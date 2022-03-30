 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   Ladies and gentlemen...the Beheadingatles   (bbc.com) divider line
11
    More: Sick, Hostage, Hostage takers, Mr Elsheikh, Hostage crisis, captors of US nationals, Steven Sotloff, Hostage taking, Christianity  
•       •       •

667 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Mar 2022 at 7:28 PM (22 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Their songs. I'll start.

I Want to Hold Your Head
Maxwell's Silver Hatchet
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Herb Utsmelz: Their songs. I'll start.

I Want to Hold Your Head
Maxwell's Silver Hatchet


Happiness Is a Warm Head
 
whisper in the wind
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
All You Need is Head....hey wait a minute
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Ob-La-Di, Al-Ham-Du-Lil-Lah
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This gentleman is a classic violent predator who found an outlet in a lawless environment.  I hope his punishment is commensurate with his actions.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Let it bleed

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jim32rr
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
With a Little Help from My Friends
 
jim32rr
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
You've Got to Hide Your Head Away
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Here, There, and Everywhere

/so sorry
 
brilett
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
They started as a skiffle bombing cell when teens.
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Hey Jihadi, don't make it bad
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.