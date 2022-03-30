 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Vlad would like the bad people of Mariupol to know it's really their fault he's shelling them and he would magnanimously stop if they would simply surrender. They're asking for it, when you think about it   (bbc.com) divider line
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Maybe Vlad will stop shelling them if *all* his ammo dumps blow up.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure some very earnest Farker will be along to agree. "That's right. So can we please stop this madness and ask Ukraine to surrender?"
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hobnail: I'm sure some very earnest Farker will be along to agree. "That's right. So can we please stop this madness and ask Ukraine to surrender?"


i mean, have you seen the way Ukrainians eat their crackers?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
What's his Fark handle?  I've got a few suspects.
 
Mukster
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
So, lay back and enjoy it?
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The people of Mariupol should have smiled more.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"It's your fault for making me hit you, you just make me SO MAD"

Just like any other abusive waste of DNA, along with all you farkwits that come into these threads to defend it.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
sounds like someone needs his dick cut off and thrown carelessly out the car window.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Those Ukraine girls are gonna knock him out, till he leaves the west behind.
 
sunsetlamp
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Everyone in Mariupol must be bad.  After all, the shells hit everyone.  They wouldn't do that if only somepeople were bad.
 
Brettster808 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Stop hitting yourself. Stop hitting yourself. Stop hitting yourself.
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

hobnail: I'm sure some very earnest Farker will be along to agree. "That's right. So can we please stop this madness and ask Ukraine to surrender?"


I meeeeaaaannnnn

The whole idea of war is to commit violence against another group until they do what you want them to do.

But fark no should Ukraine surrender to that violence
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
So 140M Russians are getting a gift of reputation that will last for centuries -- pictures of Mariupol seaport flattened to the ground and at Russia's hands and the obstruction of refugees.

Nice.  Right now there are Russian teenagers relearning spoken English with no Russian accent for survival.  They're putting Canadian flags on their backpacks.
 
jethroe
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

hobnail: I'm sure some very earnest Farker will be along to agree. "That's right. So can we please stop this madness and ask Ukraine to surrender?"


No you're 100% right.  As a freedom-loving Murican you should be howling that the Ukrainians should be defending Mariupol to the very last drop of Ukrainian blood!  No surrender, keep fighting!  Keep dying!  Woohoo!  Proxy War!  Let's make Ukraine into Afghanistan 2022 and bleed the Russian bear dry.

If it costs tens of thousands of Ukrainian lives, well that's a big meh, amirite?
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: The people of Mariupol should have smiled more.


We've found Aaron Burr's Fark handle!
 
bhetrick [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I mean, did you see what Ukraine was wearing?
 
OrionXVI
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Nothing like asking someone to surrender so they can be rounded up and sent to camps/murder pits and expect it to be taken seriously.
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Looks like the perfect time to test out those shiny new switchblade drones.
 
Paul Baumer
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

jethroe: hobnail: I'm sure some very earnest Farker will be along to agree. "That's right. So can we please stop this madness and ask Ukraine to surrender?"

No you're 100% right.  As a freedom-loving Murican you should be howling that the Ukrainians should be defending Mariupol to the very last drop of Ukrainian blood!  No surrender, keep fighting!  Keep dying!  Woohoo!  Proxy War!  Let's make Ukraine into Afghanistan 2022 and bleed the Russian bear dry.

If it costs tens of thousands of Ukrainian lives, well that's a big meh, amirite?


When they kick in your front door
How you gonna come?
With your hands on your head
Or on the trigger of your gun?
 
houstondragon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

blastoh: hobnail: I'm sure some very earnest Farker will be along to agree. "That's right. So can we please stop this madness and ask Ukraine to surrender?"

i mean, have you seen the way Ukrainians eat their crackers?


If that city wasn't so architecturally provocative. I mean, just LOOK at those storefronts?! >.>
 
Clearly Canadian [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It's almost like Russia is asking to experience 20 years of terrorism.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

jethroe: hobnail: I'm sure some very earnest Farker will be along to agree. "That's right. So can we please stop this madness and ask Ukraine to surrender?"

