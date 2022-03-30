 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   Vlad threatens to nuke IKEA, raising fears of even hotter meatballs (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
49
    More: Scary, Nuclear weapon, Late last year, NATO, Sweden, Swedish airspace, Vladimir Putin, World War II, Russia  
•       •       •

1299 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Mar 2022 at 2:27 PM (50 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



49 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
jars.traptone [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You unbelievably dumb piece of shiat.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, we all hate flatpaks, but come on.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time for Poland to annex Kaliningrad.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You FSB types better get to work or you won't have much left to bother with.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
What would we do without their furniture?
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
He seems like the kind of fella who doesn't secure his shelving to the wall. Maybe a unit will fall on him.
 
Katwang
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
And to think you ALL laughed when I invested in Allen Wrench futures.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: What would we do without their furniture?


Have decent furniture.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Their air-raid system could use an update.
Fark user imageView Full Size

♫ GO F**K YOURSELVES!! ♫
What? Sweden & Switzerland aren't the same country?
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
img2.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Ukraine has it right - like Orcs, Russia just don't appear to feel alive unless they're threatening, conquering, or destroying, and usually with stolen weapons tech.

They've shown the world their true nature. I hope the world remembers and treats them like the pariah they seem determined to be, for a very long time.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: What would we do without their furniture?


Live like adults?
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The ultimate Terrorist. We need a leaflet campaign to explain to the Russian people why they're going to explode if they don't pull out of Ukraine. We can drop leaflets on you and you can't stop us. Then we can talk.
 
T-Boy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Every other bluff has been called, and Putin had to either backtrack (like the payment in Roubles) or nothing happened (historic consequences for anyone who helps Ukraine). Also, Russia's military has been exposed as having smaller teeth than asumed.

Vlad can't bluff anyone at this time.
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Remember this moment in pop culture history?

i2-prod.mirror.co.ukView Full Size

Mike Tyson biting Evander Holyfield's ear. he did it not once, but twice. The reason was simple: Tyson was in a fight he could not win. So he decided to break the rules with the bite in order to stop the match. That way Holyfield wouldn't be declared the winner, which meant Tyson would be certified as the loser. When it failed to stop the fight the first time, he did it again.

This is what we have with Putin. He has a war on his hands that he cannot win. One made worse by not only the casualties, but the embarrassment of being defeated by a smaller, less powerful country. Then compounded even further by a crumbling economy.

He is a failure as a leader, strategist, and as a savior of his country. Soon he will even be hated by his people.

So just like Tyson trying to break the rules to stop a fight to avoid being declared a loser, Putin is doing the same so he can justify using nuclear weapons as the escape he needs out if this mistake he has made.
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"Woman 'addicted to w***ing' taken to hospital after getting eight-inch vibrator stuck up bum"

God bless you Daily Star
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
freidog
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So I might not get a refund on those 3 extra screws that don't seem to fit anywhere?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Almost how (the available for streaming) show Occupied started

Fark user imageView Full Size


/also seem to recall proof the one on the left isn't wearing a wig if that's your bag
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
We aren't going to make it through this one, are we?
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: [Fark user image 270x750]


Counterpoint:
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
moto-geek
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Almost how (the available for streaming) show Occupied started

[Fark user image 425x556]

/also seem to recall proof the one on the left isn't wearing a wig if that's your bag


That's definitly my bag!
 
blodyholy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
FTA:

'...Russia has nuclear weapons and 'could consider using them' '

Uhh, no shiat? It's not like those nukes are full of cabbage instead of actual payload.

Wait. Right?
 
Warlordtrooper
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
If they are violating airspace then shooting them down is justified.
 
supek [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

blodyholy: FTA:

'...Russia has nuclear weapons and 'could consider using them' '

Uhh, no shiat? It's not like those nukes are full of cabbage instead of actual payload.

Wait. Right?


Like Russia could afford cabbage....
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: I mean, we all hate flatpaks, but come on.


They're better than snaps.
 
optimistic_cynic
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: We aren't going to make it through this one, are we?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
How did they know nukes were being carried?
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
One of my favorite pieces of furniture is my Kallax shelving. But when I move, it's staying with the house. It be easier to buy a new one and take a day to put it together.
 
guestguy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Und zhen zhey flew zee jetsh over our homeland to shreaten ush, und ve laughed and laughed. Vee are Shveeden! Novone in zere right mind fucsh vish us!  Bitsch, pleaszh.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Russian aircraft routinely test the response times of air forces NATO countries and non-aligned states such as Sweden and Finland.

