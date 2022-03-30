 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Journal (Ireland))   Iran found to have exported its photoshop technology to Best Korea as Kim's monster dong fails to impress, explodes prematurely all over Pyongyang   (thejournal.ie) divider line
10
    More: Repeat, North Korea, launch of what analysts, South Korea, Kim Il-sung, North Korea's state media, Intercontinental ballistic missile, SOUTH KOREA, intercontinental ballistic missile Pyongyang  
•       •       •

690 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Mar 2022 at 8:21 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
According to Seoul-based specialist website NK News, debris from the failed test fell in or near Pyongyang as a red-tinged ball of smoke zigzagged across the sky.
"Pyongyang residents must have been shocked" by the failed launch

They proceeded to then cook the fallen remains for dinner, savoring every mouthful with a fake grin on their face.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
explodes prematurely all over Pyongyang

Come again?
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I hate when people lie about their monster dongs.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Those giant military hats, might they be trying to compensate for something?
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Why do we (The US) even acknowledge anything this clown does or threatens?

The reality:
NK: I have the biggest missiles.
US: Good for you.
NK: I will strike at the heart of your country and leave you in ruin.
US: That's nice.
NK: You're not hearing me, I will render you into oblivion.
US: Yup.
NK: I will lay waste to your existence and your history.
US: Okey-doke.
NK: Your presence on this Earth will cease to exist.
US: /yawn
NK: I really mean it this time.
US: You really meant it the other 82 times, too.  Shouldn't you be in bed?
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"Both ICBMs are potentially capable of hitting the mainland United States."  They left out the "...if it were in the Sea of Japan" part.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
VanBurenBoy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Maybe NK has gotten better at ipsec, but it used to be great fun for a certain global superpower to meddle with launches.  They'd learn as much as they can about all the hardware and software known or presumed to be installed on a launch vehicle.  Then the navy would park some comms gear offshore and wait.

When launch is detected, they'd point a transmitter at the missile and flood it with every possible combination of every known command for any software on the list.

Boom.
 
invictus2
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Kimche Cum Explosion! Cover your nose for the Fermatedness!
 
0lorin
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
North Korean missiles have been failing in a suspiciously large percentage since the Boeing Airborne Laser system, left public testing phase and went dark in the early 2000s,

I don't know anything but i wonder if we've been lasering best korean missiles in boost phase on and off for 2 decades...
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.