(I Heart Radio)   We've got our first official Nessie sighting of 2022. Misheard Drop Kick Murphys lyric obscure reference goes here   (gaterrocks.iheart.com) divider line
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Eoin O'Faodhagain

Can some Irish talking Farker explain how to pronounce that?
 
majestic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fatassbastard: Eoin O'Faodhagain

Can some Irish talking Farker explain how to pronounce that?


Not this shiat again?
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't blame us if we ever doubt you
You know we couldn't live without you
Nessie, you are the only only only
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh look wind!

// Just sound it out
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fatassbastard: Eoin O'Faodhagain

Can some Irish talking Farker explain how to pronounce that?


Irish for "Owen"
 
goodncold
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I though I something but then realized that it was a greasy smudge on my phone's screen.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Simpsons Mr Burns FIGHTS the Loch Ness Monster
Youtube bcK4efWckyE
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My favorite sighting:

Nestlé Alpine White "Sweet Dreams" Commercial 1986 - Maxfield Parrish
Youtube DIIU2JvoMX4
 
Slaxl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fatassbastard: Eoin O'Faodhagain

Can some Irish talking Farker explain how to pronounce that?


Clearly it's pronounced [jɔːɲ]
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What lyrics?

I went there once. With a Chinese coworker. We went to the edge of the lake.  I grabbed her and yelled "here monster, Chinese take-out. Come-n-get-it". She said the monster would eat me instead because it does not know what Chinese take-out is.
/Got nuthin
 
kevinatilusa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby,you are the only only...
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm gonna need a red circle.
 
johnny_stingray
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Waffle Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny_stingray: [Fark user image 600x473]


Bullshiat or not?
 
Pangit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's cute that in this day and age people still believe in the Loch Ness Monster.

Now BigFoot? That shiat is real, yo.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw Nessie on Lady Bird Lake in Austin and took a picture.

Nessie on Lady Bird Lake
 
Stu Padassol
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Dude, that's a sheep. Even I know that!
 
Dodo David
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Meh. You would see Nessie, too, if Tom and Jerry were to suddenly blast by you while flying rocket-propelled airplanes.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The Police - Synchronicity II
Youtube o5FPPoLqkCk
 
Mock26
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
That is a sheep. And the only thing surprising about this video is that some kilted scotsman is not shagging it.

:-D
 
tellmeagain
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Once again, skeptics have failed to prove nessie doesn't exist.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: My favorite sighting:

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/DIIU2JvoMX4?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=3]


Wow, that commercial, like 80s teeth, was whiter than white.
 
suid
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Slaxl: fatassbastard: Eoin O'Faodhagain

Can some Irish talking Farker explain how to pronounce that?

Clearly it's pronounced [jɔːɲ]


"Owen" "O'Fahagen"? Or something close to that?
 
Teddy Brosevelt [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
she's the royal rooter's rally cry
 
abmoraz
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: Eoin O'Faodhagain

Can some Irish talking Farker explain how to pronounce that?


Throat Warbler Mangrove
 
abmoraz
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Pangit: It's cute that in this day and age people still believe in the Loch Ness Monster.

Now BigFoot? That shiat is real, yo.


It's all about Squonk
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

suid: Slaxl: fatassbastard: Eoin O'Faodhagain

Can some Irish talking Farker explain how to pronounce that?

Clearly it's pronounced [jɔːɲ]

"Owen" "O'Fahagen"? Or something close to that?


In high school, I had a Siobhán [ pronounced Sha-von ] in a couple classes, it was hilarious watching substitute teachers struggle with it.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


A sighting?
That's a ghost I'd hate to see.

/rest in power Giant Haystacks.
 
phishrace
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
History shows again and again
How nature points out the folly of men

blog.lootcrate.comView Full Size
 