Another reason why you two should join NATO.
You see what happens to countries that don't.
Hello Ukraine.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

T-Boy: Russia's military has been exposed as having smaller teeth than asumed.


We used to think they were the second best military in the world, turns out they're only second best in Ukraine.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

supek: blodyholy: FTA:

'...Russia has nuclear weapons and 'could consider using them' '

Uhh, no shiat? It's not like those nukes are full of cabbage instead of actual payload.

Wait. Right?

Like Russia could afford cabbage....


Hey, a few cold war nukes could net you a few crates of cabbage in return.

I find it more interesting that their entire tank fleet was just Lada 2 doors kitted out to look like T-14's or whatever.
 
hammettman
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Farking just start shooting those Russian pieces of shiat down.  Enforce a No-fly zone over Ukraine.  Cruise missile launches inside Russia that take out civilian areas in Ukraine should be decimated.  We have that capability.  If he uses chemical weapons, take out his entire farking convoy.  If Putin threatens nuclear weapons again, tell him "Game on!"  Fark it with all this bluffing.  Russian garbage isn't going to work anyway.  If he launches one, we could take out the rest by the time they blink.  It's not WW 3, maybe WW 2.1 at most.  Fark all Russian sons o biatches.  Their shiat is garbage and it's time to just say quit it, man.

Yours truly,

Hammettman, Former Pacifist
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: We aren't going to make it through this one, are we?


I think we will. Not sure about Russia.
 
Charlie Freak [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

MythDragon: How did they know nukes were being carried?


The external designs of nuclear weapons casings are fairly well-known.
 
Geordiebloke
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Walker: Russian aircraft routinely test the response times of air forces NATO countries and non-aligned states such as Sweden and Finland.

Another reason why you two should join NATO.
You see what happens to countries that don't.
Hello Ukraine.


I wonder if these provocation flights have had a deliberately degraded response in peacetime. Keep quiet just what you are actually capable of. Being underestimated can be a very good position to be in, but that element of surprise only works the first time
 
Muta
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Why doesn't Sweden just surrender to Putin?
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Hey dumbass, you realize doing crap like this is going to have the opposite effect you intended and actually make Sweden want to join NATO even more right?
 
austerity101
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
So Putin invaded Sweden? Is that what happened?
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: [Fark user image 270x750]


The forth one has the best camoulage.
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: We aren't going to make it through this one, are we?


Depending on how things go, we might not want to.
 
Mock26
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: [Fark user image 270x750]



Swedish Tank Drifting on Ice
Youtube THeaXnM6Npg


:-D
 
Mock26
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The Soviets and since then the Russians have been regularly been violating this air space for well over half a century and normally is nothing to raise an eyebrow over. But, the timing of this and the possibility of nuclear weapons being involved is definitely something to be concerned about. Putin is clearly trying to intimidate other countries and if he is using nukes to do that then the possibility of him using those nukes if his scare tactics do not work is more than a bit frightening.
 
trippdogg
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I call BS.

Exactly how did they determine these aircraft were carrying nukes?  Did they intercept a checked baggage report, or WTF?

Practicing defense reaction time is common.  To take the risk of actually loading an aircraft with a nuclear weapon, just for play, is very much a 1962 thing...
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Warlordtrooper: If they are violating airspace then shooting them down is justified.


No, it's not. It's just an airspace violation. It's no more justified than choking a man for selling loose cigarettes.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 1 minute ago  

hammettman: Farking just start shooting those Russian pieces of shiat down.  Enforce a No-fly zone over Ukraine.  Cruise missile launches inside Russia that take out civilian areas in Ukraine should be decimated.  We have that capability.  If he uses chemical weapons, take out his entire farking convoy.  If Putin threatens nuclear weapons again, tell him "Game on!"  Fark it with all this bluffing.  Russian garbage isn't going to work anyway.  If he launches one, we could take out the rest by the time they blink.  It's not WW 3, maybe WW 2.1 at most.  Fark all Russian sons o biatches.  Their shiat is garbage and it's time to just say quit it, man.

Yours truly,

Hammettman, Former Pacifist


"I know. Hey, let's have a global thermonuclear war. If it saves one life, it's worth it, amirite? I am so very smart."
 
Displayed 49 of 49 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.