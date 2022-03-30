 Skip to content
Hero Tell a Russian warship to "go fark yourself"? That's a medallin'
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Tell a Russian warship to "go fark yourself"? That's worth a medal  (when there is a war ship off the coast)

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
God grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, courage to change the things I can, and the grit to tell Russian warships to go fark themselves.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
They had this story on NPR this morning.

They played the quote, bleeping the Ukrainian F-word.

Then the reporter said, "He told the warship to go get lost"

And I thought, "Really?"
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That guy should never have to buy another beer for himself again.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
But when I say that at a job, I get fired!
 
Rucker10
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I just wanna know how he sits down with balls that big.
 
mochunk [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: But when I say that at a job, I get fired!


You need a different job.

/I think I'd get fired if I didn't say it at least once a day
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Wish I got a "medallion" for something so mundane

/ 🤤
 
flypusher713
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

tintar: [Fark user image image 850x1269]


Yum!  Where in TX?
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Glad to hear these guys all weren't KIA as initially reported. Talk about a laconic military line that's going to be around as long as McAuliffe's 'Nuts!' and hopefully around as long as the famous Spartan 'If'.
 
flypusher713
‘’ less than a minute ago  

flypusher713: tintar: [Fark user image image 850x1269]

Yum!  Where in TX?


Ah, fine print.  Off to Google "Best Little Cookie House"
 
El Jefe Dynamo
‘’ less than a minute ago  

tintar: [Fark user image 850x1269]


The bakery probably followed this with "well, not literally. I mean, masturbation is probably illegal in Texas at this point, right?"
 
