There's a lot to unpack here... and I'm not talking about boxes
54
•       •       •

offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's the funny thing about Zillow, you can stalk coworkers and pretty much whoever and see inside of some of their homes.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like they farked up bigly putting a pool into the ground where the soil could not properly support the weight of it. That entire property is going end up becoming a sink hole if that issue isn't properly fixed in a hurry.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Looks like they farked up bigly putting a pool into the ground where the soil could not properly support the weight of it. That entire property is going end up becoming a sink hole if that issue isn't properly fixed in a hurry.


A sink hole would be a good place for all of the shiat in the house.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It's not Fark, it's Zillow.com
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Da fuq is all that crap?

Looks like a flea market exploded in there.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Zillow is the new twitter.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Da fuq is all that crap?

Looks like a flea market exploded in there.


Someone was living their best life.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Well that's pretty gaudy.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
But it's got good bones.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I lived in Cherry Hill NJ in the mid 70's and this beats anything I saw there
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"Like the Golden Girls won the lottery".
 
MSkow
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It looks like somebody won the lottery or a big settlement in 1976.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
statuary in the shower is a nice touch.

super creepy, but classy.
 
Diabolic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"This property is off limits to rational people. The plastic lions out front should have told you."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
There is some potential there one they take their crap out. Seriously have to repaint a few rooms.
 
padraig
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Who needs that many statues ?
 
jtown
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


After scrolling through 40 photos, this was the point I started to LOL
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I'm glad there's a "70s calming lounge" to counter-balance the rest of the place.
I think Liberace & Lady Gaga had a decorating duel in the house.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
At first it's "OK, they really like White"
Then "OK, there is a Yellow room"
Then "OK, a kind of Fall room, maybe the previous was a Spring room and the first a Winter room, so seasons theme?
Then "OK, not sure what that is"
Then "OK, not sure"
Then "Oh, someone likes cars"
Then "OK, more Cars"
Then "uh"
Then "A 1978 Caddy?"
Then "give me a break, who puts shingles on the ceiling"
Then "uh, how do they, uh, never mind"

Darn, off the market.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: There is some potential there one they take their crap out. Seriously have to repaint a few rooms.


with a farking hand grenade.
 
New Rising Sun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Walker: It's not Fark, it's Zillow.com


No joke -- maybe these should get pushed over to the discussion tab.
 
keldaria
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
That house looks like what would happen if you had an interior decorator school decorate your house and they put a different 1st year student in charge of every space and refused to let them talk with each other to coordinate, and the entire school was filled with meth heads...
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Walker: It's not Fark, it's Zillow.com

No joke -- maybe these should get pushed over to the discussion tab.


Why? This trainwreck will have 200 hilarious posts if it stays on Main.

// Ain't nobody reading the discussion tab
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Stephen Kingish
 
Nullav
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"You got mansion in my trailer!"
"You got trailer in my mansion!"


/Two places that have no taste, together!
 
Katwang
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Why do I feel like I should be eating Fruity Pebbles, drink Tang, and watch Sigmund and the Sea Monsters from this Mike Brady fever dream?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Is there a requirement that any house on zillfark has to be tacky and creepy and overpriced all at the same time
 
patrick767
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

johnny queso: statuary in the shower is a nice touch.

super creepy, but classy.


I figured they'd choose something better ah... endowed.
 
phedex
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Im sure some of that garbage is valuable to....someone.  But you're gonna have to pay someone a lot to go through it all.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Every time I look at one of these kinds of elaborately decorated things, I'm glad our parents' house wasn't big (it was about 1500 sf). There was still plenty of stuff, but nothing like this. Damn.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So with all the tables in the Elvis room are they having speed dating down there?
 
clovercat
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Nice try but no invite.

tvline.comView Full Size
 
XtremeLeeWyte
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
so. many. cars.

And a pool table being used as display.

And the thousand OTHER things wrong with this house that have all been pointed out.

But why do I kinda want it?
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Diabolic: "This property is off limits to rational people. The plastic lions out front should have told you."
[Fark user image image 638x382]


That's to keep David from escaping the shower.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It's like they went to the Trump school of decorating.
 
zippyZRX
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Well it is Detroit Mi
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Pimp lives there.
 
hsburns30
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
 A statue in the shower?  Now THAT'S class!  I wonder if water comes out of the penis.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I used to live five blocks from that house in the '70s. I never knew homes like that existed in that area. Most were pretty run down. I bet that there are a lot of empty lots nearby. No thanks!

/I know that in the movie 8 Mile they filmed some of it off John R in that neighborhood
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

padraig: Who needs that many statues ?


"They spark joy, dammit!"
 
tuxbabe
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It looks like an ad for help for schizophrenics...
 
thatguyoverthere70
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It didn't disappoint. I'd pay 20 bucks to walk around that place. It looks like the house of a millionaire serial killer.
 
wxboy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The place likely hasn't been sold for quite some time; on Streetview, that street is covered 5 times between 2009 and 2019. The same pickup truck is in the same spot every single time.

Also, check out the price history on the Zillow page. Listed for $550k, $359k, $599k, and down to $375k in 2018, then dripping down to $250k in 2019 before being delisted. Then put up in August 2021 for $325k, up to $350k a day later, then eventually delisted again in January. Though Trulia and others say it's currently still on the market.
 
Madcaplaff
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: [Fark user image image 640x426]
I'm glad there's a "70s calming lounge" to counter-balance the rest of the place.
I think Liberace & Lady Gaga had a decorating duel in the house.


Liberace was my first thought when I saw the photos.
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
If I ever need to explain what it looks like when someone wins the lotto, but not enough to buy like a 5,000 sq ft mansion, this is what I'll point to.

Either that, or, this is a dealer's house and his wife knows about it and is blackmailing him with it.
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

hsburns30: A statue in the shower?  Now THAT'S class!  I wonder if water comes out of the penis.


no... that's the body wash dispenser
 
theresnothinglft
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
As noisy as that one bathroom is your guests will still hear your toots.
 
EL EM
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The pool needs silvery seahorses and a flying fish mobile.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Katwang: Why do I feel like I should be eating Fruity Pebbles, drink Tang, and watch Sigmund and the Sea Monsters from this Mike Brady fever dream?

Fark user imageView Full Size


This... yellow-green colour... kill it with fire!
 
