 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Politico)   President Zelenskyy's "All outta bubblegum" Tour comes to Brussels where he'll be virtually addressing the Belgian Parliament today, and is expected to call out the Belgian diamond industry for continuing to buy Russian diamonds   (politico.com) divider line
21
    More: Obvious, European Union, Russia, United States, Russia-Ukraine gas disputes, Poland, Russian miners, weekly Global Insider podcast, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov  
•       •       •

289 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Mar 2022 at 2:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
👍
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One local jeweler Global Insider spoke to this morning says the industry does not want brainwashed Russian miners and other workers to pay for Vladimir Putin's mistakes. They didn't have a convincing explanation for why Ukrainians should pay for those same mistakes.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boycott on diamonds?  That would be interesting.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Magorn: One local jeweler Global Insider spoke to this morning says the industry does not want brainwashed Russian miners and other workers to pay for Vladimir Putin's mistakes. They didn't have a convincing explanation for why Ukrainians should pay for those same mistakes.


Russian diamonds should be considered blood diamonds at this point.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Diamonds are artificially inflated.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Magorn: One local jeweler Global Insider spoke to this morning says the industry does not want brainwashed Russian miners and other workers to pay for Vladimir Putin's mistakes. They didn't have a convincing explanation for why Ukrainians should pay for those same mistakes.

Russian diamonds should be considered blood diamonds at this point.


Are there any diamonds that aren't blood diamonds at this point?
 
batlock666
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I blame this guy. He's the mayor of Antwerp and the president of the largest party in the country. Right wing asshole of course. He supports the diamond industry unconditionally.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trocadero: Marcus Aurelius: Magorn: One local jeweler Global Insider spoke to this morning says the industry does not want brainwashed Russian miners and other workers to pay for Vladimir Putin's mistakes. They didn't have a convincing explanation for why Ukrainians should pay for those same mistakes.

Russian diamonds should be considered blood diamonds at this point.

Are there any diamonds that aren't blood diamonds at this point?


Herkimer diamonds
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Good.

Zelensky should lobby every country in the world send any money to Russia.
One by one, strip Vlad of his funds.
 
sensitive yet dangerous
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
DeBeers can deSuckit along with all the other rock peddlers. fark diamonds. If you need clear sparkly rocks, go to a pawn shop or something. Don't pay retail for that crap.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Diamonds are artificially inflated.


Absolutely.  There are huge deposits of diamonds, but the cartel just holds them in order to keep prices high.

Fark user imageView Full Size


If you ever want to know what a diamond is actually worth, try selling one.
 
Tomfoolery Rules Over Logical Living
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

batlock666: I blame this guy. He's the mayor of Antwerp and the president of the largest party in the country. Right wing asshole of course. He supports the diamond industry unconditionally.


Stupid sexy Flanders.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Diamonds are some of the most worthless gemstones on earth, outside of industrial value. Which even then isn't that much.

Why are we not seizing DeBeers' yachts, houses, and the like?
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Yeah, good luck with that.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Zelensky: "We need 'x'."

Other countries' leaders: "Would you take cheering and clapping instead?"
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
They do wonderful work with synthetic gemstones

No need to pay top dollar for a blood soaked one, the suffering doesn't make it "real"
 
foo monkey
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Trocadero: Marcus Aurelius: Magorn: One local jeweler Global Insider spoke to this morning says the industry does not want brainwashed Russian miners and other workers to pay for Vladimir Putin's mistakes. They didn't have a convincing explanation for why Ukrainians should pay for those same mistakes.

Russian diamonds should be considered blood diamonds at this point.

Are there any diamonds that aren't blood diamonds at this point?


No.  fark diamonds.  Much like gold, they have fantastic industrial uses, but beyond that they exist for money laundering and wealth aggregation.  Much like crypto, their value is entirely perceived.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: They do wonderful work with synthetic gemstones

No need to pay top dollar for a blood soaked one, the suffering doesn't make it "real"


You've never met my ex-wife.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Sounds like the Belgians are waffling over the request.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
He's just employing that psychological study thing I read in the past where it says if you want help, you have to specifically point out who you want to help you to make them do so. Pretty much name and shame. I wonder what'll happen if he names and shames Putin.

"Hey send us more weapons Putin so we can continue fighting you!"
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Sounds like he's using the ol' carat-and-stick approach.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.