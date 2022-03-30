 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Putin the unmerciful has a 1280mph 'Backfire' bomber now being used in Ukraine that can carry hypersonic missiles. This probably won't scare Ukrainians as they have shot everything he's sent at them out of the air so far (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Plus, just wait 'til Ukraine deploys the aerial jet tractors.  Then Putin's really farked.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Once all three missiles are gone, then what?  Everything else that wasn't nailed down has been stolen.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Once all three missiles are gone, then what?  Everything else that wasn't nailed down has been stolen.


Literally an article today about how Russia keeps losing state-of-the-art jets because they're too cheap to buy high-end munitions like smart bombs.
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought "Backfire" was the name for the entire invasion...
 
Hubris Boy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The TU-22 has been in service since the early 70s. It has the radar cross-section of a barn and an IR signature to match. Send 'em all, Vlad. Send 'em all. The Ukrainians have plenty of tractors.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Ukrainians shot down 3 Russian fighter jets today, they should aim for this bigger target.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"Can carry" only if they have them.  So what do they do after they use up all 10 display bombs?
 
wxboy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Hubris Boy: The TU-22 has been in service since the early 70s. It has the radar cross-section of a barn and an IR signature to match. Send 'em all, Vlad. Send 'em all. The Ukrainians have plenty of tractors.


I was going to say, I remember that particular name from having played F-19 most of my life ago.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Time to hire some cash strapped Russians to sabotage these jets and missiles so they cannot be used against Ukraine? They don't necessarily need to be destroyed, just rendered temporarily unfit for combat until such time as sanctions are lifted.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Yeah, right, "hypersonic" missiles.

The only time they're hypersonic is when the 3rd Photoshop Directorate creates the images.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
How much you want to bet that the wings on at least one of them suffer catastrophic failure due to metal fatigue when they try to do a full speed attack run?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
By the way subby, that's "Putin the pathetically weak leader of a weaker nation" technically speaking.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Slipstream E01 - Into The Wolf's Lair
Youtube wLHKgmQxaU8
 
OptimisticCynicism [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: Marcus Aurelius: Once all three missiles are gone, then what?  Everything else that wasn't nailed down has been stolen.

Literally an article today about how Russia keeps losing state-of-the-art jets because they're too cheap to buy high-end munitions like smart bombs.


Can this thing even use dumb bombs? I mean with how fast it is. I guess they could go low and slow like everything else, but that would sure look like desperation to me.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
'Backfire' bomber is Tom Clancy era hardware.  Can Russia afford to fuel it?
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

cheeseaholic: "Can carry" only if they have them.  So what do they do after they use up all 10 display bombs?


It's Russia. Their most powerful, scariest weapon isn't even a nuke; it's the lies they can get people to believe.

Next thing we'll hear is that Putin has recruited Dr. Wongburger, and that they're sending dick ripping missiles in to Ukraine. Missiles that rip dicks off to build even more impressive dick artillery.

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Horrible, they'll be raining down cardboard onto many cities in Ukraine.
Maybe even paperclips ... that have been bent open slightly so they're pointy and dangerous.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The warplane was previously used during the war in Syria, embarking from Russia and flying over Iran and Iraq to hit its targets with deadly precision and accuracy.

The Daily Beast  - April 13, 2017 - Russia Is Using Old, Dumb Bombs, Making Syria Air War Even More Brutal


Jalopnik - Nov 23, 2015 - Syrians Are Paying A High Price For Russia's Cheap Bombs
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Let us all cower in terror of these superior weapons of war that will totes turn the balance of power for the alpha mega Russian mega soldiers.

/ sarcasm
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
But enough about my nickname for Subby's wife.
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
An ancient slug of a strike bomber is capable of carrying a fictional munition (it's fictional because Russia has never successfully built one).  Oh no.

Oh, it can also carry nukes?  Like just about everything else in the air?  Oh no.

It's a Dollar Store relative equivalent to the B-1B.  Which we use all the damn time.  Oh, and it can carry "hypersonic missiles" and nukes.  Oh no.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

2wolves: 'Backfire' bomber is Tom Clancy era hardware.  Can Russia afford to fuel it?


I wonder how many 30+ year old airframes that have probably not been maintained can possibly be deployed in a short enough time to matter
 
red230
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'm thinking that this may have to do with Russia running out of equipment. Fighters and bombers need a lot of maintenance to stay in the air, think of them as 15 year old Chryslers with jet engines. With spare parts so scarce and maintenance that has obviously not been done in the Russian army I can't believe that their air force is much better. I'd wager that a significant percentage of their aircraft in the Ukraine theater isn't flying due to maintenance issues. This necessitates using more expensive toys that the Russian air force has in order to keep the sortie numbers up. Once these planes start to experience problems\sky tractors then you're going to start seeing stories about how Ukraine's air force is starting to get control over the skies.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I don't understand the fuss and fascination with 'hypersonic' missiles. The US deployed the SRAM in the early 1970s. That was a mach 3 attack missile and it was 50 years ago. The current breed of hypersonic missiles can go mach 5. Going mach 5 does not mean that they can't be shot down by advanced SAMs or point defense installations. If speed matters you can use existing ground launched ballistic missiles that go far faster.
 
mrparks
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
No one hypes up Russian capabilities like a f*cking tabloid.

Fitting, since they're the bastion of Sasquatch, interspecies extraterrestrial romance, baldness cures and the perfect set of breasts.
 
Practical_Draconian
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
If I recall how 1980s game AI used these in Strike Fleet (and they were one of the scarier Soviet weapons; Tom Clancy put them as a potential WW3 star for the Warsaw Pact):

1. Appear.
2. Launch a bunch of anti-ship missiles at opponent from max range
3. Do a 180, max speed and FLEE FLEE FLEE FLY FOR YOUR LIVES

So yeah, a waste of jet fuel and munitions, and possibly planes if they don't follow above tactic to hit ... a farking apartment.

Oooh, scary apartments.

/Never got far enough in Jane's Fleet Command or did a custom mission that involved Backfires, if I recall (been 20-plus years since I played that game). Since you got aircraft carrier and aircraft to command in the sequel in spirit to Strike Fleet, I imagine Backfires weren't as feared unless Ivan managed to get MiGs and SUs into the picture for interference with intercepting them with jets.
//killing a Backfire in 1980s Strike Fleet should be a video game achievement; I recall shooting one down once.
 
Geordiebloke
‘’ 1 minute ago  

mrparks: No one hypes up Russian capabilities like a f*cking tabloid.

Fitting, since they're the bastion of Sasquatch, interspecies extraterrestrial romance, baldness cures and the perfect set of breasts.


This would still be an improvement for the Star, hell, most of our red-top tabloids can only aspire to reach that level someday
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Re-posting this meme because time, and time, and time again it's proven to be accurate.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Hypersonic missiles were designed to defeat CRAM and CIWS systems on ships. If Putin is using these weapons systems on soft targets, his military is desperate.

To be honest, the conspiracy theorist in me says he's using this war as a showcase for all his vaunted wanderwaffen to try to sell it to everyone else. A sort of "try before you buy our cheap shiat", if you will.
 
Robo Beat
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Geordiebloke: mrparks: No one hypes up Russian capabilities like a f*cking tabloid.

Fitting, since they're the bastion of Sasquatch, interspecies extraterrestrial romance, baldness cures and the perfect set of breasts.

This would still be an improvement for the Star, hell, most of our red-top tabloids can only aspire to reach that level someday


It's been all downhill since the Sun stopped putting topless women on page 3.
 
