, although no direct link is found. We can assume that top ramen are on the case
Colorado Man soils self
The Merriam-Webster word of the day for March 23 is ostensible; as in: "Some think he tells the truth but most of us find pastor Joel ostensible shiatter"
Stephen Wilhite, inventor of the GIF, meets Jod
Supreme Court rules that pastor can lay hands on man being executed by lethal injection. Doesn't recommend it for those being electrocuted
Gay whale tangled in fetish gear prompts search by Devo. Wait, hang on, let me put my glasses on
Today would have been Marcel Marceau's 99th birthday. He fought, wind, walls, real Nazis and saved a Mel Brooks movie. No words
Someone attempts to pop Korn
Ukraine, where they bring nothing to a gunfight and still win
Don't know much about history. Don't know much biology. Don't know much about science book. Please elect me in the Georgia Senate race
Super callous reps in Mystic vote for act atrocious
Manipulating atomic motion could make metals stronger and bendier, eventually leading to the creation of an angry, beer-drinking robot
Russia launches Soyuz rocket with 'Z' painted on the side. Expected to reach orbit in four weeks towed by a Ukrainan tractor
Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)
Another fun time on last week's Quiz, where we enjoyed pickled onions and discovered there really aren't many gifs about them in the wild on the Internet. On the Quiz itself, spudbeach came out on top and gets a ticket to the 1000 club with a score of 1029, and a nice pickled onion topping for the homemade vanilla bean ice cream, patcarew made second with 981, followed by Denjiro in third with 955 and Two Dogs Farking in fourth with 941. ProfessorTerguson made 935 for fifth place, and Bear151556 makes it into the NNL with a score of 927.
The hardest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about which critters are finally returning to the UK after being hunted to extinction nearly 500 years ago. On;y 43% of quiztakers caught the article about a pair of beavers that were recently given a plot of land on a riverbank in north London. I fully expect the Thames to be diverted through some posh neighborhood within a decade. FWIW, the population of stoats and red deer in the UK are both fairly strong and not in danger (although red deer are protected)
The easiest question on the Hard Quiz was about the day job of DJ S-Sol, who can often be seen spinning tracks in high-end New York and Miami nightclubs and will soon appear at Lollapalooza. 65% of quiztakers knew that during the day, 60-year-old David Solomon was rocks the boardrooms as CEO of Goldman Sachs. Makes me think of Kelly Connel's "The World's First Yuppie Poet" character in "Cocktail", though from what I understand he's a pretty nice guy in person.
The hardest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about where you can see Ginger Minj, Kornbread Jeté, and Kahmora Hall from "Ru Paul's Drag Race". Only 50% of quiztakers caught the article about them playing drag queen versions of the main characters from "Hocus Pocus" in the upcoming sequel. I'm optimistic about this one - it's written by Jen D'Angelo, who produced "Workaholics", so I'm expecting that style of humor.
The easiest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about which political figure made a cameo as President of United Earth for the season finale of "Star Trek: Discovery". 90% of quiztakers caught the news about former Georgia House Minority Leader (and current gubernatorial candidate) Stacey Abrams making the cameo (and causing more than a few conservative heads to explode on Twitter).
Also, I'd like to point out that only 83% of quiztakes got the Wheel of Fortune question right - 14% guessed "Renting a Paddle Boat", which was the original miss that threw the rest of the contestants off and resulted in some hilarious guesses. Personally, I've always called it a "paddle boat" myself, so I think the Wheel of Fortune producers are just wrong on this one.
If you missed out on the Quiz last week (or want to learn how easy it is to make pickled onions), you can go catch up on the Quiz now that you know a few of the answers. Congratulations to the winners, and we'll do it all again on Friday.
· · ·
