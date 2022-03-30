 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Connecticut Post)   Town gathers as a Time Capsule is opened in Connecticut. Reveals a glimpse of a much simpler time, just prior to the internet in 1993. Yes, a 30 year time capsule   (ctpost.com) divider line
49
    More: Followup, Board of directors, Kids Kreations playground, Chairman, former town residents, Monroe, Connecticut, new playground, Michael Ganino, Stick figure  
•       •       •

946 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Mar 2022 at 1:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



49 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hell, I open a capsule older than that everytime I go into my old bedroom at my parents house.

/cringey letters from girlfriends of that era are still cringey.
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
medias.spotern.comView Full Size


/still waiting for my flying car
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Right now, I would pay good money to be able to go back 30 years.

Ten times the amount if I could also rewind my body's physiological age by 30 years.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So they cleaned the garage?
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So a regular Nintendo, a teenage mutant ninja turtle figure, and a house of pain CD?
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: Right now, I would pay good money to be able to go back 30 years.

Ten times the amount if I could also rewind my body's physiological age by 30 years.


30 fewer years of not getting laid? Count me in!
 
Coincidentally_Ironic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hm. I have warts older than that..

(._. )
 
JTtheCajun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We had a time capsule opening my senior year of high school of stuff we buried in the last year of elementary school, which was about seven years. Still felt like hundred years when looking at what we thought our future selves would want to see.
 
howdoibegin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"What's a "phone book"? OH shiat BOB, LOOK HERE, SOMEBODY DOXED YOU BACK IN 93!"
 
oldfool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The older I get the more I fear I might be a mortal
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prof. Frink: Nicholas D. Wolfwood: Right now, I would pay good money to be able to go back 30 years.

Ten times the amount if I could also rewind my body's physiological age by 30 years.

30 fewer years of not getting laid? Count me in!


I mean, "I'll sign up my friend." I obviously have to fight off the plethora of women clamoring to jump my bones.
 
oldfool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Immortal that is
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's a note:  "We knew you won't have any flying cars in 2022.  Ha!  LOOOOOOOOOOOOOOSERS!"
 
Aar1012 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ifky: So a regular Nintendo, a teenage mutant ninja turtle figure, and a house of pain CD?


CD? Look at Mr Big Shot here.
 
Hendawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That Discman had a near mint copy of PM Dawn
 
Wessoman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many Pogs and multi lands cards were in the capsule?
 
caution [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oldfool: The older I get the more I fear I might be a mortal

oldfool: Immortal that is


I relate to the first claim. Not exactly feeling all that immortal anymore as the years pass by.
 
nytmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What they need to put in time capsules but don't are things like road maps and street view photos and toys where things change a lot in 30 years but are also able to be compared to present day. Kids' drawings and letters and combs and bracelets don't change so they don't really have time capsule value.
 
mekkab
‘’ 1 hour ago  
a couple of the young children featured in the photos were there too, but all grown up.


That's some fine reporting, Lou.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oldfool: The older I get the more I fear I might be a mortal


I sometimes worry about this, but evidence has proven to the contrary so far.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nobody is curious why Nicolas Cage is a playground administrator?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


NOOO!!! Surely not!! No one was alive then!
 
drtgb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If anyone lives near the Lanham Elementary School in Lanham, MD, I distinctly remember the school burying a time capsule when I was in 1st grade (1968). Each class was allowed to put something inside. There were a lot of pennies with the correct year that went in. A few classes added quarters and dollar bills. Then we planted a tree in the hole over the time capsule.

My older brother and his friends said that they wanted to sneak back and dig the thing up and take all of the money but I don't think that they did.

So dig under every tree on the campus and you might get rich... or arrested... or find nothing because someone dug it up and forgot to invite me back for the reopening...
 
Steakzilla
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: Hell, I open a capsule older than that everytime I go into my old bedroom at my parents house.

/cringey letters from girlfriends of that era are still cringey.


This reminds me of when I was in highschool... We had to write a letter to ourselves in the future.  I took it seriously and wrote some dumb shiat about my future ex-wife and other things going on in my life.  When my mom called me to tell me an odd letter came to the house I initially told her to open it and read it to me.  Then I realized what it was and asked her to throw it out and please don't read it.  I think it was like 15 years after I wrote it and god I can only imagine how cringe it must have been.
 
caution [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DRTFA: Nobody is curious why Nicolas Cage is a playground administrator?
[Fark user image 337x750]


The hair restoration efforts seem to be paying off nicely. Good for him.
 
eKonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Aar1012: ifky: So a regular Nintendo, a teenage mutant ninja turtle figure, and a house of pain CD?

CD? Look at Mr Big Shot here.


Yeah, bring back our Compact Digital Cassettes, dagnabbit!

