(CTV News)   And here's your 'Not Everyone Is A Complete Dirtbag' news of the day   (vancouverisland.ctvnews.ca) divider line
20
609 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Mar 2022 at 8:48 PM (34 minutes ago)



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Why is this even news? Surely it must be more common for people to hand in found money than to keep it? Or am I living in a fool's paradise?
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who still pays their rent in cash?
 
Flowery Twats [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Difficulty: Canada
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Jesus McSordid: Why is this even news? Surely it must be more common for people to hand in found money than to keep it? Or am I living in a fool's paradise?


Unfortunately, yes.
 
Watubi
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"I take care of my kids!!"
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

bingethinker: Who still pays their rent in cash?


A decade ago I helped a guy with his rental buildings. He was sending his handyman around to collect checks and cash. WTF?

I set up electronic payments and EVERYBODY leaped on it the first month. Except for one un-banked immigrant, who would get a post office money order. It worked great. No complaints.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Jesus McSordid: Why is this even news? Surely it must be more common for people to hand in found money than to keep it? Or am I living in a fool's paradise?


A lot of people are honest and would turn it in.  Most would I believe.  A co-worker and I were recently commenting that even if we were weak and kept money we found, we'd promptly get into an accident that would cost us twice the amount of our ill-gotten loot.
 
betawulf
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
If I saw who dropped it, sure I'd give it back. Random free money on the street? Mine.
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Jesus McSordid: Why is this even news? Surely it must be more common for people to hand in found money than to keep it? Or am I living in a fool's paradise?

A lot of people are honest and would turn it in.  Most would I believe.  A co-worker and I were recently commenting that even if we were weak and kept money we found, we'd promptly get into an accident that would cost us twice the amount of our ill-gotten loot.


I couldn't live with myself if I kept it. That could have been someone's whole world.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If it were in the US, the police may have kept it. Civil Forfeiture and all that (police:obviously it was drug money and not rent.)
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

bingethinker: Who still pays their rent in cash?


In the future, all transactions will be Bored Apes.
 
interstellar_tedium
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Give that man a reward, at least $80
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Huh, paying rent in cash sounds shifty as f*ck to me. Everyone involved in this should get their ass investigated.
 
betawulf
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

interstellar_tedium: Give that man a reward, at least $80


Or don't turn it in and get a $1600 reward.
 
Redwing [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It was nice of him to find the $2000 and then hand the $1600 over to police, who quickly gave the man his $200 back. Such charitable work!
 
GaperKiller
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

bingethinker: Who still pays their rent in cash?


I have friends in the bar industry that make their rent in tips in a few nights work. Hell, one of them made $800 in cash Super Bowl Sunday. So yes, some people pay their rent in cash.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Bslim: Huh, paying rent in cash sounds shifty as f*ck to me. Everyone involved in this should get their ass investigated.


colonoscopies all around!
vilifying cash and the people who use it sooo Gibsonian dystopic.  >fancy bionic implant eyeroll<
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Tim Horton's mentioned in article to establish the story's Canadian bona fides.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Bslim: Huh, paying rent in cash sounds shifty as f*ck to me. Everyone involved in this should get their ass investigated.


If you want to treat everyone carrying large amounts of cash like a criminal suspect then it needs to be an actual law.  Otherwise shut the fark up.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Neondistraction: Bslim: Huh, paying rent in cash sounds shifty as f*ck to me. Everyone involved in this should get their ass investigated.

If you want to treat everyone carrying large amounts of cash like a criminal suspect then it needs to be an actual law.  Otherwise shut the fark up.


Well thats one way of unintentionally telling everyone here you have large sums of money on you at alm times.
 
