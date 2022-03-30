 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(News.com.au)   Mormon wife loses faith and ditches church, has 'best sex'   (news.com.au) divider line
61
    More: Obvious  
•       •       •

2057 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Mar 2022 at 11:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



61 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know a few ex-Mormons. The stories are weird. The ex-Mormons are quite content.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a good trade.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Banned Mormon Cartoon - EXTENDED VERSION
Youtube n3BqLZ8UoZk
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK, nothing about religion (should) result in you not enjoying sex or living in a sexless marriage. Pretty much all of the religions are all about staying within the bounds of marriage, and as long as you do that your job in a marriage is to be whores for each other to meet each other's needs. There isn't much of anything in the religions that makes married couples feel shameful about sex within their marriage.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Real Mormon Rap by DJ RMP
Youtube 4TeV8yp8ALM
 
Diabolic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the day Skylar and her husband left the church four years ago, she said they "smoked a big joint and had the best sex we had in years."


Poor God. He must be so upset that his children are having fun.
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I believe I've watched a few short documentary films online about just this very thing.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's not Molly Mormon
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: OK, nothing about religion (should) result in you not enjoying sex or living in a sexless marriage. Pretty much all of the religions are all about staying within the bounds of marriage, and as long as you do that your job in a marriage is to be whores for each other to meet each other's needs. There isn't much of anything in the religions that makes married couples feel shameful about sex within their marriage.


You've never met any of the Calvinist or Baptist variations have you?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diabolic: On the day Skylar and her husband left the church four years ago, she said they "smoked a big joint and had the best sex we had in years."


Leave the church and THE SAME DAY they've got their hands on a big joint to smoke? They know who to get weed from? They know how to smoke?

Sounds like this was planned for a while. Or it never happened.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phalamir: mrmopar5287: OK, nothing about religion (should) result in you not enjoying sex or living in a sexless marriage. Pretty much all of the religions are all about staying within the bounds of marriage, and as long as you do that your job in a marriage is to be whores for each other to meet each other's needs. There isn't much of anything in the religions that makes married couples feel shameful about sex within their marriage.

You've never met any of the Calvinist or Baptist variations have you?


I went to Baptist church for a few years with friends. I was bored, their dad was the pastor, and it was like a free lunch at the potlucks.

YMMV, but this church was pretty light on the anti-gay stuff. They spoke of it, but didn't really condemn it much other than saying it was a sin. They didn't really go out of their way to otherwise do any queer bashing of the sorts.

Anyways, I didn't get any anti-sex vibe from them, either. It was all about staying within the bound of marriage and resisting temptation outside of a marriage, but nothing at all repressive or discouraging sex.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
African nightmare one-time Mormon
More men fall in Hullabaloo men
I slide to the nearest bar
Undermine chairman I went too far
Bent on a windfall rent a sony
Wonder how the dollar went down
Gotta get a word to Elizabeth's father
Hey no, he wished me well
Seemed like another day
I could fly into the eye of god on high
His burning eye will see me through
One of these days, one of these days
Gotta get a word through one of these days
Asanti habari habari habari
Asanti nabana nabana nabana
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

'Bloody Mormons and their restrictive sex lives!'

'But Reginald - we're not Mormons and have restrictive sex lives.
I could go for a 3-hole rogering right now.'

'It's not Saturday night, Deidre. You know the schedule.'
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: Diabolic: On the day Skylar and her husband left the church four years ago, she said they "smoked a big joint and had the best sex we had in years."

Leave the church and THE SAME DAY they've got their hands on a big joint to smoke? They know who to get weed from? They know how to smoke?

Sounds like this was planned for a while. Or it never happened.


You live in an atheist compound somewhere in rural Idaho, don't you?  Because if you wanted weed, hitting up a church deacon of any variety is the easiest way to do it.  At worst, you will have to talk to his son around the corner.  There are cartels in Mexico who move less product that a church's leadership.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: phalamir: mrmopar5287: OK, nothing about religion (should) result in you not enjoying sex or living in a sexless marriage. Pretty much all of the religions are all about staying within the bounds of marriage, and as long as you do that your job in a marriage is to be whores for each other to meet each other's needs. There isn't much of anything in the religions that makes married couples feel shameful about sex within their marriage.

