(Daily Kos)   Let's look at how Russia's best tank division with their latest tank is getting on in Ukraine... To shreds you say?   (dailykos.com)
80
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This thing was fearful, designed to punch through enemy lines and wreak havoc in the enemy's rear.

NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Old and busted: Potemkin village.

New hotness: Potemkin tank division.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I commented a few days ago that maybe tanks have had their day. Battleships, horse cavalry, the bow and arrow, all were the most powerful thing around but all eventually were replaced.
If a £20k NLAW can take out a million pound tank what is the point of them? Are they just huge, lumbering, targets? Or is Russia just using them wrong? Not downplaying the Ukrainian bravery or skill but if they can take out a force like this then what is the point of tanks at all?
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: I commented a few days ago that maybe tanks have had their day. Battleships, horse cavalry, the bow and arrow, all were the most powerful thing around but all eventually were replaced.
If a £20k NLAW can take out a million pound tank what is the point of them? Are they just huge, lumbering, targets? Or is Russia just using them wrong? Not downplaying the Ukrainian bravery or skill but if they can take out a force like this then what is the point of tanks at all?


Your question has definitely been answered in a few other threads.
Just to summarize what others have written: Tanks are very effective when combined with other combat groups such as close air support (helicopters) and ground troops who can spot and prevent ambushes.
But that requires air superiority, which Russia doesn't have.
Consider the Iraq wars, the US lost maybe a handful of tanks over the years with none actually destroyed in combat.
But they also had better tanks, training, and tactics.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: I commented a few days ago that maybe tanks have had their day. Battleships, horse cavalry, the bow and arrow, all were the most powerful thing around but all eventually were replaced.
If a £20k NLAW can take out a million pound tank what is the point of them? Are they just huge, lumbering, targets? Or is Russia just using them wrong? Not downplaying the Ukrainian bravery or skill but if they can take out a force like this then what is the point of tanks at all?


Tanks have a role, but only when supported by competent infantry and effective anti-air support.  That role is to blow big holes in things with great precision at a moderate distance, while also being psychologicallly threatening.   If you don't support them, they can be counter-productive, as the Russians have learned.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poorly supported troops in a hostile country fair poorly against dug in resistance.  This is a repeat from basically every war ever.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why are the locals destroying the abandoned ones they found??

Turn them over to the Ukrainian Army! EBay that shiat! Do something besides turning them into scrap.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Warthog: Carter Pewterschmidt: I commented a few days ago that maybe tanks have had their day. Battleships, horse cavalry, the bow and arrow, all were the most powerful thing around but all eventually were replaced.
If a £20k NLAW can take out a million pound tank what is the point of them? Are they just huge, lumbering, targets? Or is Russia just using them wrong? Not downplaying the Ukrainian bravery or skill but if they can take out a force like this then what is the point of tanks at all?

Tanks have a role, but only when supported by competent infantry and effective anti-air support.  That role is to blow big holes in things with great precision at a moderate distance, while also being psychologicallly threatening.   If you don't support them, they can be counter-productive, as the Russians have learned.


Username checks out.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

REDARMYVODKA: Why are the locals destroying the abandoned ones they found??

Turn them over to the Ukrainian Army! EBay that shiat! Do something besides turning them into scrap.


It's much, much easier to destroy abandoned assets than move them, there's a reason why "spiking the guns" has been a thing for centuries.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!

These articles should be read in the voice of John Gielgud with Russian patriotic music playing in the background.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Redh8t: Carter Pewterschmidt: I commented a few days ago that maybe tanks have had their day. Battleships, horse cavalry, the bow and arrow, all were the most powerful thing around but all eventually were replaced.
If a £20k NLAW can take out a million pound tank what is the point of them? Are they just huge, lumbering, targets? Or is Russia just using them wrong? Not downplaying the Ukrainian bravery or skill but if they can take out a force like this then what is the point of tanks at all?

Your question has definitely been answered in a few other threads.
Just to summarize what others have written: Tanks are very effective when combined with other combat groups such as close air support (helicopters) and ground troops who can spot and prevent ambushes.
But that requires air superiority, which Russia doesn't have.
Consider the Iraq wars, the US lost maybe a handful of tanks over the years with none actually destroyed in combat.
But they also had better tanks, training, and tactics.


