 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Lifehacker)   Rarely is the difference between "could" and "should" so definitively illustrated   (lifehacker.com) divider line
35
    More: Obvious, Deodorant, Body odor, Essential oil, Routine deodorant, essential oils, homemade deodorant, worth keeping, endocrine disruptors  
•       •       •

1599 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 30 Mar 2022 at 9:56 AM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



35 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Boudyro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unless you're physically working hard you don't really need deodorant.

For office drones, shower daily, use soap and water on your crevasses.

Otherwise wash as soon as you can after you sweat.
 
Boudyro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Forgot to add I live somewhere where it gets hot and swampy as Satan's left nut in the summer. So if I know I'm going to be doing a lot of getting in and out of the car or going to be outside for extended periods I put on some BO stick.
 
EatHam [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Boudyro: Unless you're physically working hard you don't really need deodorant.


Maybe you don't.
 
TypoFlyspray [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Homebrew deodorant? Don't sweat it.

/ I only need deodorant when I don't want to smell like a catbox.
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

EatHam: Boudyro: Unless you're physically working hard you don't really need deodorant.

Maybe you don't.


No, he definitely does. He can't smell his own BO so he assumes no one else can smell him, either.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Rarely is the difference between "could" and "should" so definitively illustrated


Fark user imageView Full Size



/ oblig
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I like George Carlin's idea to put a bay leaf under each armpit so you smell like soup
 
Juc
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

EatHam: Boudyro: Unless you're physically working hard you don't really need deodorant.

Maybe you don't.


he just can't smell his own stank.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion: EatHam: Boudyro: Unless you're physically working hard you don't really need deodorant.

Maybe you don't.

No, he definitely does. He can't smell his own BO so he assumes no one else can smell him, either.


This.

People are used to their own odors, so they're usually the last to notice them.
 
abbarach
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Joe Bonamassa Official - "Just 'Cos You Can Don't Mean You Should" - Redemption
Youtube XbNgt8jh9io
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I quit using it several years ago.  Au natural, biatches.
 
Rubber Trees
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I've made my own. The biggest issue is that its messy to put on. You either have it in a tub, so you have to chip some out to smear under your arm, or you put it in a stick, and its still kind of flaky all over the bathroom. I found a store bought one that's working for me now, but I run and have anxiety sweat, so yeah, I need deodorant.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Boudyro: Forgot to add I live somewhere where it gets hot and swampy as Satan's left nut in the summer. So if I know I'm going to be doing a lot of getting in and out of the car or going to be outside for extended periods I put on some BO stick.


"Unless you're physically working hard you don't really need deodorant."

Getting in and out of the car qualifies as physically working hard for you?

/aka, you need deodorant
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Lost me at coconut oil. I never want to smell like a Piña Colada.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Combine powders, mash in coconut oil with a fork. Mix to desired consistency, adding more powder as necessary. Add essential oil if desired.

Right, because essential oils have never caused any allergic reactions or skin problems. They're "natural".
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I have worn deodorant about 3 times since I started working from home. I only wear it when I'm going out to be around other people, and don't always remember. But since I'm not rushing to and from work pointlessly in the famously hot and humid DC weather anymore I don't really need it as much.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

RobotSpider: Combine powders, mash in coconut oil with a fork. Mix to desired consistency, adding more powder as necessary. Add essential oil if desired.

Right, because essential oils have never caused any allergic reactions or skin problems. They're "natural".


Also, the article is wrong about deodorants with aluminum. That may not be "harmful" in some sense but it really can irritate the skin.
 
Doryphore
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It's called Speed Stick, it's not expensive
 
slantsix
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I hate hate hate that it's coming to this for me. I'm severely allergic to just about all deodorants and antiperspirants, and even those I'm ok with at first, I eventually get sensitized to. And I sweat. It sounds over dramatic but it stresses me out, probably leading to even more sweat.
 
Cyber Duck
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

RobotSpider: Combine powders, mash in coconut oil with a fork. Mix to desired consistency, adding more powder as necessary. Add essential oil if desired.

Right, because essential oils have never caused any allergic reactions or skin problems. They're "natural".


And which is it?  Are they essential or only if desired?
 
