(I Heart Radio)   Meanwhile in Florida: Imagine getting catfished by someone using a handsome photo, and then thinking you were getting catfished by them a 2nd time, only to find out that he's real and you date the man whose photo was used in a global catfishing scheme   (wild955.iheart.com) divider line
    Repeat, Carnival Cruise Lines, Florida, Palm Beach County, Florida, Miami, Nicole Hayden, English given names, Photography, West Palm Beach, Florida  
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Does this explain why strangers keep trying to send me money?
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do not send your own nudes to random people you meet online.  Seriously one of the OS3s on my first ship lost his clearance over these things.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is Chris Nolan's idea of a rom-com, right?

/Starring Marion Cotillard and Tom Hardy in a Cillian Murphy mask.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Scammers should get a twenty year death penalty.
 
Lipspinach
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
This headline is such a literary triumph that the article needed to be reposted? Or is the subject matter just that fascinating?
I don't get it.
 
shpritz
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Scammers should get a twenty year death penalty.


That's a long death.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

shpritz: Boojum2k: Scammers should get a twenty year death penalty.

That's a long death.


Exactly. Bit by bit. Ask them every so often if it was worth it.
 
JerkStore
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

shpritz: Boojum2k: Scammers should get a twenty year death penalty.

That's a long death.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Drew [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Lipspinach: This headline is such a literary triumph that the article needed to be reposted? Or is the subject matter just that fascinating?
I don't get it.


Subject matter's just fascinating, and not everyone sees every article.  In particular, I've never read a thing like this and I've been doing Fark for 23 years now.  That's a rare occurrence
 
Lipspinach
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Drew: Lipspinach: This headline is such a literary triumph that the article needed to be reposted? Or is the subject matter just that fascinating?
I don't get it.

Subject matter's just fascinating, and not everyone sees every article.  In particular, I've never read a thing like this and I've been doing Fark for 23 years now.  That's a rare occurrence


23 years? That's nothing, I've...oh Hai Drew.
 
