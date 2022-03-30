 Skip to content
(Marketwatch)   U.S. corporate profits jump 25% in 2021 to record high amongst all these "shortages" and "inflation"   (marketwatch.com) divider line
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I think the shortages have been inflated. Might be just me, but since the business plan has gone there, you can expect much more of the same.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Gee, better cut their taxes so that we don't experience more of this.
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Don't worry.  It'll trickle down.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: Don't worry.  It'll trickle down.


Doubly so when they gut the Clean Air and Clean Water acts.
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Mother. F*ckers.
 
Aar1012 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Everyday I'm more convinced there is active price gouging all over this country.
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Are we there yet?
 
Two16
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
qph.fs.quoracdn.netView Full Size
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Reminder

June 2008
Oil $180+
Gas $4.10

March 2022
Oil $109
Gas $4.33
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Inflation hits all things equally.

Do you think these corporate monied interests are behind normal, everyday people willing to pay 20% over asking for your home?

That "profit" is still worth less because the money is worth less today than it was a year or two ago.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
And they wonder why people don't want to work for them.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Corporations are screwing the American public, what else is new?
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Gee, better cut their taxes so that we don't experience more of this.


Careful. About 1/3 of the country will listen to and support this position.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Of course they will tell their employees that they can't give them raises nor a living wage, because the company has to remain "competitive" in this financial climate.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: Reminder

June 2008
Oil $180+
Gas $4.10

March 2022
Oil $109
Gas $4.33


Any clue when we reach Peak Gas?
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Golly, I'm stating to think that companies are just using some legit supply chain issues, even if they don't impact their business, as an excuse to gouge consumers. Nah, that can't be right.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I do believe there are actually supply chain issues. But there is no doubt that is being milked as much as it can be.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: Inflation hits all things equally.

Do you think these corporate monied interests are behind normal, everyday people willing to pay 20% over asking for your home?

That "profit" is still worth less because the money is worth less today than it was a year or two ago.


Stop buying into the bullshiat. I'm sure there is inflation but we are also being farked over.
 
Lumber Jack Off
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

snocone: I think the shortages have been inflated. Might be just me, but since the business plan has gone there, you can expect much more of the same.


there were legit shortages of labor, especially at the production level thanks to covid which in turn effected everything along the supply chain.

I wouldn't be surprised however if at the material / commodity level if the shortages were exaggerated to help drive up the price of raw goods.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: Don't worry.  It'll trickle down.


Fark user imageView Full Size


The fact the GOP can still - with a straight face - claim 'it will trickle down' is exactly why they attack public schools. Otherwise the people would learn that these lies aren't new, and have never served anyone but the rich.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jgilb
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Aar1012: Everyday I'm more convinced there is active price gouging all over this country.


Has it stopped from the inception of our country ?
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: Flushing It All Away: Inflation hits all things equally.

Do you think these corporate monied interests are behind normal, everyday people willing to pay 20% over asking for your home?

That "profit" is still worth less because the money is worth less today than it was a year or two ago.

Stop buying into the bullshiat. I'm sure there is inflation but we are also being farked over.


Entirely because we have shown that we are so good at it.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Oh boy, I can't wait for all those profits to start trickling down like rain.

WAIT, THAT'S NOT RAIN...
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: Don't worry.  It'll trickle down.


Mostly on Russian hookers.
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The economy isn't meant to work for YOU. It's meant to work for THEM.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
TFG made great inroads into breaking a complex world economy with his unilateral tariffs, combined with his flaccid approach to curbing the effect of a world epidemic.  Now the second wave has kicked in for a long term change -- a corrupted business model fed by the Fed flooding the market with free money.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This is very strange and unexpected. Someone should look into this. Wait congress is heavily invested in insider trading? The hell you say!
 
wage0048
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Sweet, time for corporate welfare to end.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Lumber Jack Off:

there were legit shortages of labor,

Pay your workers more.

That's how you fix that one.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Lumber Jack Off: snocone: I think the shortages have been inflated. Might be just me, but since the business plan has gone there, you can expect much more of the same.

there were legit shortages of labor, especially at the production level thanks to covid which in turn effected everything along the supply chain.

I wouldn't be surprised however if at the material / commodity level if the shortages were exaggerated to help drive up the price of raw goods.


Do you mean to say that just because you can clearly see something happening it is real?
'Cause I can clearly see that does not apply when crime and cash get together.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: Inflation hits all things equally.

Do you think these corporate monied interests are behind normal, everyday people willing to pay 20% over asking for your home?

That "profit" is still worth less because the money is worth less today than it was a year or two ago.


Yes. Real estate companies backed by private equity firms are gobbling up real estate, creating scarcity, driving the prices up. Normal, everyday people who are unwilling to buy at over "asking." They're called "people who still have to rent because they're being shut out of the market."
 
Oliver Twisted
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Details

Not to interrupt the knee-jerk outrage, but the numbers reported are compared to the same period prior.  Look at the full chart and you will see the overall growth is in line with historical trends.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Since the inflated price of many things is close to 25% greater, it makes sense that the increase in profits, measured in inflated dollars, is also close to 25%. It's not more money, it's the same amount.

Recently there was some politician complaining that the price of gas had inflated more than the price of oil, and the gas companies were "price-gouging." She was ignoring that the costs of refining gas from oil and transporting it (using petroleum products, usually) have also gone up. There are also other things in the supply chain. She thinks those things are free. If the gas corporations didn't cover their costs for those things, there would be no gas to buy.

