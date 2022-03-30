 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   It wasn't that big   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
20
    More: Followup, North Korea, South Korea, Korean language, Korean War, Pyongyang, Korea, North Korea's largest missile test, Kim Il-sung  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's what she said.
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Looks pretty massive

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Kim family of BK are the original Trumps.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tokinGLX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
my favorite hwasa song:
[MV] 화사 (Hwa Sa) - LMM
Youtube pkjEpDeDLOg
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sloppy Pshop.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Tis only a model.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
South Korean ICBM so small. Not like BIG American ICBM!
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: South Korean ICBM so small. Not like BIG American ICBM!


Well, I farked that up.

/ still don't want an edit feature though
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe they din't launch anything at all, just played a prior launch at a higher zoom level.

/ They probly spend more money on graphics than rockets
//
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
That jacket isn't quite large enough.

/ also...it looks like the tire fifth from the front is having some issues. It's never good when one tire is out of line with the rest.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
S.Korea says N.Korea staged 'largest ICBM' fakery to recover from failed test

That seems kind of extreme. Why not just hide your report card?
 
stuffy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
NK just mad because Moscow has been getting all the attention lately.
 
robodog
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

stuffy: NK just mad because Moscow has been getting all the attention lately.


Well that and it's spring and they're out of food so they're doing to standard "we'll do bad things if you don't send us humanitarian aid" thing.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
That general's uniform, is it really oversized, or is it quilted and padded?  It just looks very off.
 
what the cat dragged in
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So, not a big taepodong, then.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Mikeyworld: Maybe they din't launch anything at all, just played a prior launch at a higher zoom level.

/ They probly spend more money on graphics than rockets
//


Fark user imageView Full Size

They did launch an intercontinental-range missile, just not the model number which they claimed (another -15 instead of the new -17).

farm5.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
North Korea fist test-fired the Hwasong-15 in Nov. 2017, before imposing a moratorium on ICBM testing that ended with last week's launch.

Those fist test fires are tough on the knuckles.
 