No you're 100% right.  As a freedom-loving Murican you should be howling that the Ukrainians should be defending Mariupol to the very last drop of Ukrainian blood!  No surrender, keep fighting!  Keep dying!  Woohoo!  Proxy War!  Let's make Ukraine into Afghanistan 2022 and bleed the Russian bear dry.

If it costs tens of thousands of Ukrainian lives, well that's a big meh, amirite?


Chamberlain-like typing detected.
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: The people of Mariupol should have smiled more.


I know, right? Did you see how they were dressed?
 
GhostOfAChance
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Took a few more posts for the Putin-fellators to show up than I would have thought. Did this get posted in the middle if a shift change?
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Siri, show me a picture of someone who is suffering from toxic masculinity and who gaslights people. Basically a raging narcissistic douchebag.

Oh, Hi, Putin.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Clearly Canadian: It's almost like Russia is asking to experience 20 years of terrorism.


They're used to it from the Chechens so it's nothing new to them.
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

bhetrick: I mean, did you see what Ukraine was wearing?


Damn you.
 
wage0048
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Vlad needs to commit suicide by shooting himself in the back of the head - twice.
 
jethroe
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Paul Baumer: jethroe: hobnail: I'm sure some very earnest Farker will be along to agree. "That's right. So can we please stop this madness and ask Ukraine to surrender?"

No you're 100% right.  As a freedom-loving Murican you should be howling that the Ukrainians should be defending Mariupol to the very last drop of Ukrainian blood!  No surrender, keep fighting!  Keep dying!  Woohoo!  Proxy War!  Let's make Ukraine into Afghanistan 2022 and bleed the Russian bear dry.

If it costs tens of thousands of Ukrainian lives, well that's a big meh, amirite?

When they kick in your front door
How you gonna come?
With your hands on your head
Or on the trigger of your gun?


Well the important thing is that the people commenting have literally zero skin in the game.

So they can demand that Ukrainians resist to their very last breath.

Be heros!  Be insurgents like the heroic insurgents in Iraq and Afghanistan who we all lauded for 2 decades.  You remember, the ones we honored by waving Iraqi and Afghan flags and sending them money and love and humanitarian supplies.  Those poor people.

Resistance against an invading army is HEROIC, just ask those guys.

So yes, please FIGHT AND DIE, Ukrainians!  We will honor you by, uh, putting a flag on our car and driving around.
 
LazyPredator
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Oh no, I regrettably watched Game of Thrones to the end and saw what happened when the bells are rung.  Some people cannot be reasoned with when they have firepower.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I thought the United Nations was supposed to stop white people from killing each other.?
 
wingnut396
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Mukster: So, lay back and enjoy it?


That is for inevitable rape.  Here is what that same dude said about Ukraine:

"Putin said, 'I have to protect my country, I have to protect my children, and I can't count on the United States'," Mr Regan said. "So what he did was took some proactive action, he went into Ukraine, knocked out the bio labs, knocked out the missile sites, so he can protect his people,"

For what its worth, I was looking up the dude's exact verbiage on the rape stuff.  I was shocked... well not that shocked.. that he had, uh, opinions on Ukraine as well.
 
sunsetlamp
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

jethroe: hobnail: I'm sure some very earnest Farker will be along to agree. "That's right. So can we please stop this madness and ask Ukraine to surrender?"

No you're 100% right.  As a freedom-loving Murican you should be howling that the Ukrainians should be defending Mariupol to the very last drop of Ukrainian blood!  No surrender, keep fighting!  Keep dying!  Woohoo!  Proxy War!  Let's make Ukraine into Afghanistan 2022 and bleed the Russian bear dry.

If it costs tens of thousands of Ukrainian lives, well that's a big meh, amirite?


1) The USA is helping Ukraine as much as it can.  It's sending missiles and satellite photos, not thoughts and prayers.
2) Surrendering to evil is not a good strategy for discouraging evil.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Mukster: So, lay back and enjoy it?


that's what i tell my wife
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: The people of Mariupol should have smiled more.


