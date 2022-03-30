 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Oddity Central)   And he's single   (odditycentral.com) divider line
22
    More: Weird, Guinness World Records, 10.8-centimeter-long tongue, young robotics student, K Praveen, Tamil Nadu, average human male tongue, India Book of Records, Tamil Nadu government  
•       •       •

2036 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Mar 2022 at 3:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There's a fine line between "that's hot" and "I've just been licked by a giraffe."
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
That cannot be un-seen.
 
JohnnyFark
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Well, the bathrooms in India will be cleaner.

/sounded better in my head
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Yikes!
I might have to lick my own eyeballs to try to erase those images.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
K Praveen, a 21-year-old man from Thiruthangal in Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu

hahaha, you're farking with me, right?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
He did get his name in India's own Limca Book of Records

Sadly and coincidentally, he later died from an acute case of Ligma.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

HighZoolander: Yikes!
I might have to lick my own eyeballs to try to erase those images.


I got you.

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Somebody get that guy a Banana Jr. 6000.
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
He has competition

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tasteme
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Does this decrease the number of licks to get to the center of a lollipop?
 
comrade
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'll stick with my 19cm penis. In my hands. Way too much.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Gene Simmons will probably sue them for trying to steal his thunder.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eKonk
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: There's a fine line between "that's hot" and "I've just been licked by a giraffe."


Easier just to say "There's a fine line between "that's hot" and "that's hotter"", but you do you.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

kabloink: He has competition

[Fark user image 439x240]

[Fark user image 443x586]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The robotics student is now practicing on touching his eyelids with his tongue, a feat that he feels would greatly improve his chances of getting his name in the Guinness Book of Records.

We all know what it's going to improve his chances of.
 
MountainClimber
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
moto-geek
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

MountainClimber: [Fark user image 425x637]


With that thing you could rock 'n roll aaaaall night
 
moto-geek
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I look at him and all I see is a golden retriever.
Fark user imageView Full Size

/Not sexy.
 
guestguy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Never really understood why a giant tongue would be an indicator of oral talent to the ladies...my experience is that focused attention on the tiny boatman is far better received than attempting to tongue-punch their cervix.

¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.