/and they still can't get some things on the shelves at the grocery store. Fortunately M&Ms pair well with red wine out of a box
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
You mean when you charge more and produce less it's good for business? That's unpossible!
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: Don't worry.  It'll trickle down.


what do think the peepee tape is all about?
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Lumber Jack Off:

there were legit shortages of labor,

Pay your workers more.

That's how you fix that one.


Yep.  My office is about to find this out the hard way.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Since the inflated price of many things is close to 25% greater, it makes sense that the increase in profits, measured in inflated dollars, is also close to 25%. It's not more money, it's the same amount.


Okay, now explain away this.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Lumber Jack Off:

there were legit shortages of labor,

Pay your workers more.

That's how you fix that one.


Hence the inflation.

But a lot of the labor shortages were short term and Covid-related (IE, people out sick or on quarantine or who had to take care of sick kids, etc.).

Note that China is currently experiencing a Covid surge, with lockdowns and the like, which might cause problems worldwide.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
If your employer is being stingy with raises, now's the time to look around for something better, or negotiate higher pay.
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/great-resignation-jolts-hiring-quits-rate-february/
 
Oliver Twisted
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: Reminder

June 2008
Oil $180+
Gas $4.10

March 2022
Oil $109
Gas $4.33


And of course we all know that the raw price of oil is the only contributing factor to the final pump price.  Are you offering your financial expertise for hire?  Many could benefit from your depth of knowledge.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

EvaDewer: Flushing It All Away: Inflation hits all things equally.

Do you think these corporate monied interests are behind normal, everyday people willing to pay 20% over asking for your home?

That "profit" is still worth less because the money is worth less today than it was a year or two ago.

Yes. Real estate companies backed by private equity firms are gobbling up real estate, creating scarcity, driving the prices up. Normal, everyday people who are unwilling to buy at over "asking." They're called "people who still have to rent because they're being shut out of the market."


If you aren't liquid enough to pay 20% over asking, you were never liquid enough to own a home in the first place. You're just lying to yourself about how much you *can* afford because your pre-approval letter made your eyes light up.

Or do you just expect normal, everyday people to lose their homes every time a five figure repair comes along?

Also, paying over asking is a thing because people are intentionally listing their homes below market value to get bidding wars started.

Nobody worth their salt is going to tell you list at FMV, because you're cutting all the negotiations out before you even get started.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Pump up teh stonks so Gen-X can retire early, opening up good paying jorb opportunities for younger folks. Or we can do Boomers 2.0, your choice really.
 
Lumber Jack Off
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Lumber Jack Off:

there were legit shortages of labor,

Pay your workers more.

That's how you fix that one.


oh I agree with that full heartily. imo unions need to make a HUGE comeback in this country but that's another topic.

I was referring more to how a lot of places had to either shut down temporarily or limit production due to covid cases among the workers. some of the facilities did little to negate the spread of covid in the work environment which they should 100% be held accountable for.  while others it was just a shiat show as covid took it's toll regardless. you only began see improvement once vaccines were readily available but even then - depending on the location of the business the vaccine rate may have been... lackluster.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Death To My Hometown (Apollo Theater 3/2/12)
Youtube DgcJDNcyRFA
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Oliver Twisted: Intrepid00: Reminder

June 2008
Oil $180+
Gas $4.10

March 2022
Oil $109
Gas $4.33

And of course we all know that the raw price of oil is the only contributing factor to the final pump price.  Are you offering your financial expertise for hire?  Many could benefit from your depth of knowledge.


Yeah, I don't think so. Not that big of a gap. Also reminder that oil is priced in barrels and the gas in gallons.

Basically, it makes no farking sense.
 
buster_v
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The "labor shortage" is a huge source of this profit. Every day the front line folks work short staffed, the boss saves the money they would be paying out.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Since the inflated price of many things is close to 25% greater, it makes sense that the increase in profits, measured in inflated dollars, is also close to 25%. It's not more money, it's the same amount.

Recently there was some politician complaining that the price of gas had inflated more than the price of oil, and the gas companies were "price-gouging." She was ignoring that the costs of refining gas from oil and transporting it (using petroleum products, usually) have also gone up. There are also other things in the supply chain. She thinks those things are free. If the gas corporations didn't cover their costs for those things, there would be no gas to buy.

/and they still can't get some things on the shelves at the grocery store. Fortunately M&Ms pair well with red wine out of a box


Also, gasoline is a "inelastic good", which means that price does little to change the amount sold, which also means prices for it tend to go up quickly and down slowly with changes of the main component of it (oil).
 
G. Tarrant [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I work for one of the many companies that triumphantly reported in company email to employees and to shareholders that this year had the HIGHEST PROFITS EVER. The internal emails thanked and credited the hard-working employees dedicated to our customers blah blah blah. Shareholder dividends were going up up up. Executive bonuses, through the roof.

The very same day, my boss, and anyone else that manages other people got an email from corporate finance saying that due to "severe budget constraints", raises across teams could not average greater than 3%, and including a set of completely BS "talking points" they were supposed to parrot as to why that was the case despite said record profits. Instead of giving the talking points, he shared with the team said ridiculous email. The VERY SAME DAY (after severe backlash they eventually but reluctantly increased that to 4.5%).
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: WastrelWay: Since the inflated price of many things is close to 25% greater, it makes sense that the increase in profits, measured in inflated dollars, is also close to 25%. It's not more money, it's the same amount.

Okay, now explain away this.


Do you imagine the price of a raw material is a 1:1 relationship with the price of a finished product and that that specific relationship stays constant over time? Because man, you have a LOT to learn before we even get to explaining that to you.

Tell me, are there increased emissions regulations and what effect do you believe the ban on MTBE has had on finished product prices?
 
