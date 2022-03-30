 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Scottish Sun) Weeners Giant penis brings yellow snow and bone-chilling temperatures to Scotland   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
14
    More: Weeners, Weather, The Sun, The Times, News of the World, Newspaper, Precipitation, Sun, Rain  
•       •       •

651 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Mar 2022 at 1:02 PM (43 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's nasty
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this about Boris Johnson again?
 
Diabolic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, no!  The upper part of the U.K. is tainted!
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"Bone-chilling" -7?  That's just December around here.  We don't get yellow snow, though -- not from the sky, anyway, and Ontario's dong points directly at Detroit.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
heh. "Bone-chilling." heheheheheh.
 
what the cat dragged in
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That graphic was a bit of a cock-up.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: "Bone-chilling" -7?  That's just December around here.  We don't get yellow snow, though -- not from the sky, anyway, and Ontario's dong points directly at Detroit.


Not that kind of bone.
 
pehvbot [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
static.tvmaze.comView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It's the top of the hour, and next up, we've got Joni Mitchell and "Big Yellow Taxi Penis"
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
huh, didn't know Trump was visiting.

heyoooh!!
 
Cheron
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Trump was right, windmills are blowing cold air and cooling everything off
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: "Bone-chilling" -7?  That's just December around here.  We don't get yellow snow, though -- not from the sky, anyway, and Ontario's dong points directly at Detroit.


You'll never get a job writing for a tabloid with an attitude like that. It's all hyperbole, all the time. It can never be simply cold, or even freezing. It has to be bone-chilling, frigid, teeth-chattering weather. It can't ever be warm, either. If it's a bit hot then it's a scorcher or sweltering.

For extra bonus tabloid points, be sure to print dire warnings about frostbite or sunstroke along with the weather report, whichever feels more appropriate.

Next week in how to write yellow journalism, we'll be covering ways to vilify poor people, immigrants and minorities along with a special pull-out segment on concocting cloying nicknames for famous people.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Sometimes a big yellow snow and ice front is just a big yellow snow and ice front.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
or... was that the joke in the headline?  laughing... with or at?  with/at?  cake or death?

why's everyone looking at me?
did I just tell everyone I'm an alien?
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.