(Local10 WPLG)   Florida Man learns banks have cameras   (local10.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Mike Hamar!
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
All these kids out there trying to go viral, and this boomer makes it look easy.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
ChevyChaseSeemslikeOldTimes.jpg
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Red Green's Word Game Light
Youtube SiY4i9jQvpM
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Kevin Spacey is looking a bit rough these days.
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I hope the judge who ultimately sentences this guy gives extra time based on the robber's complete lack of effort in disguising himself. Geez! Are sunglasses and a fake mustache even too much to expect? Lazy bastard!
 
moos [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
did he use the juice?
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: ChevyChaseSeemslikeOldTimes.jpg


Well spoken. Well said there, Harry.
 
