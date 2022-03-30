 Skip to content
Manatee Appreciation Day
17
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dugong : animated music video : MrWeebl
Hugh Manatee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I appreciate your appreciation.
 
Diabolic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Brace yourselves. Huge MANATEE memes are coming.
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tomorrow is Bukkit Appreciation Day
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good for Sarah Huckabee Sanders - she deserves to feel special, too.
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Came for manatees, leaving satisfied.
 
Uck The SJWs
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'm so happy for the manatees that they have apparently gotten past that whole "sea cow" thing. It must be a huge relief for them.
 
Ethertap
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I remember going to see the manatees in Bradenton as a kid. Their most famous manatee was Snooty, and he was BIG. They forgot to close a section of his tank and he got into an area he couldn't get out of and drowned a few years back. What a shiatty way to go. I haven't been able to care much about manatees since then. Good job Bradenton, you killed a 30something year olds appreciation for sea cows.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
falkone32
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Met some once in Crystal River, Florida. Amazingly chill, friendly, and non-threatening animals. Felt safer in the water with what was probably many thousands of pounds worth of manatees than I do in a living room with a relatively friendly 5lb cat.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Hey gaiz, what's dugoing on in this thread?
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
jclaggett
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

DarwiOdrade: Good for Sarah Huckabee Sanders - she deserves to feel special, too.


How dare you insult such noble creatures by comparing them to her.
 
Uck The SJWs
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It's also National Turkey Neck Soup Day in case anyone cares. They probably don't because all I hear all day is how great the manatee is at this and how wonderful the manatee is at that, it's always "manatee, manatee, manatee"!
 
toetag
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Too bad they are dying off in mass numbers not seen before.  Folks are trying to help them survive by feeding them lettuce and other green stuffs.

1,100 died last year, estimates 5,000 to 7,500 still living.
 
mrparks
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

falkone32: Met some once in Crystal River, Florida. Amazingly chill, friendly, and non-threatening animals. Felt safer in the water with what was probably many thousands of pounds worth of manatees than I do in a living room with a relatively friendly 5lb cat.


They're such an un-Floridian animal.
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'm The Manatee, Bitch!