The beatings will continue until morale improves.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: Mukster: So, lay back and enjoy it?

that's what i tell my wife


I tell her that too.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

valenumr: Looks like the perfect time to test out those shiny new switchblade drones.


theinfosphere.orgView Full Size
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

hobnail: some_beer_drinker: Mukster: So, lay back and enjoy it?

that's what i tell my wife

I tell her that too.


you too?
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Surrender to Russia is hellish. They will execute your leaders, steal everything not nailed down, rape the women, kill the men, and ship survivors to the far ends of Russia as fresh slave labor.

The Ukrainians know this. They know fighting is their only chance to remain free, and if they do die, better to die fighting Russia than be enslaved by Russia and exploited or killed at Russian whim.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

bhetrick: I mean, did you see what Ukraine was wearing?


I bet Vlad would stop if Zelenskyy would wear a dang suit.
 
Muta
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

jethroe: Paul Baumer: jethroe: hobnail: I'm sure some very earnest Farker will be along to agree. "That's right. So can we please stop this madness and ask Ukraine to surrender?"

No you're 100% right.  As a freedom-loving Murican you should be howling that the Ukrainians should be defending Mariupol to the very last drop of Ukrainian blood!  No surrender, keep fighting!  Keep dying!  Woohoo!  Proxy War!  Let's make Ukraine into Afghanistan 2022 and bleed the Russian bear dry.

If it costs tens of thousands of Ukrainian lives, well that's a big meh, amirite?

When they kick in your front door
How you gonna come?
With your hands on your head
Or on the trigger of your gun?

Well the important thing is that the people commenting have literally zero skin in the game.

So they can demand that Ukrainians resist to their very last breath.

Be heros!  Be insurgents like the heroic insurgents in Iraq and Afghanistan who we all lauded for 2 decades.  You remember, the ones we honored by waving Iraqi and Afghan flags and sending them money and love and humanitarian supplies.  Those poor people.

Resistance against an invading army is HEROIC, just ask those guys.

So yes, please FIGHT AND DIE, Ukrainians!  We will honor you by, uh, putting a flag on our car and driving around.


Since Putin had no problem shooting at unarmed civilians in the humanitarian corridor during a cease fire, convince me Putin would stop killing people of Mariupol if they surrendered.
 
threedingers
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

jethroe: Paul Baumer: jethroe: hobnail: I'm sure some very earnest Farker will be along to agree. "That's right. So can we please stop this madness and ask Ukraine to surrender?"

No you're 100% right.  As a freedom-loving Murican you should be howling that the Ukrainians should be defending Mariupol to the very last drop of Ukrainian blood!  No surrender, keep fighting!  Keep dying!  Woohoo!  Proxy War!  Let's make Ukraine into Afghanistan 2022 and bleed the Russian bear dry.

If it costs tens of thousands of Ukrainian lives, well that's a big meh, amirite?

When they kick in your front door
How you gonna come?
With your hands on your head
Or on the trigger of your gun?

Well the important thing is that the people commenting have literally zero skin in the game.

So they can demand that Ukrainians resist to their very last breath.

Be heros!  Be insurgents like the heroic insurgents in Iraq and Afghanistan who we all lauded for 2 decades.  You remember, the ones we honored by waving Iraqi and Afghan flags and sending them money and love and humanitarian supplies.  Those poor people.

Resistance against an invading army is HEROIC, just ask those guys.

So yes, please FIGHT AND DIE, Ukrainians!  We will honor you by, uh, putting a flag on our car and driving around.


What's the cutoff? At what point do Ukrainians stop defending their homes and allow an illegal invasion to succeed?

100 dead? 1,000? 100,000?

Where do you draw the line?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Don't make me break out the poison gas.   If you really push Pooty, he'll have no choice but break out the poison gas.
 
Min5trel
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

jethroe: Paul Baumer: jethroe: hobnail: I'm sure some very earnest Farker will be along to agree. "That's right. So can we please stop this madness and ask Ukraine to surrender?"

No you're 100% right.  As a freedom-loving Murican you should be howling that the Ukrainians should be defending Mariupol to the very last drop of Ukrainian blood!  No surrender, keep fighting!  Keep dying!  Woohoo!  Proxy War!  Let's make Ukraine into Afghanistan 2022 and bleed the Russian bear dry.