And, um, infantry.  In Russia, "everybody gets a ride".  This is not the way to do it.  You send guys on foot ahead of the tanks to prevent guys on foot with Javelins and the like from the other side from blowing up your tanks.

It's really weird the Russians don't do this.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Despite the article claim, I don't think you can consider what the Russians did in South Ossetia as "Peacekeeping".
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I thought DK was antiwar no matter what.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Redh8t: Carter Pewterschmidt: I commented a few days ago that maybe tanks have had their day. Battleships, horse cavalry, the bow and arrow, all were the most powerful thing around but all eventually were replaced.
If a £20k NLAW can take out a million pound tank what is the point of them? Are they just huge, lumbering, targets? Or is Russia just using them wrong? Not downplaying the Ukrainian bravery or skill but if they can take out a force like this then what is the point of tanks at all?

Your question has definitely been answered in a few other threads.
Just to summarize what others have written: Tanks are very effective when combined with other combat groups such as close air support (helicopters) and ground troops who can spot and prevent ambushes.
But that requires air superiority, which Russia doesn't have.
Consider the Iraq wars, the US lost maybe a handful of tanks over the years with none actually destroyed in combat.
But they also had better tanks, training, and tactics.

And, um, infantry.  In Russia, "everybody gets a ride".  This is not the way to do it.  You send guys on foot ahead of the tanks to prevent guys on foot with Javelins and the like from the other side from blowing up your tanks.

It's really weird the Russians don't do this.


It's almost as if they have a history of not caring about losses, and a strategy of just throwing more men and material at the problem.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Pew pew pew is pew pew pew, no matter however you look at. Tanks are just one type of movable shell for rock throwing.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
iheartscotch
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
BigNumber12
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

REDARMYVODKA: Why are the locals destroying the abandoned ones they found??

Turn them over to the Ukrainian Army! EBay that shiat! Do something besides turning them into scrap.


Russia's mining its own dead soldiers. Knowing the Russian character, I would imagine that Average Joe Ukrainians are more than a little leery of attempting to move or start abandoned equipment, and aren't sure that the UA will get there in time before Russia potentially retakes possession of the equipment.

And the amount of damage 'locals' can probably do to military gear is probably closer to "causing it to require a specific, time-intensive repair" than "turning it into a flaming mass of twisted metal." So I'm sure the UA will end up taking possession of a lot of these regardless, and either putting them into service, or using them for parts.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
arty farty propaganda is purdy.
 
JohnnyFark
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Redh8t: Carter Pewterschmidt: I commented a few days ago that maybe tanks have had their day. Battleships, horse cavalry, the bow and arrow, all were the most powerful thing around but all eventually were replaced.
If a £20k NLAW can take out a million pound tank what is the point of them? Are they just huge, lumbering, targets? Or is Russia just using them wrong? Not downplaying the Ukrainian bravery or skill but if they can take out a force like this then what is the point of tanks at all?

Your question has definitely been answered in a few other threads.
Just to summarize what others have written: Tanks are very effective when combined with other combat groups such as close air support (helicopters) and ground troops who can spot and prevent ambushes.
But that requires air superiority, which Russia doesn't have.
Consider the Iraq wars, the US lost maybe a handful of tanks over the years with none actually destroyed in combat.
But they also had better tanks, training, and tactics.


That and Russian soldiers USED to be badges.

Now they're just a bunch of scared kids shooting at their cousins.

I'd abandon the tanks in a second and run off to my grandma's and hide out.

/and a lot of them have
 
BFletch651
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
FTFA
Postscript: The commander of one of the division's regiments reportedly died of suicide when it was discovered that only one in 10 of its tanks in deep storage were usable. Many had engines missing. You know, for dachas and vodka. So much for resupply.

Seems looking out for #1 doesn't always work out.  Damn.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: I commented a few days ago that maybe tanks have had their day. Battleships, horse cavalry, the bow and arrow, all were the most powerful thing around but all eventually were replaced.
If a £20k NLAW can take out a million pound tank what is the point of them? Are they just huge, lumbering, targets? Or is Russia just using them wrong? Not downplaying the Ukrainian bravery or skill but if they can take out a force like this then what is the point of tanks at all?


Others more informed than me might be able to offer a correction here, but it looks a bit like this is the first time a major military has actually gone up against a force with significant supplies of these fairly advanced self aiming self steering multi-stage RPGs so didn't make tactical preparations for how effective they would be as until not they hadn't had to.
 
