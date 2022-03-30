 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from The Bolshoi, Aztec Camera, Elvis Costello, and more. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #326. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
49
    More: Live, KUCI player, University of California, Irvine, University of California, Association of American Universities, Global Radio, California, Student activities and traditions at UC Irvine, Orange County, California  
•       •       •

116 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 30 Mar 2022 at 12:30 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



49 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
sanbonani!

reason to be cheerful:

VISAGE - MOON OVER MOSCOW
Youtube pjk_WzwIewc
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Morning/ afternoon all.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi everybody.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It seems Amyl & The Sniffers are going to release an expanded edition of Comfort To Me in May featuring a live performance of the album that was filmed last year
https://noonchorus.com/aats-n-america/
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

the jazz warmup is no longer airing until further notice. this time slot has normally been PA (public affairs / talk) programming, and we were having questions asked due to our lack of PA programming. sooooo, talk is back.

i know some of you listened, so apologies for that, but it was/is out of my control.
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Evening everybody!
I'll play some relaxing music before the show....
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Standing by. Play some loud music today, as it's going to get noisy in my house soon. Finally switching from heating oil to a heat pump.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

djslowdive: Standing by. Play some loud music today, as it's going to get noisy in my house soon. Finally switching from heating oil to a heat pump.


you should have bought the speakers that go to eleven. that's what you get for going cheap.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: djslowdive: Standing by. Play some loud music today, as it's going to get noisy in my house soon. Finally switching from heating oil to a heat pump.

you should have bought the speakers that go to eleven. that's what you get for going cheap.


I've saving up for ones that go to 12. Didn't manage it in time.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Howdy rowdy farquers! WFH today, can turn it up to 13!

/always be gothing
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

djslowdive: socalnewwaver: djslowdive: Standing by. Play some loud music today, as it's going to get noisy in my house soon. Finally switching from heating oil to a heat pump.

you should have bought the speakers that go to eleven. that's what you get for going cheap.

I've saving up for ones that go to 12. Didn't manage it in time.


well, for those of us who didn't go cheap, we're going dance. for those of you who got the sparkomatics, not so much.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: djslowdive: socalnewwaver: djslowdive: Standing by. Play some loud music today, as it's going to get noisy in my house soon. Finally switching from heating oil to a heat pump.

you should have bought the speakers that go to eleven. that's what you get for going cheap.

I've saving up for ones that go to 12. Didn't manage it in time.

well, for those of us who didn't go cheap, we're going dance. for those of you who got the sparkomatics, not so much.


Play some Neubauten for me, I think it would it would be appropriate.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: sooooo, talk is back.


Is this.....Matty?
In other news, I see former intern, Adora Chen, has a show now
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Wasn't DJ Amanda an intern too?
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
i don't know, but the deal is that any intern who has a show can tell me and i'll hype them. if they can't even do that much then farkall if i can be bothered.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: i don't know, but the deal is that any intern who has a show can tell me and i'll hype them. if they can't even do that much then farkall if i can be bothered.


Well Amanda's show is on at normal o'clock for me & looks like it could be worth a listen
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Pista: socalnewwaver: i don't know, but the deal is that any intern who has a show can tell me and i'll hype them. if they can't even do that much then farkall if i can be bothered.

Well Amanda's show is on at normal o'clock for me & looks like it could be worth a listen


well you're carrying her water for her not me. if she can't be bothered to even mention her own show, neither can i.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Pista: socalnewwaver: i don't know, but the deal is that any intern who has a show can tell me and i'll hype them. if they can't even do that much then farkall if i can be bothered.

Well Amanda's show is on at normal o'clock for me & looks like it could be worth a listen

well you're carrying her water for her not me. if she can't be bothered to even mention her own show, neither can i.


Maybe they don't even know they have shows yet.

lol
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
OMG OMG OMG
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Wow!
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
HELL YES. Already best show ever! ;)
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Penguins Engage!
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Pista: socalnewwaver: i don't know, but the deal is that any intern who has a show can tell me and i'll hype them. if they can't even do that much then farkall if i can be bothered.