If it costs tens of thousands of Ukrainian lives, well that's a big meh, amirite?

When they kick in your front door
How you gonna come?
With your hands on your head
Or on the trigger of your gun?

Well the important thing is that the people commenting have literally zero skin in the game.

So they can demand that Ukrainians resist to their very last breath.

Be heros!  Be insurgents like the heroic insurgents in Iraq and Afghanistan who we all lauded for 2 decades.  You remember, the ones we honored by waving Iraqi and Afghan flags and sending them money and love and humanitarian supplies.  Those poor people.

Resistance against an invading army is HEROIC, just ask those guys.

So yes, please FIGHT AND DIE, Ukrainians!  We will honor you by, uh, putting a flag on our car and driving around.


Fifth column jethroe here to tell us all to give peace a chance and for Ukrainians to get in the cattle car, please.
 
Juc
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Yeah, Russian ultimatums are pointless, they're going to do the bad stuff anyway unless they're stopped.
Surrender and die has been their stance from the beginning.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Muta: jethroe: Paul Baumer: jethroe: hobnail: I'm sure some very earnest Farker will be along to agree. "That's right. So can we please stop this madness and ask Ukraine to surrender?"

No you're 100% right.  As a freedom-loving Murican you should be howling that the Ukrainians should be defending Mariupol to the very last drop of Ukrainian blood!  No surrender, keep fighting!  Keep dying!  Woohoo!  Proxy War!  Let's make Ukraine into Afghanistan 2022 and bleed the Russian bear dry.

If it costs tens of thousands of Ukrainian lives, well that's a big meh, amirite?

When they kick in your front door
How you gonna come?
With your hands on your head
Or on the trigger of your gun?

Well the important thing is that the people commenting have literally zero skin in the game.

So they can demand that Ukrainians resist to their very last breath.

Be heros!  Be insurgents like the heroic insurgents in Iraq and Afghanistan who we all lauded for 2 decades.  You remember, the ones we honored by waving Iraqi and Afghan flags and sending them money and love and humanitarian supplies.  Those poor people.

Resistance against an invading army is HEROIC, just ask those guys.

So yes, please FIGHT AND DIE, Ukrainians!  We will honor you by, uh, putting a flag on our car and driving around.

Since Putin had no problem shooting at unarmed civilians in the humanitarian corridor during a cease fire, convince me Putin would stop killing people of Mariupol if they surrendered.


Everyone pack your bags Vlad is taking us on a guilt trip.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Meatsim1: hobnail: I'm sure some very earnest Farker will be along to agree. "That's right. So can we please stop this madness and ask Ukraine to surrender?"

I meeeeaaaannnnn

The whole idea of war is to commit violence against another group until they do what you want them to do.

But fark no should Ukraine surrender to that violence


But that's not a war, you see, that's a "special operations". And the "special operations" will continue until morale improves.
 
Cokezeroinacan
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

wingnut396: Mukster: So, lay back and enjoy it?

That is for inevitable rape.  Here is what that same dude said about Ukraine:

"Putin said, 'I have to protect my country, I have to protect my children, and I can't count on the United States'," Mr Regan said. "So what he did was took some proactive action, he went into Ukraine, knocked out the bio labs, knocked out the missile sites, so he can protect his people,"

For what its worth, I was looking up the dude's exact verbiage on the rape stuff.  I was shocked... well not that shocked.. that he had, uh, opinions on Ukraine as well.


He also has views on the Jews.

And it's oh so shocking that a Putin supporter would have naziish views on the Jews.
 
Potato Puti
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

jethroe: hobnail: I'm sure some very earnest Farker will be along to agree. "That's right. So can we please stop this madness and ask Ukraine to surrender?"

No you're 100% right.  As a freedom-loving Murican you should be howling that the Ukrainians should be defending Mariupol to the very last drop of Ukrainian blood!  No surrender, keep fighting!  Keep dying!  Woohoo!  Proxy War!  Let's make Ukraine into Afghanistan 2022 and bleed the Russian bear dry.

If it costs tens of thousands of Ukrainian lives, well that's a big meh, amirite?


so. Basically. Ukraine should lie back and think of Russia right?
 