You've never met any of the Calvinist or Baptist variations have you?

I went to Baptist church for a few years with friends. I was bored, their dad was the pastor, and it was like a free lunch at the potlucks.

YMMV, but this church was pretty light on the anti-gay stuff. They spoke of it, but didn't really condemn it much other than saying it was a sin. They didn't really go out of their way to otherwise do any queer bashing of the sorts.

Anyways, I didn't get any anti-sex vibe from them, either. It was all about staying within the bound of marriage and resisting temptation outside of a marriage, but nothing at all repressive or discouraging sex.


I was raised southern Baptist

That sect is practically a cult. And they are terrified of anything sex related
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hate to say this because it sounds so hurtful, but she doesn't really look human. The one picture of her sitting down looks like her head is about to detach from her body and float away. I hate that when it happens, especially during sex.
 
sleze
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
images2.fanpop.comView Full Size
 
Slippitus
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Having lived in southern ID for a portion of my life - no one farks like a mormon woman questioning the worldview of her cult.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: phalamir: mrmopar5287: OK, nothing about religion (should) result in you not enjoying sex or living in a sexless marriage. Pretty much all of the religions are all about staying within the bounds of marriage, and as long as you do that your job in a marriage is to be whores for each other to meet each other's needs. There isn't much of anything in the religions that makes married couples feel shameful about sex within their marriage.

You've never met any of the Calvinist or Baptist variations have you?

I went to Baptist church for a few years with friends. I was bored, their dad was the pastor, and it was like a free lunch at the potlucks.

YMMV, but this church was pretty light on the anti-gay stuff. They spoke of it, but didn't really condemn it much other than saying it was a sin. They didn't really go out of their way to otherwise do any queer bashing of the sorts.

Anyways, I didn't get any anti-sex vibe from them, either. It was all about staying within the bound of marriage and resisting temptation outside of a marriage, but nothing at all repressive or discouraging sex.


Well good that you found the special snowflake.  Because all the ones I know about treat sex as a disgusting duty that you have to do because you have to make more pew-rats.  Now, that doesn't mean you can't go out and rail some random guy, gal, or both on a regular basis, but marriage is for soulless uglies-banging.  The added bonus for stepping out is that you could then confess and ask forgiveness of the congregation while providing lurid details for them to fondle themselves to.  I knew people who had so many Come To Jesus Moments they could string them into a Come With Jesus Long Weekend.
 
crzybtch
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
She looks like a dollar store sex doll.
content.api.newsView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
How much did she spend on replacing that weird mormon underwear?
 
houstondragon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Pretty much the entire Mormon religion is utter bullshiat wrapped in very thinly veiled racism against Native Americans.

Basically, farking and a cup of coffee have equivalent sin points. Plus add that the majority of the state are hard-core Trumper while simultaneously being giant ass hypocrites.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: How much did she spend on replacing that weird mormon underwear?


Nothing at all!
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: I hate to say this because it sounds so hurtful, but she doesn't really look human. The one picture of her sitting down looks like her head is about to detach from her body and float away. I hate that when it happens, especially during sex.


I had the same thought. I think it's probably the camera angle and "Vanna White" syndrome. She's probably very small in stature which can make your squash look like a pumpkin.
 
moto-geek
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/n3BqLZ8UoZk?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


I was waiting for Mysterio to show up at some point.

//disappointed
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

crzybtch: She looks like a dollar store sex doll.
[content.api.news image 768x768]


Her head looks like Sean Connery is going to go flying in it while wearing a thong. . .
 
moto-geek
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

crzybtch: She looks like a dollar store sex doll.
[content.api.news image 768x768]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Within a year they'll be into swinging.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Well, she's certainly less restricted now. Nothing holding her in anymore -- just free to let 'em fall where they may.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

crzybtch: She looks like a dollar store sex doll.
[content.api.news image 768x768]


Ugh. Between the intense expression she's always sporting, her apparent need to be "shocking," and the nasty tat-sleeve, it's pretty obvious that this is a woman who feels like she has a lot to prove. It would be exhausting just being around her.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Well now that they are having good sex that might lead to dancing. You and your partner should be able to do whatever the fark you want in your bedroom, with consent of course. But a lot of these cult religions want to control ever aspect of your life and squash any bit of joy you could have from it.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: OK, nothing about religion (should) result in you not enjoying sex or living in a sexless marriage. Pretty much all of the religions are all about staying within the bounds of marriage, and as long as you do that your job in a marriage is to be whores for each other to meet each other's needs. There isn't much of anything in the religions that makes married couples feel shameful about sex within their marriage.


