Fark-ready headline: A lesbian pool party on a private island taught me how to be a better person
41
41 Comments
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Same here. What a coincidence.
 
WalkingCarpet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Lesbian pool party" in my head is probably a lot different in reality, kind of like a nude beach.

/NTTATWWT
 
Nirbo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Keep the picture in your head and don't bother RTFA. Don't make the same mistake I did.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So how do they get the coconuts open?
 
Diabolic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What did one lesbian pool vampire say to the other lesbian pool vampire?

Same time next month, right?
 
phishrace
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WalkingCarpet: "Lesbian pool party" in my head is probably a lot different in reality, kind of like a nude beach.

/NTTATWWT


It's not often you get to see that many beavers together in one pool.

media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I knew he was different in his sexuality
I went to his parties as a straight minority
It never seemed a threat to my masculinity
He only introduced me to a wider reality

 ---Rush, Nobody's Hero
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA...like a Mexican wave ...to craft your beano into a narrative for a newspaper....

Aren't all news articles in a first person perspective using "I" seven times in eight sentences in need of beano?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I recall seeing a documentary film series about such things.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like Lesbian Real Estate Agents, but the scene always ends before you find out if she buys the house or closed the deal.
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lesbian Pool Party is the name of my band.
 
WyDave
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was billiards, not pool.
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
But were there lesbian seagulls flying overhead?
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
This is where the "rusty scissor" was invented.
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I was just looking up LGBTQ+ cruises so I'm personally here for this. We need more of these.

Lesbian pool parties that is. I have been to a few. They are never not fun.

What's TFA about?
 
calufrax
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
media.makeameme.orgView Full Size
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Also wtf fark. This far in and no pictures? I am disappoint.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

WyDave: It was billiards, not pool.


More balls than.. pockets either way
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Nirbo: Keep the picture in your head and don't bother RTFA. Don't make the same mistake I did.


Right. That article imparted no self reflection or world changing views. It was a diary entry.

Waste of time.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Fart And Smunny: Also wtf fark. This far in and no pictures? I am disappoint.


This is NuFark. Drew would sell us to Russia if we started posting pics.
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: Fart And Smunny: Also wtf fark. This far in and no pictures? I am disappoint.

This is NuFark. Drew would sell us to Russia if we started posting pics.


Some of you may get deported, but that's a risk I'm willing to take.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: I like Lesbian Real Estate Agents, but the scene always ends before you find out if she buys the house or closed the deal.


You can probably safely assume both the buyer and the seller got screwed.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
How can you tell if your swimming pool is a lesbian?

Seriously, how?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Fart And Smunny: Also wtf fark. This far in and no pictures? I am disappoint.



Pictures are too dangerous

Simian Mobile Disco - Hustler
Youtube c0Bf6YGbc1c
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size


          I should host a lesbian pool party.
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Pool party, eh?
It was the restaurant that taught me what I needed to know.

external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
invictus2
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
/clam juice and hair of the dog
/ I am 39 why, do I know of Petticoat Junction? Dear Lord help me!
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

ZMugg: How can you tell if your swimming pool is a lesbian?

Seriously, how?


Two step process:

1. Is your swimming pool female?
2. Is your swimming pool attracted to other females?

If both questions are yes then your swimming pool is a lesbian.
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Article is lacking pics of lesbians.
 
phishrace
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

i_dig_chicks: Article is lacking pics of lesbians.


Username is checking out.
 
whitroth
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

LOLITROLU: ZMugg: How can you tell if your swimming pool is a lesbian?

Seriously, how?

Two step process:

1. Is your swimming pool female?
2. Is your swimming pool attracted to other females?

If both questions are yes then your swimming pool is a lesbian.


Swimming pool seems to be feminine in Spanish.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

WalkingCarpet: "Lesbian pool party" in my head is probably a lot different in reality, kind of like a nude beach.

/NTTATWWT


Username checks out
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Nirbo: Keep the picture in your head and don't bother RTFA. Don't make the same mistake I did.


So the "journalist" discovered a large refugee camp and detemined to get them resettled?
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

LOLITROLU: ZMugg: How can you tell if your swimming pool is a lesbian?

Seriously, how?

Two step process:

1. Is your swimming pool female?
2. Is your swimming pool attracted to other females?

If both questions are yes then your swimming pool is a lesbian.


*starts to craft witty response*

*re-reads username*

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

WyDave: It was billiards, not pool.


I heard it was snooker.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Lesbian Pool is the name of my porn adaptation of Conan the Destroyer.

*currently in preproduction
 
dryknife
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Well, if any lesbians want to invite me to a pool party on a private tropical island, I can definitely stand to be a better person.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
getting plowed until 3am and almost missing your flight is no way to go through life, son

/well, actually it is...NM
 
Peach_Fuz
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark 2022 is disappointing.
Let me halp...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Peach_Fuz: Fark 2022 is disappointing.
Let me halp...
[Fark user image image 425x339]


I always wanted to see where that photo came from. But I do not want to see the rock.
 