Mock26
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I wonder if any of those captured T80Us have yet found their way into the hands of NATO? I imagine that there are a lot of Western experts who would a chance give them a proper inspection.
 
Mr. Breeze
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
However this ends, two things are clear.

First, it's going to be a long time before Russia is seen as a competent regional military power. The staggering incompetence is more shocking than the war, or even their brutality with indiscriminate bombing. I'd be unsurprised if it's neighbors started nibbling back land stolen in the past 2 decades. They should.

Second, the US doesn't really need to worry about Russia invading other NATO countries. Which means they'll be able to increase the focus on countering China.

Thanks Vlad!
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: I commented a few days ago that maybe tanks have had their day. Battleships, horse cavalry, the bow and arrow, all were the most powerful thing around but all eventually were replaced.
If a £20k NLAW can take out a million pound tank what is the point of them? Are they just huge, lumbering, targets? Or is Russia just using them wrong? Not downplaying the Ukrainian bravery or skill but if they can take out a force like this then what is the point of tanks at all?


Russia is using tanks incorrectly. Tanks need to be accompanied by regular infantry so they don't fall victim to shoulder fired munitions, traps or whatever else the opposing force can come up with.
 
Gaddiel
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

BFletch651: FTFA
Postscript: The commander of one of the division's regiments reportedly died of suicide when it was discovered that only one in 10 of its tanks in deep storage were usable. Many had engines missing. You know, for dachas and vodka. So much for resupply.

Seems looking out for #1 doesn't always work out.  Damn.


I suspect the commander himself wasn't the one who sold the parts and engines. His supply Sargent on the other hand.
 
fortheloveof
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

REDARMYVODKA: Why are the locals destroying the abandoned ones they found??

Turn them over to the Ukrainian Army! EBay that shiat! Do something besides turning them into scrap.


Likely because of their inability to do the later. If they do not have the means to fuel them or pull them out from the mud destroying them means they cannot be used against Ukraine again if another offensive is launched and Russia captures that territory again.
 
g.fro
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: I commented a few days ago that maybe tanks have had their day. Battleships, horse cavalry, the bow and arrow, all were the most powerful thing around but all eventually were replaced.
If a £20k NLAW can take out a million pound tank what is the point of them? Are they just huge, lumbering, targets? Or is Russia just using them wrong? Not downplaying the Ukrainian bravery or skill but if they can take out a force like this then what is the point of tanks at all?


The demise of the tank has been declared numerous times over the last century.

Are tanks obsolete?

Short answer: no.
Long answer: nooooooooooooooooooo.
 
rue_in_winter
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

BFletch651: FTFA
Postscript: The commander of one of the division's regiments reportedly died of suicide when it was discovered that only one in 10 of its tanks in deep storage were usable. Many had engines missing. You know, for dachas and vodka. So much for resupply.

Seems looking out for #1 doesn't always work out.  Damn.


I expect it also took heat off his family. Suicide in the leadership can represent someone taking sole responsibility and expressing contrition.

A meritocracy seems easier, but different strokes I suppose.

Also, I appreciated the Futurama reference

/ Well, how is his wife holding up?
// To shreds, you say.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Mock26: I wonder if any of those captured T80Us have yet found their way into the hands of NATO? I imagine that there are a lot of Western experts who would a chance give them a proper inspection.


T-90 or bust!

On a more serious note...things like the mobile jammer system that was captured the other day are much more interesting.

/ The updated Russian reactive tank armor WOULD be a great find...but, it all got replaced with egg cartons.
 
GenePoolinWV
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
What gets me is this (Russia) is what 30+% of Americans want us to become.   Many of us are so used to us being raped by oligarchs that they WANT it.  Repeatedly. They're conditioned by Cucker Tarlson and his ilk to believe it's for their own good.

/Sad
//Low energy
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Despite the article claim, I don't think you can consider what the Russians did in South Ossetia Georgia as "Peacekeeping".


FTFM.

Mr. Breeze: Second, the US doesn't really need to worry about Russia invading other NATO countries. Which means they'll be able to increase the focus on countering China.


