(Gizmodo)   After Indianapolis was nuked, Gerald Ford was eaten by wolves. He was delicious   (gizmodo.com) divider line
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

downstairs: [i.imgur.com image 449x351]


He looks like a character from a Foo Fighters video.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
IS MIKE PENCE OK????

/I hope not
 
I sound fat
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
and nothing of value was lost
 
sid244
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
DAT STACHE THOUGH
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
How about a nice game of Chess?
 
fat boy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Bzzzzzz like a bug zapper
 
Cheron
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Mario's best chance of winning the 500.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I don't find this believable.  I doubt that terrorists have even heard of Indiana.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I don't find this believable.  I doubt that terrorists have even heard of Indiana.


You don't think they watch the Indy 500?
 
rolladuck [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I don't find this believable.  I doubt that terrorists have even heard of Indiana.


Just wait until you hear about the People's Liberation Front of Southern Muncie County.
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I spent the entirety of my youth under the specter of nuclear annihilation. I watched the Day After on TV when it aired. I spent more time fearfully pondering being turned to ash in bed at night than i did pondering being possessed after I mistakenly watched the Exorcist at age 14.

I forgot how scary all that shiat was to me until i recently listened to the audiobook Raven Rock: The Story of the U.S. Government's Secret Plan to Save Itself--While the Rest of Us Die. I am forever cool with not being terrified of that for the remainder of my life.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

sid244: DAT STACHE THOUGH


It will defend us all.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I was really hoping Minneapolis was gone and my style had come back into vogue.

This is disappointing.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

rolladuck: Rapmaster2000: I don't find this believable.  I doubt that terrorists have even heard of Indiana.
Just wait until you hear about the People's Liberation Front of Southern Muncie County.

They're splitters.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Nirbo: I was really hoping Minneapolis was gone and my style had come back into vogue.

This is disappointing.


Indianapolis too, because I can't read.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
BBC Nuclear Attack Broadcast
Youtube 4cAZZR_Jki0
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
If Indianapolis had a missile heading towards it the collective sigh of relief would probably push the missile off course.

To another uninhabitable part of the Midwest.
 
stuffy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I don't find this believable.  I doubt that terrorists have even heard of Indiana.


Of all the places a terrorist would hit. Doubt Indiana would be in the top 100.
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Indianapolis was nuked in 1986 and Baltimore still didn't get the Colts name back? How rude!
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
1986, oh the humanity:
Fark user imageView Full Size

2022:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

stuffy: Rapmaster2000: I don't find this believable.  I doubt that terrorists have even heard of Indiana.

Of all the places a terrorist would hit. Doubt Indiana would be in the top 100.


Then again, hitting a target like that would shake people up everywhere since you'd assume nowhere is safe from attack.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

doctorguilty: rolladuck: Rapmaster2000: I don't find this believable.  I doubt that terrorists have even heard of Indiana.
Just wait until you hear about the People's Liberation Front of Southern Muncie County.
They're splitters.


I'm aligned with the Workers' Party of Bloomington.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Special Bulletin (1983)
Youtube cDZQsVNZ3SE
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: stuffy: Rapmaster2000: I don't find this believable.  I doubt that terrorists have even heard of Indiana.

Of all the places a terrorist would hit. Doubt Indiana would be in the top 100.

Then again, hitting a target like that would shake people up everywhere since you'd assume nowhere is safe from attack.


I grew up in a small Indiana town.  They cancelled football games for 2 weeks after 9/11 because they were concerned about an attack by al-Qaeda.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
imgix.ranker.comView Full Size
 
ditka80
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I am near Indianapolis and I can confirm that the RCA dome is no longer there. It seems to have been lost in an implosion.
 
puckrock2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
A fake TV broadcast about a terrorist group armed with a nuke? Wonder where they got that idea?
Special Bulletin [1983]
Youtube rUUxu_m6mrU


/aired a year earlier
 
ProdigalSigh [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Was this created before or after Chernobyl?  I'm guessing after.
 
sprag [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ditka80: I am near Indianapolis and I can confirm that the RCA dome is no longer there. It seems to have been lost in an implosion.


Is Market Square Arena ok?
 