You mean besides a childhood's-worth of indoctrination that focuses on the very idea that sexual feelings are dirty, that knowing how parts of your own body work is wrong, that even discussing sex is taboo, and that sex is mainly for a man's pleasure so the wife should just be submissive? Yeah, I can't see how any of that would lead to not enjoying sex or a sexless marriage. I'm sure two newly married 18-year old Mormons feel totally confident discussing how manual clitoral stimulation during penetration can be required to achieve orgasm in some women.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
fallen mormons are fantastic/exhausting.

fantausting?
extastic?
 
jtown
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

crzybtch: She looks like a dollar store sex doll.
[content.api.news image 768x768]


NTTAWWT
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: crzybtch: She looks like a dollar store sex doll.
[content.api.news image 768x768]

Ugh. Between the intense expression she's always sporting, her apparent need to be "shocking," and the nasty tat-sleeve, it's pretty obvious that this is a woman who feels like she has a lot to prove. It would be exhausting just being around her.


In college a buddy was dating a girl that had been raised in a very closed off repressed religious environment and when she got to school and got a taste of freedom she went overboard like that lady. She was a nice girl but got a bit annoying with the look how edgy I am now ways, it got old with her showing off her new tattoo or piercing. Her parents came to our house to blame all of us for doing that to her and were ready to fight us, we had a nice laugh at them for that.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: OK, nothing about religion (should) result in you not enjoying sex or living in a sexless marriage. Pretty much all of the religions are all about staying within the bounds of marriage, and as long as you do that your job in a marriage is to be whores for each other to meet each other's needs. There isn't much of anything in the religions that makes married couples feel shameful about sex within their marriage.


There are plenty of religions where sex is only for Pro Creation
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Somehow the religion of Donnie and Marie is antisex?  I have friends who remember  Mormon girls the way others remember Catholic girls -- nothing about repression, except the Mormon girls were fanatics on the dance floor.   Not that any Rupert Murdoch tabloid would have an agenda.
 
lizyrd
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: How much did she spend on replacing that weird mormon underwear?


Looking at the post right above yours, apparently nothing.
 
Duck_of_Doom [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: OK, nothing about religion (should) result in you not enjoying sex or living in a sexless marriage. Pretty much all of the religions are all about staying within the bounds of marriage, and as long as you do that your job in a marriage is to be whores for each other to meet each other's needs. There isn't much of anything in the religions that makes married couples feel shameful about sex within their marriage.


Except there are religions that teach sex is only for procreation. Nothing else, no other reason for the dangly and squelchy bits. Even if it is not taught that way, there are enough taboos around sex to boil it down to that purpose. For instance, halachically a woman is only ritually clean around 2 weeks out of the month, which happen to be her fertile times. During her period and for a week after she is unclean and sex is prohibited.
 
lizyrd
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle: Boo_Guy: How much did she spend on replacing that weird mormon underwear?

Nothing at all!


Dammit.
 
Tannhauser
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Why, I'd give this harlot a good striping with my buggy whip!

/ with her consent of course
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

groppet: Barricaded Gunman: crzybtch: She looks like a dollar store sex doll.
[content.api.news image 768x768]

Ugh. Between the intense expression she's always sporting, her apparent need to be "shocking," and the nasty tat-sleeve, it's pretty obvious that this is a woman who feels like she has a lot to prove. It would be exhausting just being around her.

In college a buddy was dating a girl that had been raised in a very closed off repressed religious environment and when she got to school and got a taste of freedom she went overboard like that lady. She was a nice girl but got a bit annoying with the look how edgy I am now ways, it got old with her showing off her new tattoo or piercing. Her parents came to our house to blame all of us for doing that to her and were ready to fight us, we had a nice laugh at them for that.