Or maybe, in a sane world, we'd cut back on defense spending a little?  We literally account for 36% of the world's spending on defense, more than China, Russia, the UK, India, France, and Japan combined.
 
g.fro
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Warthog: Geotpf: Redh8t: Carter Pewterschmidt: I commented a few days ago that maybe tanks have had their day. Battleships, horse cavalry, the bow and arrow, all were the most powerful thing around but all eventually were replaced.
If a £20k NLAW can take out a million pound tank what is the point of them? Are they just huge, lumbering, targets? Or is Russia just using them wrong? Not downplaying the Ukrainian bravery or skill but if they can take out a force like this then what is the point of tanks at all?

Your question has definitely been answered in a few other threads.
Just to summarize what others have written: Tanks are very effective when combined with other combat groups such as close air support (helicopters) and ground troops who can spot and prevent ambushes.
But that requires air superiority, which Russia doesn't have.
Consider the Iraq wars, the US lost maybe a handful of tanks over the years with none actually destroyed in combat.
But they also had better tanks, training, and tactics.

And, um, infantry.  In Russia, "everybody gets a ride".  This is not the way to do it.  You send guys on foot ahead of the tanks to prevent guys on foot with Javelins and the like from the other side from blowing up your tanks.

It's really weird the Russians don't do this.

It's almost as if they have a history of not caring about losses, and a strategy of just throwing more men and material at the problem.


Which can work when you have the third-largest population in the world.

Not so effective when you have the ninth (with slightly more people than Mexico).
 
alienated
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Mock26: I wonder if any of those captured T80Us have yet found their way into the hands of NATO? I imagine that there are a lot of Western experts who would a chance give them a proper inspection.


Don't be too surprised to find out much later than this year that we already have the data on them. From assets who are definately just on a nice spring vacation .
There is a lot of information flowing both ways , as I type this , and that is my only comment .
And that does bring me some hope , and a lot of joy seeing that division being erased .
 
PunGent
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Redh8t: Tanks are very effective when combined with other combat groups such as close air support (helicopters) and ground troops who can spot and prevent ambushes.
But that requires air superiority, which Russia doesn't have.


Not even...I mean, air superiority is nice, but contesting the air will do; you can move up mobile SAMs and MANPADS with your armor...the "combined" part of "combined arms".

Requires something more than untrained and unwilling conscripts to pull off though...bit trickier than shelling orphanages.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The proper use of tanks was demonstrated by the Trade Federation back during the Naboo incident. Granted, it ended in defeat due to the unexpected effectiveness of the legendary Jar Jar Binks but it was a correct tactical implementation nonetheless.
 
eagles95
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Mock26: I wonder if any of those captured T80Us have yet found their way into the hands of NATO? I imagine that there are a lot of Western experts who would a chance give them a proper inspection.

T-90 or bust!

On a more serious note...things like the mobile jammer system that was captured the other day are much more interesting.

/ The updated Russian reactive tank armor WOULD be a great find...but, it all got replaced with egg cartons.



I'm sure there's some bubble wrap in there as well.
 
virgo47
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Russian armor is junk and has been for decades. They put big caliber guns on them, build them by the thousands and everyone get scared, but they have armor made out of stale blini and have trouble shooting on the move.

As we have seen, tanks without fuel are just pillboxes, and without trained, motivated crew and good comms are pretty worthless. This has been true for a hundred years.
 
PunGent
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: we'd cut back on defense spending a little?


Oh, no, that's not how we roll :)
 
JohnnyFark
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

JohnnyFark: Redh8t: Carter Pewterschmidt: I commented a few days ago that maybe tanks have had their day. Battleships, horse cavalry, the bow and arrow, all were the most powerful thing around but all eventually were replaced.
If a £20k NLAW can take out a million pound tank what is the point of them? Are they just huge, lumbering, targets? Or is Russia just using them wrong? Not downplaying the Ukrainian bravery or skill but if they can take out a force like this then what is the point of tanks at all?

Your question has definitely been answered in a few other threads.
Just to summarize what others have written: Tanks are very effective when combined with other combat groups such as close air support (helicopters) and ground troops who can spot and prevent ambushes.
But that requires air superiority, which Russia doesn't have.
Consider the Iraq wars, the US lost maybe a handful of tanks over the years with none actually destroyed in combat.
But they also had better tanks, training, and tactics.

That and Russian soldiers USED to be badges.

Now they're just a bunch of scared kids shooting at their cousins.

I'd abandon the tanks in a second and run off to my grandma's and hide out.

/and a lot of them have


Meant to say "badasses," not badges.

