(Channel 3000 Madison)   Wisconsin State Board's 61 recommendations to curb excessive drinking. Moving out of Wisconsin strangely absent   (channel3000.com) divider line
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And the Tavern League will make sure none of them get passed
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Ok, I read through that. Most states already do most of those things. Wisconsin does not?
 
Dodo David
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Subby, this is Fark. So, you will have to explain what you mean by "excessive drinking".
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Imagine substituting the phrase "guns and ammunition" in the list of recommendations in order to reduce the number of deaths by gun shot wounds.

No, no.  I said imagine.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/happy hour in 30 minutes!
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
How about no.
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I live on the IL/WI border. One of the first things you notice upon crossing the WI border on the back roads is how common roadhouse taverns out in the middle of nowhere are in Wisconsin. You would think they would all go out of business because of losing customers to DUI convictions from driving home, but they survive.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
1 to 2 drinks a day is heavy drinking? Whelp.
 
indylaw
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Curb excessive drinking? And destroy Wisconsin's economy??
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: And the Tavern League will make sure none of them get passed


Pretty much. Granted I grew up in the culture, my biological father's family is all alcoholics. My mother's family is Irish. 'Nuff said, right? I escaped it not by being prudish, or even disliking getting/having a drink. I'll have a glass of wine with dinner, maybe a beer or five over a day. I am, however, extremely cognizant that I come from two families with addiction issues.

I got lucky maybe, and I learned to fly airplanes for fun. The FAA takes a very dim view of any drunk driving offenses so I refuse to drive even after having only one drink.
 
robv83
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: And the Tavern League will make sure none of them get passed



Whew.. Thank god for the Tavern league then.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

blatz514: [Fark user image 225x225]

/happy hour in 30 minutes!


Pfft. It's always happy hour somewhere in Wisconsin.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
61 ways to lower alcohol consumption, but first a sob story to really drive home the "won't you think of the children" message.
 
New Rising Sun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The report: https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/scaoda/alcohol-prevention-report.pdf

ctrl-f: "cheese"..."phrase not found"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

indylaw: Curb excessive drinking? And destroy Wisconsin's gas station economy??


FTFY
 
Teddy Brosevelt [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Well... If you were looking for the one way to make Wisconsin even more boring....
 
Cyber Duck
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

kpaxoid: Imagine substituting the phrase "guns and ammunition" in the list of recommendations in order to reduce the number of deaths by gun shot wounds.

No, no.  I said imagine.


Wisconsinites view the 21st Amendment the way Republicans view the 2nd Amendment.

/You can have my beer when you pry it out of my cold dead hands
//Booze doesn't kill people, people kill...err..themselves...with booze...or something....
///Just shut up and pour me another already
 
BenSaw2
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Woo Hoo!  SE Mass represent!!!
 
