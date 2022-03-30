 Skip to content
(Zillow)   House comes complete with a sex dungeon (pic 30)... at least that's what I'd use it for. Subby's wife, however, saw the same pics and said "oooh, storage space" which unfortunately was not a euphemism   (zillow.com) divider line
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oblig:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this a Tim Burton production?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: Is this a Tim Burton production?


[Fark user image 850x566]


I was just going to post that. Imagine stumbling into that room drunk. I got dizzy just looking at it.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: Oblig:

[Fark user image 498x554]


I thought they closed that place down years ago!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a repeat. The same Zillow listing has been posted here many times.
 
funmonger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy hell, a house for 150gs??? A whole house! Can't find a parking space in this town for that price, and my sex dungeon van is big.
 
LadySusan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd use the jail cells as an airbnb
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry, but "the house used to be a former jail, and has dilapidated jail cells in the basement" is a farking deal breaker.
/Talk about negative energy...
 
Gyro the Greek Sandwich Pirate
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: This is a repeat. The same Zillow listing has been posted here many times.


I personally will spare a bit of side-eye for subby's sex dungeon cleanliness standards.
 
listernine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was interested until I saw the witch windows and realized it had to be somewhere in New England.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was that place formerly owned by a guy named Larry, his brother Darryl, and his other brother Darryl?
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyro the Greek Sandwich Pirate: Walker: This is a repeat. The same Zillow listing has been posted here many times.

I personally will spare a bit of side-eye for subby's sex dungeon cleanliness standards.


The new owner is definitely going to be tied up with repairs...
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: Badmoodman: Is this a Tim Burton production?


[Fark user image 850x566]

I was just going to post that. Imagine stumbling into that room drunk. I got dizzy just looking at it.


Witch window
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't get past the height of those front windows in relation to the height of the outside wal .  . . CAN YOU PLEASE CLEAN THE RAT shiat BEFORE TAKING PICTURES
 
New Rising Sun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

funmonger: Holy hell, a house for 150gs??? A whole house! Can't find a parking space in this town for that price, and my sex dungeon van is big.


You're in the middle of nowhere. It's a two hour drive to Burlington VT, or Concord NH, or Sherbrooke, QC.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

functionisalwaystaken: I can't get past the height of those front windows in relation to the height of the outside wal .  . . CAN YOU PLEASE CLEAN THE RAT shiat BEFORE TAKING PICTURES


It looks like it's a house attached to a former jail.  The former jail portion is basically unused, and, um, uncleaned.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Perfect room for the conspiracy-theorist or serial-killer in your life
 
The Yattering
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: Sorry, but "the house used to be a former jail, and has dilapidated jail cells in the basement" is a farking deal breaker.
/Talk about negative energy...


Used to be a former jail.

So it's a jail?
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, it'd be great as a tornado shelter or I guess emergency shelter for whatever farkery is happening outside. Not sure how many tornadoes Vermont gets.

I feel like the FBI should be making a list of homes with existing dungeons, just in case. Never know when that info could come in handy.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: This is a repeat. The same Zillow listing has been posted here many times.


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mega Steve:
Fark user imageView Full Size


Perfect room for the conspiracy-theorist or serial-killer in your life


Actually looks like an orphan comment from the Fark Writer's thread.
 
PolyHatSnake
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: Sorry, but "the house used to be a former jail, and has dilapidated jail cells in the basement" is a farking deal breaker.
/Talk about negative energy...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Finally, a real sex dungeon and not some fancy fake one. And witch window, I'll take it. Even better it's on the East coast not the middle of nowhere.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's an awful lot of copper pipe.  I'm guessing an in-floor radiant heating system?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scruffythecat: Finally, a real sex dungeon and not some fancy fake one.


Not really. This is above ground and not soundproof.

/What? Why are you looking at me?
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Saw too much fixer upper for me to like it. I'm done with DIY. My next house is going to be finished from the get go.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scruffythecat: Finally, a real sex dungeon and not some fancy fake one. And witch window, I'll take it. Even better it's on the East coast not the middle of nowhere.


Vermont is absolutely the middle of nowhere.
 
Biser
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: Is this a Tim Burton production?


[Fark user image 850x566]


You know, this is really strange.  It's the second house that I've seen with second floor windows that parallel the roof rather than going straight up and down. Whoa!  Guildhall VT is really close to Northumberland, NH - the place that I saw the first set of windows.

I bet the same drunken carpenter put in both windows.  3 Preble St in Groveton NH was the first one.  Should have bought that damned house.  It went for $13k.
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

gopher321: Oblig:

[Fark user image image 498x554]


You spelled 
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

wrong.
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Is this a Tim Burton production?


[Fark user image image 850x566]


Witch window.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Imagine a burglar rummaging around the house and finding that it's even harder to break in to the storage areas.
 
Ant
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
$171k? Wtf?

In 2020, we paid $450k for 1350 sq ft 30 miles outside of Seattle! Redfin says it's worth almost $600k already. The ugly house we were renting in West Seattle sold for $1 million with a few minor fixes after we moved out.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


/The only thing holding her together, are the bird droppings, Sir.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I don't know, I have is there a river for $150,000? It looks nice inside, except for the dungeons of course.
Unfortunately, it is in Vermont which has this thing called winter and also has muddy spring roads that will swallow your Prius like a frog swallowing a fly.
 
FarkingStan [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Seriously, how do you guys find this shiat?
 
crzybtch
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
When I got done staring at the window, I noticed the pheasant bedspread with matching pillows.

photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: That's an awful lot of copper pipe.  I'm guessing an in-floor radiant heating system?


Old style iron radiators.
 
Xander_CDN
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
crzybtch
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Must have been a sale on putrid paint for the cupboards, but what is in the one on the left above the wooden corner door?  I think the satanic looking goat is guarding something.

photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I remember this from last year, Subby.
 
patrick767
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: [Fark user image 850x566]
[Fark user image 700x459]

/The only thing holding her together, are the bird droppings, Sir.


Is that all paint and rusty flakes all over everything? wtf?
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I do love the description, how it just kinda casually throws out the jail in the basement.

THEN, whole sentences later, it explains that it used to be the Essex county jail. As if, huh, yeah everyone has a basement jail, it's just THIS one was actually used by the state for official function.
 
keldaria
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Biser: Badmoodman: Is this a Tim Burton production?


[Fark user image 850x566]

You know, this is really strange.  It's the second house that I've seen with second floor windows that parallel the roof rather than going straight up and down. Whoa!  Guildhall VT is really close to Northumberland, NH - the place that I saw the first set of windows.

I bet the same drunken carpenter put in both windows.  3 Preble St in Groveton NH was the first one.  Should have bought that damned house.  It went for $13k.


It's more common than you'd think. It's called a witch window.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Witch_window
 
starsrift
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Xander_CDN: [Fark user image 610x464]


It becomes vanilla when you do it all the time, though.
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
A witch window!
And jail!
 