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Steakzilla
‘’ 1 hour ago  

drtgb: If anyone lives near the Lanham Elementary School in Lanham, MD, I distinctly remember the school burying a time capsule when I was in 1st grade (1968). Each class was allowed to put something inside. There were a lot of pennies with the correct year that went in. A few classes added quarters and dollar bills. Then we planted a tree in the hole over the time capsule.

My older brother and his friends said that they wanted to sneak back and dig the thing up and take all of the money but I don't think that they did.

So dig under every tree on the campus and you might get rich... or arrested... or find nothing because someone dug it up and forgot to invite me back for the reopening...


That's about 30 minutes from my house...  Only problem is that searching Lanham Elementary School in google maps gave me quite a few options.  Help me narrow it down to the correct school and we can get this project underway.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

caution: oldfool: The older I get the more I fear I might be a mortal
oldfool: Immortal that is

I relate to the first claim. Not exactly feeling all that immortal anymore as the years pass by.


Inside of every one person is a young person wondering what in the hell happened?
 
lurkey
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I got 30-year time capsules in the basement and the garage.
Where's my medal?
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Steakzilla: dumb shiat about my future ex-wife


You got married pretty young.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Trying to convince me that 1993 was 30 years ago is bullying
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: Trying to convince me that 1993 was 30 years ago is bullying


I, for one, am triggered.
 
Uzzah
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Steakzilla: This reminds me of when I was in highschool... We had to write a letter to ourselves in the future.


https://www.today.com/popculture/hyperbole-half-inside-mind-blogger-allie-brosh-2D11617378
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I hope there's an AOL floppy in there. I haven't been able to get online for a while.
 
p51d007
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Well considering, most humans think "history" is from the time they were born, they would probably
think this is ANCIENT history.  ;)
 
Steakzilla
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Uzzah: Steakzilla: This reminds me of when I was in highschool... We had to write a letter to ourselves in the future.

https://www.today.com/popculture/hyperbole-half-inside-mind-blogger-allie-brosh-2D11617378


hahahah thanks for that.  I've seen that cartoon a bunch of times but never this one.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I would put in wrappers and containers from various junk foods of the time.

/Jolt cola, how I miss you.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
'92...I'm guessing Rave hairspray, Doc Martins and flannel.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

caution: oldfool: The older I get the more I fear I might be a mortal
oldfool: Immortal that is

I relate to the first claim. Not exactly feeling all that immortal anymore as the years pass by.


I read it as immoral, works for me
 
Steakzilla
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Steakzilla: dumb shiat about my future ex-wife

You got married pretty young.


Indeed....  When I got orders to Japan at age 20, she told me we had to be married before I got on the plane or she wouldn't be there when I got back.  This red flag got filed in the trashcan with all the others.  2 weeks later we were married.

Spent the first year apart, 3 months together, and another year apart while I waited for the divorce to finish up.  I had recurring nightmares after it was all over.  Somehow I would end up with her again and I had to come up with new unique reasons to leave her again.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

nytmare: What they need to put in time capsules but don't are things like road maps and street view photos and toys where things change a lot in 30 years but are also able to be compared to present day. Kids' drawings and letters and combs and bracelets don't change so they don't really have time capsule value.


Out of date maps don't have any value either
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I consider this fake unless a CD of Pearl Jam's Ten was in there.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: Trying to convince me that 1993 was 30 years ago is bullying


Seems like 50
 
RandyJohnson
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure I was using the internet before 1993. Nothing like today but what is?
 
zerkalo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Was my Upper Deck SP foil Derek Jeter rookie card still in there? Cuz I want it back
 
EmmaLou
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Seriously, people. Be careful of what you put in your time capsules. My dad's family buried one in the early 80s and it was dug up 30 years later in like 2014. Each of my aunts and uncles wrote letters.

So, I got the letters my parents wrote since my dad apparently just didn't bother to show up and my mom divorced him 20 years ago. Anyhow, my mom wrote a note to future me and one to my dad. In the one to my dad, I found out that apparently he didn't put out as much as she'd like. That was pretty awkward reading as a 30 something woman. My dad left me $2. Thanks, dad.

So, basically, don't write cringey crap and if you're going to bury money, make it more than enough to buy a future 20 oz pop.

My dad showed up for the burying of the next one. He threw his old wedding ring in an envelope with my name on it. Way to bring it, dad.
 
Cockpuncher to the Stars
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
CSB (short): Around that time (1994, a year later) I bought Portishead's Dummy, and when I got home could not find it. I looked everywhere, failed, and forgot about it. Just a few months ago I was cleaning out some old junk and found the CD in a box of car stuff that had been shifted from one car to the next all those years. It was in a Sam Goody bag with the receipt, and is still sealed because I no longer have one of those magic blade things that makes it possible to open the cellophane on a CD. Collector value for still wrapped, in mint condition is probably slightly less than the cost of one month of Amazon Music HD.
 
Displayed 49 of 49 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.