A (very non-Mormon) friend of mine lived in SLC for a few years.  From what he's told me the city is a surprisingly welcoming place for those outside the LDS mainstream; I don't know if it's a sort of siege mentality or just being outnumbered but it sounded like the non-LDS community there was very tight-knit and mutually supportive.  But he also said that you really had to watch out for the recently-apostate ex-Mormons who were still adjusting to life outside the repressive confines of the LDS church: they needed that support maybe most of all, but you also had to be really careful because they were still adjusting to life outside the repressive confines of the church, sometimes did some stupid shiat, and could drag you into it along with them if you weren't careful.
 
uwotm8
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I was born into the church, left when I was a teenager and then came back to it. I did most things a good "Mormon" boy isn't supposed to do. I didn't understand all the "cult" and weirdness talk about the church until I moved to Utah a couple of years ago. There's some strange folks out here. I love my religion, and it's not as weird as most people think, it's just that there are a lot of members that go so over the top. There are apparently people in Utah who won't let their kids play with "non-member" kids and who won't socialize with people who *gasp* drink alcohol. That's not a good look, especially for someone claiming to be Christian. Those are the folks Jesus hung around with most of the time.

There's apparently also a pretty large underground swinger community here, so I think people rebel against the culture of the church quite a bit. I'm not down with that but me and my one wife have pretty good sex I think. I mean, I really wouldn't know since she's the only one I've been with, but I watched a lot of porn back in the day and it seems to measure up ok.

The only thing I've done that I feel I haven't fully repented for is clicking on gorgor links.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Schmerd1948: I hate to say this because it sounds so hurtful, but she doesn't really look human. The one picture of her sitting down looks like her head is about to detach from her body and float away. I hate that when it happens, especially during sex.

I had the same thought. I think it's probably the camera angle and "Vanna White" syndrome. She's probably very small in stature which can make your squash look like a pumpkin.


What about a radish? Can she make that look like a squash?
 
Wasilla Hillbilly
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Who in the US uses the word 'mum' like that. I call bullshiat
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Wasilla Hillbilly: Who in the US uses the word 'mum' like that. I call bullshiat


I'm guessing that TFA has been translated into Australian.
 
Ronnie_Zman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I know many ex-Mormons. My partner is an ex-Mormon.
The basic premise of this woman's story is plausible (woman leaves LDS), sure.
But this entire article comes off as simply being a salacious ad to boost some rando's OF account using a clickbait headline and an otherwise boring premise.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
A former Mormon has opened up about her sizzling new sex life after leaving the church - saying she has no regrets about swapping prayer for promiscuity.


The article only mentions her having more sex with her husband, so not sure that qualifies as promiscuity.  Horny, yes, but it doesn't sound like she is banging other dudes.
 
indylaw
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: OK, nothing about religion (should) result in you not enjoying sex or living in a sexless marriage. Pretty much all of the religions are all about staying within the bounds of marriage, and as long as you do that your job in a marriage is to be whores for each other to meet each other's needs. There isn't much of anything in the religions that makes married couples feel shameful about sex within their marriage.


That's a joke, right?

Christianity, and especially Catholicism, is full of messages that the only really holy people are those who never have sex (according to them). Jesus, Mary, the pope, the bishops and priests, monks and nuns, the vast majority of saints.

If you do "burn with lust," you're supposed to get married, but if you want to have sex, you can't do anything that gets in the way of pregnancy: no condoms, no birth control pill, no oral sex or anything that doesn't involve a penis in a vagina. Sex for fun and not for creating more Catholics is a sin and goes against "natural law."

So no, they never explicitly say "you should feel bad about sex," because they don't have to.

The Mormons, with their emphasis on families, I would imagine are much the same.
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I try to be generous about the religious impulse seeing as it's been universal in human history.

But then again ritual cannibalism, human sacrifice, the funereal slaughter of retainers after the death of kings, and infant abandonment have also been universal across human history and we have come to more or less a consensus on this planet that it is time to abandon those impulses.
 
Displayed 50 of 61 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.