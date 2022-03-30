 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Oddity Central)   Man has been living in the Beijing International Airport for 14 years to get away from his nagging family just so he can smoke cigarettes and drink booze   (odditycentral.com) divider line
34
    More: Weird, Beijing, World's busiest airports by passenger traffic, Wei Jianguo, Chaoyang District, Beijing, Chinese man, Beijing Capital International Airport, Airport Expressway, cult classic  
•       •       •

1182 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Mar 2022 at 9:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



34 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ChrisRockImNotSayingItsRight.gif
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's also waiting for his luggage from his last trip in 2008.  It was a carpet bag.  It really tied the room together.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You want husbands over running your airports?  Cause this is how you get husbands over running your airports.
 
tnpir
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait - that's all it takes to get away from a nagging wife?!?

I'm heading to DFW International Airport. Later.
 
stevecore
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How does he buy things if he's unemployed?  Panhandling? Thought that's really frowned upon by the govt over there?
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Duty free indeed.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not like it's cramped or anything. They've got one of the largest buildings in the world. The terminals are super farking huge.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Can't wait to see the movie based on this staring Tom Hanks.
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

stevecore: How does he buy things if he's unemployed?  Panhandling? Thought that's really frowned upon by the govt over there?


FTFA:  "monthly government allowance of 1,000 yuan ($157)"
 
jakewastaken
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

stevecore: How does he buy things if he's unemployed?  Panhandling? Thought that's really frowned upon by the govt over there?


It says right in the article that he gets a monthly allowance from the government.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It looks like he's straight up campled out there in the terminal...and he's using an electric cooker as well? How are airport officials ok with this in any way?

The article mentions police/security have taken him home several times, but he always comes back. How is he not banned and/or flagged via security cameras the moment he walks in?

So many questions.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
this is an option?  holy fark.  I, I gotta go.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It's seriously surprising that the government allows this...

Fark user imageView Full Size


...in its shiny terminal.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
That's the same reason why men go ice fishing.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

stevecore: How does he buy things if he's unemployed?  Panhandling? Thought that's really frowned upon by the govt over there?


Per the article he gets about 150 bucks a month from the government
 
SmallBallerBrand
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: That's the same reason why men go ice fishing.


Truth. My dad and I would pack a bag of food, plenty of drink, and be on the ice for hours. Had heat, comfy seats, and it was a ton of fun if they were biting. We'd set the grill up on occasion too.
 
stevecore
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

jakewastaken: stevecore: How does he buy things if he's unemployed?  Panhandling? Thought that's really frowned upon by the govt over there?

It says right in the article that he gets a monthly allowance from the government.


At work. Only got to glance. I apologize your majesty
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
He doesn't look filthy at all!

Maybe he could've installed a woman fence in his home.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Should see about getting a ukulele or bongo drums and become a busker.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I've seen that guy. It's also very cheap to drink in that airport 24/7. Fun fact alcohol vending machines are legal in China. Unlike in the USA $10 airport beers and why isn't the bar open it's 7am? I've been up since 4am, I don't have to drive the jet.
Now I bring my own booze like a pro.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
he sometimes buys cooked from one of the many restaurants there, which he says provide a nice variety of foods, at prices comparable to those in central Beijing

The most surprising thing of this article is we found an airport that doesn't have meals marked up to about 4x the street price.
 
wichitaleaf
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Bravo my man.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

blodyholy: It looks like he's straight up campled out there in the terminal...and he's using an electric cooker as well? How are airport officials ok with this in any way?


That airport probably has many people "camped out" there in the terminal on every single day. People transiting, waiting for connections or they missed a connection and are there a while longer. This isn't unusual in any crowded international airport and he would blend right in as long as he's not being overly obnoxious and drawing more attention than necessary.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: he sometimes buys cooked from one of the many restaurants there, which he says provide a nice variety of foods, at prices comparable to those in central Beijing

The most surprising thing of this article is we found an airport that doesn't have meals marked up to about 4x the street price.


It almost makes living in a communist one party rule country worth it. Almost. Also if you like to smoke as this guy does. Cigs are like a buck a pack.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

stevecore: How does he buy things if he's unemployed?  Panhandling? Thought that's really frowned upon by the govt over there?


Life outside of the US is very different than it is inside of it. He, like a lot of people in the world, receives a monthly stipend from his government. Also his healthcare won't bankrupt him.

Also, China is a totalitarian state - but the images that conjures up and the way that some folks would characterize what that means to the daily lives of most Chinese are misleading. Point in case - he's been doing it for 14 years, the authorities know and don't want him to and have forced him back home a couple times, but he keeps returning. There's a lot of folks who'd have you just assume you and your family is going to some Chinese version of a gulag for minor infractions or any defiance of the state whatsoever there, but that's a stereotype and not actually the reality for most Chinese.

They treat their religious/ethnic minorities like shiat, but who the fark doesn't? The Chinese government sucks and does some shiatty stuff, but we tend to exaggerate and over-generalize about it even over and above what's real.
 
Crazy Talk Al
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Did he ever return?
No, he never returned
And his fate is still unlearned
He may live forever
In the Beijing Airport
He's the man who never returned.
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Livin the dream....
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I wish I could hang out and drink and smoke and eat delicious Chinese food for fourteen years.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: He doesn't look filthy at all!

Maybe he could've installed a woman fence in his home.


media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
cwheelie
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: Livin the dream....


better than a van down by the river i guess. been in that airport countless times. lived in beining 20 years. never saw him.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
We all know the feeling, bro! But the airport is an expensive place to get drunk.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
What's his Fark handle?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Por que tan serioso: I wish I could hang out and drink and smoke and eat delicious Chinese food for fourteen years.


When Chinese people go out to eat in China, what do they call it? Just "food"?
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.