New Rising Sun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion: EatHam: Boudyro: Unless you're physically working hard you don't really need deodorant.

Maybe you don't.

No, he definitely does. He can't smell his own BO so he assumes no one else can smell him, either.


I remember times my friends who worked at large startups in non-tech roles like finance would visibly cringe when talking about how noticeably different-smelling the rooms/floors where "the engineers" (programmers) were.
 
Heraclitus
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
OK SO, I heard about this on the internet and it really works. If you take your teenagers pimple cream and rub it into your pits, you wont smell ANYTHING out of there for three days. I dont know whats in that stuff but it kills EVERYTHING.

YMMV
 
macadamnut
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Richard Pryor - Smells
Youtube oOHOvuHivfY
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
No, you filthy Mother Earth hippie dipshiat.
 
petec
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
the writer of the article needs to lean there's a difference between antiperspirant and deodorant

/antiperspirant tries to stop you from sweating
//deodorant just covers the stink when you do
 
deniable_increlidibity
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Cyber Duck: RobotSpider: Combine powders, mash in coconut oil with a fork. Mix to desired consistency, adding more powder as necessary. Add essential oil if desired.

Right, because essential oils have never caused any allergic reactions or skin problems. They're "natural".

And which is it?  Are they essential or only if desired?


Essentially it is required if you want to be desired, naturally.
Maybe it's you, maybe it hillbillyne.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion: EatHam: Boudyro: Unless you're physically working hard you don't really need deodorant.

Maybe you don't.

No, he definitely does. He can't smell his own BO so he assumes no one else can smell him, either.

I remember times my friends who worked at large startups in non-tech roles like finance would visibly cringe when talking about how noticeably different-smelling the rooms/floors where "the engineers" (programmers) were.


WTF is techies' problem with practicing basic hygiene?
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
townsquare.mediaView Full Size

RIP Ronnie James Dio rant
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

petec: the writer of the article needs to lean there's a difference between antiperspirant and deodorant

/antiperspirant tries to stop you from sweating
//deodorant just covers the stink when you do


Um, they pointed that out in the first paragraph.

"Deodorants mask odor without inhibiting your body's production of sweat (which is what an antiperspirant does)."
 
drtgb
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Mother's Sun Deodorant
Youtube e_UMlBlx8Kw


It doesn't do anything.
 
petec
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ReapTheChaos: petec: the writer of the article needs to lean there's a difference between antiperspirant and deodorant

/antiperspirant tries to stop you from sweating
//deodorant just covers the stink when you do

Um, they pointed that out in the first paragraph.

"Deodorants mask odor without inhibiting your body's production of sweat (which is what an antiperspirant does)."


I got to the headline and sub-headline and bailed when he mixed them up right from the get go

"Should You Make Your Own Deodorant?
If you're looking for an alternative to traditional antiperspirant, the DIY route might be for you."
 
v2micca
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ReapTheChaos: petec: the writer of the article needs to lean there's a difference between antiperspirant and deodorant

/antiperspirant tries to stop you from sweating
//deodorant just covers the stink when you do

Um, they pointed that out in the first paragraph.

"Deodorants mask odor without inhibiting your body's production of sweat (which is what an antiperspirant does)."


This is why I will use deodorants and colognes, but I will never use an antiperspirant.  If my body needs to sweat, I want it to be able to sweat.  If I sweat too much for my deodorant to handle, I shower. (Usually after gym time or doing yard work)
 
forteblast [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
While the fears around the toxicity of aluminum in deodorant have been discredited (there is no conclusive evidence linking aluminum to Alzheimer's or breast cancer)

Cool story for the non-bros: There's no breast cancer link to deodorant with aluminum in it, but don't wear any if  you're getting a mammogram that day. The aluminum specks can look like microcalcifications, which could prompt the radiologist to order repeat imaging or a biopsy.

Also, don't schedule a mammogram within a few weeks of a Covid shot. Your lymph nodes swell a bit when you get one (this is totally normal and not harmful) but that will definitely make the radiologist suspicious.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
One stick of old spice had lasted me 23 years.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

DarwiOdrade: Lost me at coconut oil. I never want to smell like a Piña Colada.


What's your opinion on getting caught in the rain?
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.