Crap
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: This thing was fearful, designed to punch through enemy lines and wreak havoc in the enemy's rear.

[Fark user image 425x239]


Delicate, like a flower fatassbastard. Like a flower. Can't be punching through and wreaking havoc.
 
PunGent
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

alienated: And that does bring me some hope , and a lot of joy seeing that division being erased .


There's a Joy Division joke in there somewhere...
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: I commented a few days ago that maybe tanks have had their day. Battleships, horse cavalry, the bow and arrow, all were the most powerful thing around but all eventually were replaced.
If a £20k NLAW can take out a million pound tank what is the point of them? Are they just huge, lumbering, targets? Or is Russia just using them wrong? Not downplaying the Ukrainian bravery or skill but if they can take out a force like this then what is the point of tanks at all?


That's like saying body armor is useless, because a tank round can turn you into pink mist, so run around naked.

Every tool has a purpose. But a hammer will not weld 2 pieces of steel together or help you swim.

Tanks only exist because tanks exist. Weapons always outclass armor, but if a tank squadron knows it has mobile gun emplacments (like, tank destroyers or other tanks), they won't just roll in like a video game in a B rush. Tanks survive small arms fire. And as has been mentioned before, are great at making holes in things. A group of people holed up in a bunker or an office building will not survive tank rounds.

And unlike planes, tanks are a physical presence that can stick around for days. A jet or helicopter can strike, but not be a center piece for a foot hold. They have to consume ungodly amounts of fuel to do what they do.
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Thank FSM for Russian corruption and the kleptocracy.  These days, they wouldn't even be a threat to a Western military from 1970.  Everything they have is a joke, and everything they say they have, simply doesn't exist.

I would pay $500 to buy a copy of Putin's legitimate thoughts in the run-up to this disaster, as well as his thoughts as things went along.  Did he really believe his own hype?  Did he really not know about the state of disrepair?  Did he not know that none of these fancy weapons systems actually exist?  When did he find out?  Has he found out?

I want it hard-bound and signed by the tin pot dictator himself.  I want to see the mental arc from the beginning, through the realization that literally everything he believed about Russian military might was a lie.  Where is his head at, now that he can't help but see that he has no clothes?

I really hope he kept a diary.
 
g.fro
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: DarkSoulNoHope: Despite the article claim, I don't think you can consider what the Russians did in South Ossetia Georgia as "Peacekeeping".

FTFM.

Mr. Breeze: Second, the US doesn't really need to worry about Russia invading other NATO countries. Which means they'll be able to increase the focus on countering China.

Or maybe, in a sane world, we'd cut back on defense spending a little?  We literally account for 36% of the world's spending on defense, more than China, Russia, the UK, India, France, and Japan combined.


Do you think our defense spending has been predicated on Russia in the last thirty years?
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

JohnnyFark: JohnnyFark: Redh8t: Carter Pewterschmidt: I commented a few days ago that maybe tanks have had their day. Battleships, horse cavalry, the bow and arrow, all were the most powerful thing around but all eventually were replaced.
If a £20k NLAW can take out a million pound tank what is the point of them? Are they just huge, lumbering, targets? Or is Russia just using them wrong? Not downplaying the Ukrainian bravery or skill but if they can take out a force like this then what is the point of tanks at all?

Your question has definitely been answered in a few other threads.
Just to summarize what others have written: Tanks are very effective when combined with other combat groups such as close air support (helicopters) and ground troops who can spot and prevent ambushes.
But that requires air superiority, which Russia doesn't have.
Consider the Iraq wars, the US lost maybe a handful of tanks over the years with none actually destroyed in combat.
But they also had better tanks, training, and tactics.

That and Russian soldiers USED to be badges.

Now they're just a bunch of scared kids shooting at their cousins.

I'd abandon the tanks in a second and run off to my grandma's and hide out.

/and a lot of them have

Meant to say "badasses," not badges.

Crap


I was thinking 'badgers,' which also works.
 
PunGent
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

rue_in_winter: Suicide in the leadership can represent someone taking sole responsibility and expressing contrition.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

PunGent: alienated: And that does bring me some hope , and a lot of joy seeing that division being erased .

There's a Joy Division joke in there somewhere...


It wasn't love that tore those tanks apart.

Well, Ukrainians do love their Bayraktars and Javelins, so maybe.
 
