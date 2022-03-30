 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Russia is finding out the hard way that just because a walkie talkie has "GI Joe" printed on it does not mean it is viable for battlefield communications   (newsfounded.com) divider line
11
    More: Fail, Radio, radio communications, Amateur radio, Russian forces, Russia, Russian radios, Thomas Withington, surprising failures of Russia  
•       •       •

547 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 30 Mar 2022 at 10:35 AM (8 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So Russia has encrypted spread spectrum radios and they are so incompetent they are still getting jammed?

Perhaps their primary competence is incompetence?
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Iron man loved to crank up AC/DC, as seen in the documentary 'The Avengers'.
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Rucker10
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Russians can just start using the smoke from their burning vehicles to signal each other. I'm sure if they asked nicely some Native Americans could give them some pointers.
 
Herbert's Hippopotamus
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
So the Ram Ranch Resistance has made it to Ukraine?
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Putin has got be making regular Downfall scenes in his bunker.
 
themanuf [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
FTA: "On one occasion, Ukrainian forces claimed to have met and seen a Russian general, whom they had previously killed, because he was communicating on an unencrypted channel."

Now that is one hell of a radio!
 
Flowery Twats [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
FTFA: "...the Russians were using Motorola, Kenwood and Baofeng walkie-talkies."

Motorola - when you want the best (and most expensive)
Kenwood - it's not Motorola, but it's a damn good radio
Baofeng - ha! ha! Someone's budget ran out and they had to buy their radios off AliExpress!
 
optimistic_cynic
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Rucker10: Russians can just start using the smoke from their burning vehicles to signal each other. I'm sure if they asked nicely some Native Americans could give them some pointers.


They're going wait until the full moon's up, swim across the river, and ........
 
Petey4335
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


So, now. Who wants a body massage or some pork chop sandwhiches?
 
A Cave Geek
‘’ less than a minute ago  
This is why the world is not nearly as terrified of the Russian nuclear arsenal as we used to be.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.