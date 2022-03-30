 Skip to content
(The Scottish Sun)   The Aristocrats!
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dear new hubby: run like hell.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This ticks all the wedding boxes.

Something old, something new, something borrowed, black and blue.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Well at her next wedding you should strike first.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The bride looks like an 80-year-old with a blonde wig. Maybe the cryptkeeper with a blonde wig. Anorexic?
images.ladbible.comView Full Size

images.ladbible.comView Full Size
 
Cormee
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

edmo: Dear new hubby: run like hell.


Sounds like he initiated the whole thing. They're a good match.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
No surprise, West Lothian.
Oh the tales I could tell of that place if I knew anything about it.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
cherry-ann


cherry-ann
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


She looks exactly as I was expecting
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Brides on crack.
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Are these people what they call "Pikey's" in Britain?
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Reenacting the Season 2, Episode 3 script of "Little House on the Palins."
 
joseelsegundo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
They seem nice
 
mrparks
‘’ less than a minute ago  

zimbomba63: Are these people what they call "Pikey's" in Britain?


Do you see any dags anywhere?
 