Well Amanda's show is on at normal o'clock for me & looks like it could be worth a listen


I'm not sure if I remember well but wasn't she the one who almost whipped the mic from Mr. DJ's hands, so to speak? She couldn't stop talking...
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: OMG OMG OMG


Definitely. Penguins engaged.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Penguins unleashed
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: PROGRAMMING NOTE:

the jazz warmup is no longer airing until further notice. this time slot has normally been PA (public affairs / talk) programming, and we were having questions asked due to our lack of PA programming. sooooo, talk is back.

i know some of you listened, so apologies for that, but it was/is out of my control.


They could have someone play sax in the background during the PA show.
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: They could have someone play sax in the background during the PA show.


they can't feature gratuitous sax
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Yup it's full Neubauten mode here now.
 
Mulchpuppy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Just wandered in for the first time; not gonna lie, any bumper that hits with "Plainsong" gets my full approval.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

djslowdive: Yup it's full Neubauten mode here now.


You gotta throw in a piercing scream now and then to get the full effect.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Mulchpuppy: Just wandered in for the first time; not gonna lie, any bumper that hits with "Plainsong" gets my full approval.


Welcome . Pull up a pew. Church service time
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Mulchpuppy: Just wandered in for the first time; not gonna lie, any bumper that hits with "Plainsong" gets my full approval.


welcome, nice to have ya on board.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
One of the furnace installers is a Siouxsie fan! Woohoo.
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Present, short a finger.

Well, not shorter, technically.  Flatter.  Briefly.  Now it's very not flat.  In time with my heartbeat.


Still keeping that 80s vibe alive, though.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Mulchpuppy: Just wandered in for the first time; not gonna lie, any bumper that hits with "Plainsong" gets my full approval.


It's glorious, isn't it! Welcome to the thread :)
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Mulchpuppy: Just wandered in for the first time; not gonna lie, any bumper that hits with "Plainsong" gets my full approval.


Welcome to this silly group of people! The rule here is we only discuss music and silly stuff.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Mulchpuppy: Just wandered in for the first time; not gonna lie, any bumper that hits with "Plainsong" gets my full approval.


Welcome!
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Pista: Mulchpuppy: Just wandered in for the first time; not gonna lie, any bumper that hits with "Plainsong" gets my full approval.

Welcome . Pull up a pew. Church service time


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

djslowdive: Mulchpuppy: Just wandered in for the first time; not gonna lie, any bumper that hits with "Plainsong" gets my full approval.

Welcome to this silly group of people! The rule here is we only discuss music and silly stuff.


and sometimes regular attendees get total(ly)farked.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

djslowdive: One of the furnace installers is a Siouxsie fan! Woohoo.


How to spot a Siouxsie fan....

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Pista:
Welcome . Pull up a pew. Church service time

CHURCH SHOES!
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Since I arrived late and missed the usual intro, I had to double check I had clicked the right link. Cowboy Junkies isn't the last thing I'd expect to hear on this show, it's not something I would have placed a bet on hearing.

Definitely not a complaint.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

pc_gator: Pista:
Welcome . Pull up a pew. Church service time

CHURCH SHOES!
[cdn.shopify.com image 850x708]


wow, those are some sunday-go-to-meeting shoes for sure.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

pc_gator: Pista:
Welcome . Pull up a pew. Church service time

CHURCH SHOES!
[cdn.shopify.com image 850x708]


Wow. Do they come in green?
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
BourbonMakesItBetter:

Know exactly how you feel, I stepped out for a smoke yesterday and returned to

img.youtube.comView Full Size
 
Mulchpuppy
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Lioness7: Mulchpuppy: Just wandered in for the first time; not gonna lie, any bumper that hits with "Plainsong" gets my full approval.

It's glorious, isn't it! Welcome to the thread :)


It was the lure of Aztec Camera that finally got me, because I've had Oblivious stuck in my head.  I'm not even sure I knew the song prior to like a week ago and then First Wave dropped it on me and I was like "welp, that earworm's not going to die anytime soon."
 
Displayed 49 of 49 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.